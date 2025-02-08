How to romance Rosa Ruthard in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Lady Rosa Ruthard in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the many potential romance choices Henry can pursue in his journey. You will meet her during the Taking French Leave main quest, and completing a set of small favors will eventually allow you to romance her. Forming a relationship with Lady Rosa is not as complicated as romancing Katherine or Hans, but it will still take a while before her and Henry's love can bloom.

This article will cover all the steps you need to follow to romance Lady Rosa Ruthard in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Romance guide for Rosa Ruthard in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Lady Rosa Ruthard in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Warhorse Studios)

Finding Rosa's book

During the Taking French Leave main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Rosa will task you with finding a book for her. Here is how you can find it:

After you infiltrate Maleshov Fortress, make your way to the second floor.

Carefully check the rooms till you find one with a woman called Lady Ofka.

Either intimidate her or knock her down so that she does not trigger the alarm. You will find the book by the window.

Complete the Taking French Leave mission and take the book to Rosa in Kuttenberg to complete the side quest and gain reputation with the lady.

A Heroine's Story

Once you take back the book to Rosa, read it and select one of the three dialogs that pop up. She will ask you a series of questions, which will determine what she will write.

After she finishes her work, select the following dialogs:

"I like that there's a moral."

"It's pretty, really."

"I'd like to get to know you better sometime."

This will allow Rosa to become a trainer who can teach you the Scholarship and Marksmanship skills.

Oratores

During the Oratores main quest, you and Rosa Ruthard will be visiting and exploring the tunnels beneath Ruthard Manor. Once you are out of the tunnel and safe inside Rosa's room, select the following option:

"Allies are our most valuable asset."

"I won't let you go away!"

Select the option to kiss her

That will start the romance scene between Henry and Rosa Ruthard, bringing your love story into full blossom.

