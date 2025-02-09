Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 introduces a handful of potential romantic partners for Henry of Skalitz, and this guide will cover everything you must know about one of them, Klara. Warhorse Studios implemented a game mechanic to showcase the Bohemian lifestyle and how being a knight can give Henry some points to attract beautiful women in the game.

Klara is a compassionate healer, and while it may be quite a chore to get out of the friend zone, there are a few merits to accomplishing her many tasks. As a healer, you may be thrown from one place to another with objectives related to her line of work, which will likely feel like a drag, but all of Henry's efforts will be repaid in more than one way.

How to romance Klara in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

First encounter at Nebakov Fortress

You can meet Klara during the Back in the Saddle quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Bohemia is a large place, and the chances of finding the right partner are quite high. Klara is one of many potential romantic partners for Henry, and you can get on her good side by doing some favors, such as healing wounded soldiers from the battle. It is easy to forget that Henry of Skalitz is a young man with needs, and you can make time to blow off some steam amidst his quest for justice.

While establishing a romantic relationship with Klara is not doable in the traditional sense, she will appreciate your efforts in tending to the wounded. Klara will be more open to a much deeper connection. You will first meet Klara during the Back in the Saddle main quest after arriving at Nebakov Fortress, and she will ask you to accompany her as she picks up medicinal herbs in the field.

After gathering what she needs, Klara will give you a riddle to solve. It is worth noting that the answer to her riddle is her name, and it is the first option out of four. Once you select "I think she's called Klara," you are in luck, and she will reward Henry with a healer's touch.

Healing wounded soldiers

After getting lucky with Klara the first time, you will return to Nebakov Fortress and witness the devastation unleashed by enemy troops on their soldiers. As a medic, Klara naturally sprung into action and tried her best to save as many lives as she could, but there was only so much she could do to help. You have the opportunity to swoop in and take the weight off her shoulders and heal others.

It is worth noting that you should be stocked with medical supplies, such as bandages, schnapps, chamomile brews, and even gunpowder to help cauterize open wounds. Three soldiers around Nebakov Fortress must be treated to advance Klara's romance option, and each has unique injuries for you to heal. This all takes place during the Finger of God main quest later in the story.

Before treating them, you must first inspect their injuries before recommending any treatment:

Mark

Clean his wounds with schnapps.

Encourage him to stay awake.

Dress his wounds with bandages.

Avoid offering him any booze or alcoholic beverages.

Kozliek

Clean his wounds with schnapps.

Use gunpowder to cauterize his wounds.

Replace his bandages with fresher ones.

Offer him a potion for the pain (optional).

Zwerk

Clean his wounds with schnapps.

Dress his wounds with fresh bandages.

Sew all open cuts with the Tailor's Kit.

Rub weak chamomile brew on his ankle.

Once all three soldiers are treated, return to Klara and report your progress. You can find her sitting by a shed, visibly exhausted from treating others, and this is your chance to give her a moment to relax. Approach Klara and two dialogue options will appear, and select the one about getting a drink, and she will finish the conversation with something along the lines of the day ending on a happier note.

As soon as you enter the shed, head towards the bed and save your progress. Afterwards, a short cutscene will play out and Klara will make love with Henry as the screen fades to black.

In times of crisis, people will likely seek out the company of others to get through those challenging times. Klara is a compassionate healer, and she has her needs, similar to Henry. Accomplish these objectives and you will receive a new buff called "Time Well Spent," as Henry's strength, agility, and vitality will increase after engaging with Klara.

