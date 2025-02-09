Using smokehouse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 strives to give the gaming community a window to medieval times, and Warhorse Studios went to great lengths to achieve that goal. As you control Henry of Skalitz, you are also responsible for keeping him fed. Good food was hard to come by during that era, but there were ways to keep them from spoiling, such as drying them on a rack or using a smokehouse.

Smoking is a great option for preserving food, and this guide will cover all of its perks and benefits. Survival is everything in this game, and giving Henry regular meals is important to mastering it and being in the best condition to take on any challenge Bohemia throws at him without fear.

Smokehouses can keep you from starving in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Food preservation is a key gameplay mechanic in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Despite being a video game, the developers wanted you to treat Henry of Skalitz as if he were a real human being with needs. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a few meters that you should always be on the lookout for: Henry's sleep and hunger menu. This guide will focus on the benefits of smoking food in a smokehouse, and why this option is much cheaper than buying a hot meal from the local tavern.

Smokehouses are often found inside villages and can be hard to miss. If you have trouble looking for them, search for a small wooden structure that can easily be mistaken for the lavatory with smoke coming out of it. It is worth noting that smokehouses will appear on Henry's radar as you get closer, and most are commonly found near the local watering hole and taverns.

Some villages have more than one smokehouse, which is convenient if you are always darting from one place to another. Perhaps the only unrealistic aspect of this mechanic is the insanely fast processing time, which can be ignored considering this is a game and you have places to be.

How smoking food works in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The process of smoking food is straightforward. Once you have the food you want to preserve in your inventory, you can approach the smokehouse, select the food item from a menu, and watch a brief cutscene of Henry placing it and taking it out instantly.

The developers don't want you to sit through the real-time wait for your smoked food in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The process can be done free of charge, and no one will bat an eye about how frequently you do it. After a brief hunting session, you can immediately place the collected meat in a smokehouse to preserve its quality. This mechanic can also be applied to the drying food method to keep your items from spoiling too fast.

Perks of using smokehouses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While preserving food via the smokehouse method is meant to extend your food's quality and prevent it from deteriorating quickly, you can make a few extra Groschen by selling it to local merchants and vendors. Vendors are happy and more than willing to take whatever they have to sell. However, it is worth noting that smoked food sells for less than dried food.

While cooking food with a pot is the best option to maximize the benefits, smoking is somewhere in the middle. This method restores decent nourishment while extending the quality meter. Drying food via the drying rack method can prevent it from spoiling for the longest duration.

If you have plans to take a long trip across Bohemia, it wouldn't be a bad idea to pack a few smoked meats in your inventory. This method could save you from spending your hard-earned Groschen. While it may not be as fresh as meals coming from taverns, smoked food can increase the nourishment level to keep Henry from starving and reap the benefits.

Smoking food is a key mechanic that can help keep you from going hungry in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Warhorse Studios wanted to give the gaming community the full Medieval European experience, and this method means to provide you with an accurate depiction of how life used to be.

While the developers strive for historical accuracy, this gameplay mechanic can give Henry a boost as you take on tougher challenges in his quest for justice.

