The Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 essentially ends the conflict between Tachov and Zhelejov. During its run, Henry must solve a dispute between the two villages over a pasture. Notably, your decision-making heavily influences how the conflicts are solved, resulting in different narratives. Furthermore, one specific decision will help you achieve the Truce achievement in the game.

This article guides you through the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Finish the Frogs or the Mice side quest first and talk to Olbram or Prochek (Image via Deep Silver)

The Battle of the Frogs and Mice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be accessed upon completing either the Frogs or the Mice side quest.

If you have aided Old Olbram from Zhelejov, engage with him and consent to assist in his conflict against Tachov. Alternatively, if you have finished the Mice side quest and provided assistance to Prochek from Tachov, speak with him and pledge your support in the struggle against the men of Zhelejov.

Although the straightforward ending to the quest is battling the other village in a brawl, there's another narrative where you can make peace between them. This requires you to interact with the Bailiff Thrush to end the conflict.

Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Option #1: Help Old Olbram from Zhelejov

Help Zhelejov in a brawl against Tachovites (Image via Deep Silver)

Finish the Frogs side quest and talk to Old Olbram at Zhelejov. Choose the prompt "Let's go and see the Tachovites." Henry and Olbram will then travel to a location, and there will be men from both Zhelejov and Tachov. Following the cutscene, select the prompt "Olbram is right, the pasture is theirs!"

Subsequently, you can choose the "You really think you can take me?" prompt (if you have a higher speech skill) to lower the opponents' number to eight from nine, as one of the Tachov men will flee the scene.

As the brawl starts, you must help the men from Zhelejov and win the fistfight. If you accidentally use a weapon and kill someone, the mission will fail.

After winning the fight, talk to Olbram and select the prompt "Now the feud with Tachov is over" to finish the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest. You will obtain 90 Groschen as a reward.

Option #2: Help Prochek from Tachov

If you have completed the Mice side quest, visit Tachov and interact with Innkeeper Prochek. Afterward, select the prompt, "Fine, let's go to the pasture." Travel to the pasture with Prochek, where the argument takes place with the Zhelejov men.

You can then use your speech stat to reduce the opponents' number by one during the conversation. When the brawl starts, help the men from Tachov win the fight. After winning the battle (without killing anyone), talk to Prochek and complete the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest.

Option #3: Bring peace

Talk to Bailiff Thrush

Inform Thrush about the feud between the two villages (Image via Deep Silver)

If you don't want the villagers from Zhelejov and Tachov to fight against each other, the quest features an additional pathway where you can end the feud in peace. To access it, you must select the following prompts while talking to Old Olbram or Prochek at the beginning:

If talking to Old Olbram : "Don't you want to make up with the Tachovites?"

: "Don't you want to make up with the Tachovites?" If talking to Innkeeper Prochek: "Wouldn't you rather make up?"

Now, travel to Troskowitz and speak with Bailiff Thrush. While talking to him, ask him about the conflict between the two villages to understand the situation. You can then select the "You'd finally have some peace" (requires speech stat above six) and the "I know books" prompts to complete the next tasks straightforwardly.

Read the Troskowitz Chronicle

Read the Latin phrase from the Troskowitz Chronicle (Image via Deep Silver)

If you fail or choose the other two options, you must enter the Scribe’s room when Thrush is not there. Otherwise, you can enter the room without hassle and read the Troskowitz Chronicle. Go to the page with the header, "Our Unique Bailiff." If Henry cannot read Latin, speak to the Scribe in the room to translate the required phrase.

Decide the iron nail's position

Choose where to keep the nail (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel to the marked location on the map, where you can find a tree with a nail placed in it. Afterward, you can choose to perform the following acts:

Pull out the nail and place it on the tree in the southeast : Give the pasture to Zhelejov

: Give the pasture to Zhelejov Pull out the nail and place it on the tree in the northwest : Give more land to Tachov

: Give more land to Tachov Keep the nail as it is: Divide the pasture between Zhelejov and Tachov equally

Afterward, return to Bailiff Thrush and tell him everything. Then, go to the pasture with any of Olbram or Prochek (depending on your previous choices) and select any options to end the feud.

Lastly, talk to Bailiff Thrush and select "And the dispute over the pasture is settled" and "Happy to help" to finish the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You will obtain Master's Studies 1 as a reward.

How to achieve the Truce achievement in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

To unlock the Truce achievement, keep the nail in its original position so the land gets divided equally. Progress further and complete the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest, and the trophy will be yours.

