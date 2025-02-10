Best early-game combat perks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is much bigger than the original game, and for the tough challenges ahead, it wouldn't be a bad idea to unlock some early perks. In the game — you play as Henry of Skalitz — making decisions that shape his journey. Bohemia in 1403 is not the friendliest place, where only the strong survive — making it important to give your character much-needed boosts and perks.

Perks can grant your character gameplay benefits, making your playthrough convenient and much smoother. While perk points can be acquired over time, choosing the useful ones can significantly enhance your experience. That said, this guide will cover the best early perks for you to acquire before setting out to explore the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions.

Best perks to unlock early in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Perk points can be easily overlooked, and it is a resource that shouldn't be taken for granted (Image via Deep Silver)

Henry is an average guy capable of great violence and other physically demanding activities. However, he can still improve with a few strength perks, and you can allocate other points to different categories, such as his speech for better conversation skills and to exercise diplomacy. The possibilities are endless, and Warhorse Studios wanted you to feel the full weight of leveling Henry.

The player menu stats are divided into these branches: strength, vitality, speech, stamina, health, energy, nourishment, and agility. Each category has its own branches for you to invest more perk points; however, it can be overwhelming at first, considering how the game hardly touched that mechanic. Nevertheless, this article will list down the most useful perks to have as early as possible.

Strength

Hard-working lad : This perk can be acquired at level 6 and is useful for long travels if you have plenty of gear. Henry's stamina bar will not drain, even if he is carrying heavier items on his person.

: This perk can be acquired at level 6 and is useful for long travels if you have plenty of gear. Henry's stamina bar will not drain, even if he is carrying heavier items on his person. Train hard, fight easy : There are some weapons too great for Henry to use early on; however, with this perk, the strength requirement can be decreased for your convenience. Greater weapons will no longer be wasted on the ground with this perk unlocked.

: There are some weapons too great for Henry to use early on; however, with this perk, the strength requirement can be decreased for your convenience. Greater weapons will no longer be wasted on the ground with this perk unlocked. Pack mule: At the start of the game, you will likely cling to most of your items to either sell or use once you reach a certain level. With the Pack Mule perk, this will increase Henry's carrying capacity, allowing you to carry as much as you can.

Vitality

Next to Godliness: If you go to bed with injuries, your wounds will heal faster in your sleep.

If you go to bed with injuries, your wounds will heal faster in your sleep. Thick Blooded : It is unavoidable to take hits early in the game, but this perk will allow you to bleed slower and give you a chance to escape.

: It is unavoidable to take hits early in the game, but this perk will allow you to bleed slower and give you a chance to escape. Balanced Diet: The benefits of this perk will be felt if you maintain a healthy diet and avoid alcohol consumption.

You should frequently visit bathhouses in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to reap the benefits of vitality perks (Image via Deep Silver)

Speech

Jack of all Trades : This perk grants you additional points for certain areas, allowing you to deceive anyone if you are in the middle of a conversation.

: This perk grants you additional points for certain areas, allowing you to deceive anyone if you are in the middle of a conversation. Silver Tongue : This perk is useful for business transactions and grants you additional points for haggling.

: This perk is useful for business transactions and grants you additional points for haggling. Hustler: If you have a few stolen items on you, you could sell them easier than usual to the fence.

Stamina

Deft Hands: This perk will adjust Henry's stamina to achieve the requirements for the weapon he is wielding.

This perk will adjust Henry's stamina to achieve the requirements for the weapon he is wielding. River: This perk is useful in combat, especially in fast-paced encounters. You normally lose stamina as you run around and wield heavy weapons, but this perk allows you to recover stamina faster.

This perk is useful in combat, especially in fast-paced encounters. You normally lose stamina as you run around and wield heavy weapons, but this perk allows you to recover stamina faster. Arm of Beowulf: This perk allows you to carry a shield along with a longsword, which is not the usual case for combat.

Health

Cheers : This perk allows you to recover health instead of losing any.

: This perk allows you to recover health instead of losing any. Diehard : Henry will heal faster than normal.

: Henry will heal faster than normal. Revenant: If you are wounded outside of combat, your health will replenish by 50 points.

Energy

Enthusiast : This perk will not allow you to feel tired if you are in the middle of an activity.

: This perk will not allow you to feel tired if you are in the middle of an activity. Contemplative : Standing still and doing nothing are two different things. With this perk, your energy will not decrease even if you are idle.

: Standing still and doing nothing are two different things. With this perk, your energy will not decrease even if you are idle. Creative Soul: Instead of losing energy, it will be replenished for doing things like blacksmithing and alchemy.

Nourishment

Ascetic: Food is essential; however, this perk can grant you more time to go on without starving.

This stat shares similar principles with Energy, and the mentioned perks can improve others.

Agility

Featherweight : Blocking and attacking usually cost stamina, but this perk will decrease it to 20% usage.

: Blocking and attacking usually cost stamina, but this perk will decrease it to 20% usage. Nimble Stance : Dodging will cost less stamina, and you can move much faster in combat.

: Dodging will cost less stamina, and you can move much faster in combat. Dominant Hand: Agility correlates to your pain tolerance, and this perk will decrease the impact of accidental fall damage.

With these perks equipped, you will be slightly stronger than how you originally started in the introduction. From here, you can save perk points and spend them on the subcategories to build a foundation for Henry's growth as a knight. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a detailed RPG experience, and these early perks scratch the surface of Henry's full potential.

