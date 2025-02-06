How to increase reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the most important aspects of the game. It determines your standing with the NPCs you come across in the title. This mechanic also dictates how other key characters, such as merchants, quest gives, and so on, will be behaving towards you.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know regarding reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, including how to increase it and how it works.

What is reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance and how to increase it?

Maintain a good reputation to avoid conflicts (Image via Deep Silver)

Your reputation is not a universal value, but instead, varies across towns, villages, and social groups. Nobles, commoners, merchants, and even soldiers will judge you based on your past actions. If your reputation is high, people will greet you warmly, traders may offer better deals, and quests will be more accessible.

That said, if your reputation is low, NPCs might refuse to speak with you, merchants may increase their prices, and guards could be more suspicious of your behavior in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Checking your reputation

You can change your reputation by going to the Player Tab in the menu. The Reputation Page gives you details on different factions and settlements you’ve encountered. Icons indicate your current standing:

A yellow smiling face means you are well-liked.

means you are well-liked. A red angry face signals that you have caused significant trouble.

Certain perks and skills, such as Charming Man (which increases reputation gains by 10%) and Good-Natured (which improves Persuasion, Impression, and Presence checks), can also influence how your reputation changes over time.

If you've found yourself on the wrong side of public opinion, don’t worry. There are several ways to increase your reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

1) Seek religious absolution

One of the fastest ways to repair your reputation is by seeking spiritual redemption. There are two primary ways to do this:

Pay for an indulgence – Visit a priest in a church and offer a donation to absolve your sins.

– Visit a priest in a church and offer a donation to absolve your sins. Undertake a pilgrimage – A priest may also send you on a pilgrimage to a designated shrine. Traveling to and praying at the shrine will restore some of your lost reputation.

These methods are particularly useful if you’ve committed crimes or angered multiple people in a settlement.

2) Complete quests and help NPCs

The most organic way to build a good reputation is by assisting people. Completing quests and side activities will earn you favor with the locals in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Consider taking on jobs such as:

Hunting down dangerous wildlife – Eliminating wolves or bandits threatening villages earns trust.

– Eliminating wolves or bandits threatening villages earns trust. Crafting and delivering potions – Helping the sick by brewing and distributing potions will boost your standing.

– Helping the sick by brewing and distributing potions will boost your standing. Resolving disputes – Settling conflicts between villagers in a fair and just manner can improve how people perceive you.

3) Trade fairly and generously

Interacting with merchants provides an opportunity to boost your reputation, especially if you show generosity:

Paying slightly more than the asking price when buying goods will earn favor.

when buying goods will earn favor. Selling items for a little less than their value acts as a form of tipping the merchant.

acts as a form of tipping the merchant. Avoiding aggressive haggling will prevent any reputation losses. If a merchant refuses your offer multiple times, your reputation may take a hit.

4) Use diplomacy in conversations

Your dialogue choices play a huge role in shaping how people perceive you. Being polite and respectful will gradually increase your reputation. Here’s how:

Avoid intimidation and threats – While these may get you what you want in the short term, they can harm your long-term standing.

– While these may get you what you want in the short term, they can harm your long-term standing. Use persuasion effectively – Successful Speech, Impression, and Presence checks can raise your reputation if done correctly.

5) Follow up with quest givers

After completing a quest, returning to the NPC who gave it to you, even if you’ve already been rewarded, can increase your reputation. A good example is repaying Bozhena, a herbalist, the 150 groschen she lent you at the start of the game. Checking in with NPCs after a few in-game days can sometimes yield additional reputation boosts.

What lowers your reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Avoid petty crimes to maintain good reputation (Image via Deep Silver)

It’s just as important to know what actions can damage your reputation, as some behaviors will make it harder to be trusted.

1) Committing crimes

Acts such as stealing, trespassing, or murdering innocent NPCs will lower your reputation significantly. If you're caught, you may face punishment from guards:

Minor offenses – Guards may fine you or force you to serve a short sentence.

– Guards may fine you or force you to serve a short sentence. Moderate crimes – Expect public humiliation, such as being put in the pillory or receiving a flogging.

– Expect public humiliation, such as being put in the pillory or receiving a flogging. Severe crimes – If your criminal record grows too large, you could be branded as a criminal or even executed.

2) Failing dialogue skill checks

Dialogue interactions can backfire if you attempt to charm, persuade, or intimidate NPCs without the necessary skills. Failing too many speech checks can make Henry seem untrustworthy or foolish, leading to a loss of reputation.

3) Dishonesty and breaking promises

If you agree to assist an NPC and later go back on your word, your reputation may decline. For example, if you promise to deliver an item or protect someone but fail to follow through, the community will begin to doubt your reliability in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

4) Unsuccessful haggle attempts

Merchants dislike aggressive bargaining. If you continuously push for a lower price and they reject your offers, they may refuse to deal with you and lower your standing.

By assisting the townsfolk, being generous in trade, and choosing your words wisely, you can ensure that Henry of Skalitz remains a well-respected figure in Bohemia and maintains a good reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

