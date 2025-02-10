Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Frogs side quest

Frogs in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an interesting side quest accessible at Zhelejov. When a gang from Tachov causes a nuisance to the men in Zhelejov, an elderly person named Olbram asks you to steal a specific maypole. Since the pole is heavily guarded, you must find an appropriate method to complete the task.

This article guides you through the Frogs side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Frogs side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Old Olbram's location at Zhelejov (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest can be accessed at Zhelejov in KCD 2, after talking to a man named Old Olbram. If you have already started the Mice side quest earlier (from Prochek at Tachov), you must select the "Rat out Prochek" option to access the Frogs side quest. This will result in the Mice quest's completion.

After this, Old Olbram will ask for your help to anger Prochek and the Tachov gang by stealing a maypole. With this, the Frogs side quest begins.

Frogs side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Steal the maypole

Here are the two ways in which you can complete the objective:

Option 1: Arrange a date for Henik and Manka

Speak with Henik at night and arrange a date (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel to Tachov and look for the maypole on the eastern side of the location. Wait until it gets dark and then speak with the guard, Henik. Afterward, select the following prompts:

"How are you doing?"

"What is it?" (if you have a high speech stat)

Next, Henik will discuss his relationship with Manka and explain why he cannot meet her. You must select "I'll take over for you, so you two can go out."

Explain the plan to Manka (Image via Deep Silver)

In the morning, visit the Tachov tavern, talk to Manka, and explain the plan you and Henik made earlier. Then, skip time by doing other activities or sleeping until it gets dark again. Visit Henik near the maypole and tell him that Manka has agreed to meet him.

Climb and steal the maypole (Image via Deep Silver)

As Henik leaves the area, do not immediately climb the pole. Otherwise, he will catch you red-handed. Once Henik is out of sight, turn off your torch and climb the pole. Now, you can collect the Tachov maypole from the ground and return to Old Olbram at Zhelejov. You will be granted 45 Groschen as a reward.

Option 2: Knock out Henik

Knock out Henik after a fistfight (Image via Deep Silver)

After reaching Tachov, visit the tavern and talk to Innkeeper Prochek. Ask him about the maypole and use your speech skills to continue learning more about Henik.

Then, Prochek will ask for your help to give Henik a beating so he gets over his lover, Manka. Agree to this and wait until it gets dark. Then, go near the maypole and interact with Henik. Afterward, select the following prompt while speaking with him:

"What about your brothers?"

"Where did they go?"

"Why did they leave?"

"So when will you run off?"

Now, Henik will be angry at you. So, you must defeat him in a fistfight and knock him out. Next, steal the maypole and return to Old Olbram at Zhelejov. You will get 45 Groschen as a reward.

Create a nuisance in Tachov

Mix a digestive potion in Alshik's food (Image via Deep Silver)

After completing the initial task for Old Olbram, he will request another favor from you. Select the prompts "I'm on it" and "Alright" to continue the quest. The main objectives are chasing a few sheep out of the pasture and soiling some laundry.

Chase six sheep into the woods (Image via Deep Silver)

You must add a digestive potion to Alshik's (the shepherd's) food to be able to deal with the sheep without hassle. Go to the back of the Tachov tavern at 8 am and mix the potion. Afterward, go to the marked location on the map at afternoon (after 2 pm) to reach the sheep farm.

Alshik will not be guarding the farm as he is sick. Now you must push six sheep out of the pasture and into the woods on the western side.

Use a sheep to soil the laundry (Image via Deep Silver)

There's also an optional objective in which you will have to soil some laundry nearby. Chase one sheep towards the area and soil four clothes to complete the task. However, the women there will notice you, resulting in you losing your reputation.

Return to Old Olbram

After completing the tasks, interact with Old Olbram at Zhelejov. Report to him to finish the Frogs side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You will obtain 175 Groschen as a reward if you have completed all tasks. You can then access the Battle of the Frogs and Mice quest from Old Olbram.

