How does crime work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is designed to be an authentic historical experience developed by Warhorse Studios to take the gaming community to medieval times. As the player, you are filling in the shoes of Henry of Skalitz, and you can do almost anything your heart desires, even if it means painting a target on your back by doing something mischievous.

This guide will cover everything you must know about how crime works in the game, the consequences to your character's reputation, and potential punishments that local enforcement could impose. Bohemians don't take crime lightly, and you should be aware of things that could tick them off and spiral the situation out of hand.

No crime goes unpunished in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

One of the important bits in this game is to avoid getting caught in the act of something illegal (Image via Deep Silver)

There are a few ways of getting unwanted attention in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, and it can hamper your progress if you are being chased down by guards consistently. The developers wanted to deliver a historically accurate depiction of Medieval Europe and showcase the advanced artificial intelligence through the NPCs as they react realistically to your illegal activities.

In-game crimes are no different from real life for the most part, and life wouldn't be as complicated if you stayed in line. However, it is easy to be seduced by the temptations of making a quick Groschen by pickpocketing fellow Bohemians in a crowded area, trespassing into private property, and looting their chest full of valuables by picking the locks.

While stealing is a heinous act, it is nothing compared to causing physical harm to others and livestock animals. Locals will react negatively if they catch you doing any of the mentioned crimes, which will cause Henry's reputation to drop. Your reputation will determine if a vendor or merchant will entertain you in their shops, and a deciding factor if they could give you a generous discount, which is ideal.

Options to get out of awkward situations

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 takes place in 1403, and history books can confirm this was not the kindest era in human history. Crime was at an all-time high, and you could be the hunted or the prey in your travels. On the open road, bandits and ruffians can ambush and kill you and then take everything you have in your inventory, but this doesn't mean you can't do it yourself.

If you have fallen on tough times, resorting to a life of crime isn't uncommon in 1403. The key to avoiding suffering the wrath of the people is to avoid getting caught red-handed, which is easier said than done. If the law has enough compelling evidence and you can't prove your innocence, there are a few options to escalate or de-escalate the situation.

Plead your innocence : Just because you are cornered by local law enforcement, doesn't mean you can't get away. Use your charm to schmooze your way out of the problem through diplomacy and selecting civilized responses.

: Just because you are cornered by local law enforcement, doesn't mean you can't get away. Use your charm to schmooze your way out of the problem through diplomacy and selecting civilized responses. Pay a fine: No bad deed goes unpunished, and the game wants to teach you this cold fact. If you wish to avoid a worse punishment, you can pay a fee to get the law off your back. The amount will vary depending on your crimes.

No bad deed goes unpunished, and the game wants to teach you this cold fact. If you wish to avoid a worse punishment, you can pay a fee to get the law off your back. The amount will vary depending on your crimes. Going down fighting : The game offers you a chance to become a criminal, and you can double down by committing to that lifestyle by resorting to violence. Enemy guards will come after you, and there will be blood on the streets, theirs or yours.

: The game offers you a chance to become a criminal, and you can double down by committing to that lifestyle by resorting to violence. Enemy guards will come after you, and there will be blood on the streets, theirs or yours. Surrender peacefully: To avoid further bloodshed, you can always give up to save your life and accept what is coming for you.

Punishments in Bohemia

If you surrender willingly, the developers included a few punishments to show the law means business in Bohemia.

Public display on a pillory : This is one of the lighter punishments; however, the pillory can damage Henry's reputation for being exposed to his crimes. People will bear witness and likely remember a face being displayed for days.

: This is one of the lighter punishments; however, the pillory can damage Henry's reputation for being exposed to his crimes. People will bear witness and likely remember a face being displayed for days. Whipped with a cane : If you are caught doing something mischievous towards guards or other innocent bystanders, they will drag you into a public area and beat you with a cane. While this isn't the most cruel punishment, it can negatively impact Henry's health.

: If you are caught doing something mischievous towards guards or other innocent bystanders, they will drag you into a public area and beat you with a cane. While this isn't the most cruel punishment, it can negatively impact Henry's health. Branding through iron : This is one of the more severe punishments. Guards will leave a permanent mark on your body after branding it with iron, and people will be quick to judge you for your poor decisions in life, even if you are trying to go straight.

: This is one of the more severe punishments. Guards will leave a permanent mark on your body after branding it with iron, and people will be quick to judge you for your poor decisions in life, even if you are trying to go straight. Public execution: There is no punishment worse than death; however, it is much easier than facing judgment every day from fellow Bohemians. Henry will be hanged from the gallows, and you will respawn to your recent save.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 encourages you to live however you want. You can go on a straight and narrow path as a law-abiding citizen or be a menace to society.

