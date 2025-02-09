All side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally here after years in the making. The game developers wanted to make this project worth the wait by adding countless optional side quests. While most players are interested in only seeing through the main story and rarely bother to check on other content, others would like to see the whole package and experience everything the game has to offer.
Some of these side quests tend to reward Henry for their valiant efforts, and it would be a shame to give these missions the cold shoulder. This article will cover every available side quest in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel and go over mission rewards.
Complete list of side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Warhorse Studios didn't hold back while developing the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel after the overwhelmingly positive feedback for the first entry. The developers knew they had to kick it up a notch regarding mission design and a variety of optional content.
It is safe to say the developers passed with flying colors after adding a total of 39 side quests scattered across the Kuttenberg and Trosky regions.
Trosky side quests and rewards
- Mutt: Improved Houndmaster and Improved Survival
- Bad Blood: Reputation and Learned Childbirth and Obstetrics
- Combat Training I: Reputation
- Combat Training II: Reputation and Master Strike Technique
- Frogs: 25 Groschen
- Materia Prima: 15 Groschen and With the Silence of The Cat I
- Forbidden Fruit: 85 Groschen and With the Silence of The Cat II
- Invaders: Reputation and 25 Groschen
- Lackey: Reputation and Groschen
- Mice: Reputation
- Miri Fjata: Reputation
- Battle of Mice and Frogs: Reputation and 90 Groschen
- Opus Magnum: Reputation and Recipe for Lead Shot Gunpowder
- The Jaunt: Reputation and Rusty Sheet
- The Hermit: Reputation, 25 Groschen, Toledo Steel Sword, Improved Craftsmanship, Improved Survival, and Diary of Knight Conrad
- The Blacksmith's Son: Reputation, Hunting Sword, Scrap Metal, Steel, Sketches of work axe and farmer's horseshoes, and fastening material
- Troubadors: N/A
It is worth noting that most side quests can be done in advance, and some are locked until you reach a certain point in the story. Some side quests will remain locked if you are unable to accomplish other side quests beforehand.
It wouldn't be a bad idea to pump the brakes on the main story and explore Bohemia. Warhorse Studios spent years working on this project, and you can expect a treasure trove of optional activities to be overlooked by speedrunners.
Kuttenberg side quests and rewards
- A Good Scrub: Reputation and 100 Groschen
- All's Fair: Henry will learn to conserve his strength under Pavel's tutelage
- Ars Dimicatoria: Fechthalle Ket
- Bellatores: 500 Groschen
- Dragon's Lair: N/A
- Feast for the Poor: A weak Quickfinger, a weak nighthawk, and lockpicks
- Hush, My Darling: 60 Groschen
- Ill Repute: N/A
- In Vino Veritas: Reputation and 425 Groschen
- Kuttenberg Tournament: N/A
- Lost Honour
- Post Scriptum: Reputation and 225 Groschen
- Ransom: Peter of Suchosletsky's sword and 125 Groschen
- Spoils of War: Reputation and 250 Groschen
- The Fifth Commandment: Kuttenberg Knight Shield and 150 Groschen
- The Magic Arrow: N/A
- The Mouth of Hell: 225 Groschen
- The Spark: N/A
- The Thunderstone: Recipe for Lethean Water
- Thou art but dust...: Improved Craftsmanship
- Victimised: N/A
- Yackers 'n' Fash: Reputation and 250 Groschen
Most side quests reward you with an increase in Henry's reputation, which is always beneficial. Fellow Bohemians will look up to you, and local vendors and merchants will not hesitate to give you great deals and discounts.
Accomplishing side quests might encourage you to balance your playthrough with a mix of main story missions and side quests. The rewards of each quest could help you become stronger and even help you acquire a ton of Groschen.
Some side quests that don't reward you with anything but can still be entertaining. The developers spent years working on extra content to ensure that this game is worth every dollar you spend, and you wouldn't be getting your money's worth if you ignored the other content included in the package.
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive upgrade from the first game, and Warhorse Studios knew what must be done to create an immersive experience. Compelling stories paired with intuitive gameplay can encourage other players to deviate from the main path and see what else Trosky and Kuttenberg have to offer.
If you are ever short on Groschen, a handful of side quests will likely set you on your way.
