All side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally here after years in the making. The game developers wanted to make this project worth the wait by adding countless optional side quests. While most players are interested in only seeing through the main story and rarely bother to check on other content, others would like to see the whole package and experience everything the game has to offer.

Some of these side quests tend to reward Henry for their valiant efforts, and it would be a shame to give these missions the cold shoulder. This article will cover every available side quest in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel and go over mission rewards.

Complete list of side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There is nothing wrong with taking a few hours to help fellow Bohemians with their problems in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios didn't hold back while developing the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel after the overwhelmingly positive feedback for the first entry. The developers knew they had to kick it up a notch regarding mission design and a variety of optional content.

It is safe to say the developers passed with flying colors after adding a total of 39 side quests scattered across the Kuttenberg and Trosky regions.

Trosky side quests and rewards

Mutt: Improved Houndmaster and Improved Survival

Bad Blood: Reputation and Learned Childbirth and Obstetrics

Combat Training I: Reputation

Combat Training II: Reputation and Master Strike Technique

Frogs: 25 Groschen

Materia Prima: 15 Groschen and With the Silence of The Cat I

Forbidden Fruit: 85 Groschen and With the Silence of The Cat II

Invaders: Reputation and 25 Groschen

Lackey: Reputation and Groschen

Mice: Reputation

Miri Fjata: Reputation

Battle of Mice and Frogs: Reputation and 90 Groschen

Opus Magnum: Reputation and Recipe for Lead Shot Gunpowder

The Jaunt: Reputation and Rusty Sheet

The Hermit: Reputation, 25 Groschen, Toledo Steel Sword, Improved Craftsmanship, Improved Survival, and Diary of Knight Conrad

The Blacksmith's Son: Reputation, Hunting Sword, Scrap Metal, Steel, Sketches of work axe and farmer's horseshoes, and fastening material

Troubadors: N/A

It is worth noting that most side quests can be done in advance, and some are locked until you reach a certain point in the story. Some side quests will remain locked if you are unable to accomplish other side quests beforehand.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to pump the brakes on the main story and explore Bohemia. Warhorse Studios spent years working on this project, and you can expect a treasure trove of optional activities to be overlooked by speedrunners.

Kuttenberg side quests and rewards

A Good Scrub: Reputation and 100 Groschen

All's Fair: Henry will learn to conserve his strength under Pavel's tutelage

Ars Dimicatoria: Fechthalle Ket

Bellatores: 500 Groschen

Dragon's Lair: N/A

Feast for the Poor: A weak Quickfinger, a weak nighthawk, and lockpicks

Hush, My Darling: 60 Groschen

Ill Repute: N/A

In Vino Veritas: Reputation and 425 Groschen

Kuttenberg Tournament: N/A

Lost Honour

Post Scriptum: Reputation and 225 Groschen

Ransom: Peter of Suchosletsky's sword and 125 Groschen

Spoils of War: Reputation and 250 Groschen

The Fifth Commandment: Kuttenberg Knight Shield and 150 Groschen

The Magic Arrow: N/A

The Mouth of Hell: 225 Groschen

The Spark: N/A

The Thunderstone: Recipe for Lethean Water

Thou art but dust...: Improved Craftsmanship

Victimised: N/A

Yackers 'n' Fash: Reputation and 250 Groschen

Most side quests reward you with an increase in Henry's reputation, which is always beneficial. Fellow Bohemians will look up to you, and local vendors and merchants will not hesitate to give you great deals and discounts.

There is no shortage of side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Accomplishing side quests might encourage you to balance your playthrough with a mix of main story missions and side quests. The rewards of each quest could help you become stronger and even help you acquire a ton of Groschen.

Some side quests that don't reward you with anything but can still be entertaining. The developers spent years working on extra content to ensure that this game is worth every dollar you spend, and you wouldn't be getting your money's worth if you ignored the other content included in the package.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive upgrade from the first game, and Warhorse Studios knew what must be done to create an immersive experience. Compelling stories paired with intuitive gameplay can encourage other players to deviate from the main path and see what else Trosky and Kuttenberg have to offer.

If you are ever short on Groschen, a handful of side quests will likely set you on your way.

