Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Laboratores main quest

The Laboratores main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 kicks off right after the events in Fortuna. Taking place at the Troskowitz pub, it throws Henry and Hans Capon into yet another rough situation — broke, humiliated, and in desperate need of a plan.

Their next objective? Finding a way to reach Lord Otto von Bergow. But before that, Henry will need to clean up, earn some Groschen, and survive an all-out tavern brawl. Here’s everything you need to know to get through the Laboratores main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to finish the Laboratores main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

This quest is your final hurdle before the game opens up completely, leaving you free to explore. Before that, you're locked into pursuing the main objectives, which leaves little room for the side activities. First task: Get cleaned up and earn a bit of cash before making contact with von Bergow.

Laboratores main quest walkthrough

A still from the Laboratores main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest begins in the Troskowitz pub, where Henry and Hans are discussing their next move. Midway through their conversation, Katherine — the woman from the pond during the ambush — walks in. Before speaking to her, you’ll need to wash up. There’s a trough nearby, so clean yourself before approaching her once she’s done talking to the innkeeper.

Confront Katherine about the ambush, and she’ll mention Semine’s wedding as the only way to meet von Bergow. A difficult skill check follows, but even if you fail, she will still reveal the crucial information.

1) Finding work and earning money

As soon as Katherine leaves, the innkeeper demands payment for the drinks. Since Henry and Hans are broke, you’ll need to find a way to cover the cost. You can ask the innkeeper for more details about the wedding, then return to Hans to share what you’ve learned.

Tell him about von Bergow and that you’ve found work to pay the bill. Hans, unsurprisingly, refuses to help, leaving Henry to handle the job alone.

2) Completing the labor work

Head outside and grab a sack of grain from the cart. Take it inside through the main entrance, turn right, and place it in the pantry. Repeat this two more times.

Defend Capon in the Laboratores main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you finish carrying the third sack, a scene unfolds outside. Hans is caught in a heated argument with a soldier. You have two choices:

Step in to defend Hans, which earns you reputation points.

Stay silent, but the outcome remains the same — a full-blown tavern fight.

3) Winning the brawl

Henry and Hans in the Laboratores main quest' Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The brawl breaks out, and you must defend Capon. Instead of throwing punches wildly, time your counterattacks to avoid draining stamina too quickly. After taking down a few villagers, the guards storm in and break up the fight, leading to Henry and Hans getting dragged off to the pillory as punishment.

4) Finishing the Laboratores quest

While locked in the pillory, Henry and Hans exchange a few words. At the end of the conversation, selecting “Make peace” will officially complete the quest.

Tips for Laboratores

Wash up before talking to Katherine to avoid being dismissed.

Ask the innkeeper about the wedding for extra background information.

Use counterattacks in the brawl to conserve stamina.

Rewards for completing Laboratores

Once released, Henry gains access to Tomcat, a combat trainer who specializes in weapon skills. More importantly, this quest marks the point where the game fully opens up, allowing you to explore the world freely. Your journal will update with new main quests (marked in red) and side quests to pursue.

With Laboratores behind him, Henry is finally ready to shape his own path in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

