Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Via Argentum main quest

Via Argentum is a main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that focuses on Henry’s efforts to secure Kunzlin Ruthard’s assistance in rescuing Lord Capon. During its run, you will learn that Ruthard is unable to act while a man named Vavak remains in power, as he has been embezzling silver from the Miners. Your mission is to uncover evidence of Vavak’s crimes and bring him to justice.

This guide shares everything you need to know about the Via Argentum main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Via Argentum main quest Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kill Vavak's men first (Image via Deep Silver)

Meeting Kunzlin Ruthard

The quest starts in the southern region of Kuttenberg at Ruthard Palace. As you approach the location, a battle will break out between Ruthard’s men and Vavak’s forces. Get in combat and kill Vavak’s men dressed in yellow. Once the area is secure, speak to Kunzlin Ruthard and inform him of your need for assistance in freeing Lord Capon.

Despite his willingness to help, Ruthard explains that Vavak’s influence prevents him from taking action. To proceed, he instructs Henry to collect proof that Vavak has been stealing silver and forging counterfeit Groschen.

Ruthard suggests seeking out Christian Pisek, a disgruntled former candidate for the Mint Master's position, who is likely to cooperate in exposing Vavak in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Gathering intel from Christian Pisek

Talk to Pisek to get information on the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Christian Pisek is located southwest of Grund in a courtyard. Identifiable by his red shirt and hood, he agrees to help upon hearing Henry’s request. He reveals that to prove Vavak’s misdeeds, Henry must compare the official mining records with the actual number of corves mined on a particular day.

To collect this information, Henry must interview three foremen — Frank, Samko, and Pavel — who were present on the night of the Feast of St. Petronilla.

Foreman Frank : Shares the information if you pass a dialogue check, bring him alcohol, or pay 50 Groschen.

: Shares the information if you pass a dialogue check, bring him alcohol, or pay 50 Groschen. Foreman Samko : Provides the details if you defeat him in a game of Miner's Dice, succeed in a dialogue check, or pay 200 Groschen.

: Provides the details if you defeat him in a game of Miner's Dice, succeed in a dialogue check, or pay 200 Groschen. Foreman Pavel: Offers his testimony if you choose to pray with him for a deceased boy.

After gathering all testimonies, it is revealed that 100 corves were mined that night. However, Pisek notes that the official mine books record only 90, confirming fraudulent activity.

Investigating Merchant Hermann and Chief Foreman Fett

Talk to the foremen (Image via Deep Silver)

Pisek directs Henry to two additional suspects: Merchant Hermann and Chief Foreman Fett. These individuals oversee the logging and validation of silver extraction records.

By passing dialogue checks, Henry learns that senior officials from the Smelter orchestrated the theft. Pisek then assigns Henry the task of infiltrating the Smelting Works to uncover more evidence.

Gaining access to the Smelting Works

To avoid suspicion while entering the Smelting Works, Henry needs to earn the favor of its owner, Buresh. Pisek provides a letter of introduction, but Buresh is a high-status individual and will only acknowledge Henry if his Charisma reaches level 20.

To increase Charisma:

Purchase specific clothing, including a Hunting Cap, Burgher Coat, Gartered Hose, and Riding Gloves from the Tailors in Kuttenberg.

from the Tailors in Kuttenberg. Take a bath, repair armor, clean clothes, and get rest.

Once your Charisma is high enough, Buresh grants Henry unrestricted access to the Smelting Works.

Uncovering the smelting operation

Upon entering the Smelting Works, speak to any available Smelter, who will direct you to Smelter Shima.

Found near the coal buckets, Shima is hesitant but will talk if you pass a persuasion check or pay 200 Groschen. He reveals that a man named Volkmar is involved in the operation.

Volkmar is found in the southern part of the marked objective area. Confronting him triggers a fight where he summons three men to attack Henry. Defeat them strategically — eliminate the unshielded enemies first and then handle the shielded opponent.

Afterward, interrogate Volkmar, who confesses that Buresh is at the center of the silver theft but is unsure if Vavak is directly involved. He also divulges the location of a hidden mint where the stolen silver is processed in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Discovering the secret mint

Your choices will have consequences on the story (Image via Deep Silver)

The secret mint is concealed within a forest area in the southern region. Upon entering, descend a ladder to the lower level, where a cutscene introduces Buresh alongside several soldiers.

At this point, Henry has two choices in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Accept a bribe – This grants access to key documents but requires pickpocketing Buresh later. Engage in combat – Defeating Buresh and his soldiers is a difficult fight but allows Henry to loot vital evidence immediately.

Regardless of the approach, Henry must acquire:

Records Chest Key

Letter to Buresh

Letter from Vavak

Proceed further into the mint and unlock a medium-difficulty door (or provoke workers inside to open it). Inside, use the Records Chest Key to access the Secret Mine Ledgers, which confirm Vavak’s involvement.

Reporting back to Christian Pisek

With undeniable proof in hand, return to Christian Pisek and present the evidence. This final step successfully concludes the Via Argentum quest, securing Kunzlin Ruthard’s assistance in the rescue of Lord Capon.

By following these steps, you can efficiently complete Via Argentum in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

