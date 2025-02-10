Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Materia Prima side quest

If you're diving into Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and trying to find your way into the Semine wedding through the shady dealings of the miller Kreyzl, the Materia Prima side quest is where your journey begins. This quest drags Henry into a world of deception, theft, and some sneaky maneuvering — all to get an invitation to the big event.
This guide will walk you through how to complete the Materia Prima side quest step by step, covering all possible outcomes and the best way to handle it.
How to finish Materia Prima side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
The job starts when you visit Lower Semine Mill and strike up a conversation with Miller Kreyzl. If you’ve been hanging around Troskowitz Tavern, you might have even caught wind of his reputation. Talk to him and choose the dialogue option "I heard you’re looking for help" to get things rolling.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Kreyzl, however, isn’t one to trust strangers right away. He won’t spill the real job just yet. Instead, he wants you to do some menial labor first: hauling sacks of flour. If your Thievery skill is high enough (10 or above), you can try to talk him into giving you something more interesting, but otherwise, you’re stuck with the grunt work.
Check out — Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Forbidden Fruit side quest
Materia Prima side quest walkthrough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Once Kreyzl assigns you the task, head into the storehouse and begin loading flour sacks onto the wagon. After transporting around six sacks, a cutscene will trigger and you will notice something suspicious. Before you can investigate further, Kreyzl will interrupt and finally let you in on his true intentions.
He explains that he is working on converting matter into energy and needs a specific document — The Offer of Hermes Trismegistus — from the Rathaus in Troskowitz. However, this document is locked away in a chest, meaning you must pick the lock to retrieve it.
Kreyzl also mentions a hired hand, Zinek, who might have useful information. You can find him in a pillory on the square in Troskowitz. Before heading off, you have the option to practice lockpicking on a chest in the storehouse by speaking to Hensel, another of Kreyzl’s men.
Breaking into the Rathaus in Troskowitz
Once you're ready, head to Troskowitz and locate Zinek in the pillory. Speak to him to get crucial details about the Rathaus and the chest containing the document. According to him, there are two main ways to access the chest:
- Through the courtyard behind the Rathaus
- Via the path behind the tavern, leading to a staircase
If you've found the stairs leading down, you're on the right track. Upon entering the jail area, you’ll notice a guard sitting nearby. You can either:
- Knock him out quietly
- Engage in combat if you’re confident
- Try to sneak past him
Once the guard is dealt with, unlock the chest across from him and retrieve The Offer of Hermes Trismegistus. There are also other valuable items in the chest, so feel free to loot them.
Returning to Miller Kreyzl
After securing the document, return to Miller Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill and hand it over. He’ll mention another job for you before he helps you get into the wedding, but that’s a separate quest. For now, Materia Prima is complete.
Alternative outcomes and important notes in Materia Prima side quest
This quest has multiple potential outcomes depending on your actions:
- If Zinek is dead, you can't obtain the document.
- You have the option to kill Miller Kreyzl instead of completing the job.
Choosing to kill Kreyzl will cut off access to certain future interactions and quests tied to him, so consider your choices carefully.
With Materia Prima side quest finished, you’re one step closer to uncovering the deeper secrets of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
Check out: How to find Henbane in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.