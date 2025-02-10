How to loot bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are unique containers. While players might think that these birdhouses are just a part of the game's decorative environments, they can be knocked down and looted. These are great to hunt down if you want to acquire some items in a jiffy or need an eatable in your immediate surroundings.

This article guides you on how to loot items from bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to loot items from bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Bird nests can be found resting on tree branches in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. They need to be knocked down before you access the items inside.

Once you come across a bird shelter in the sequel, they'll be marked with an icon on the map. Thus, you can return to one if you are busy doing other quests.

How to knock down bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

When you come across a birdhouse, you'll need to crouch down. In the game, Henry can throw rocks if he is in stealth mode. While this ability is primarily used to distract enemies, you'll need to use the stones as an actual projectile here. This means your accuracy with them will need to be sharper.

When crouched down, hit R1/RB (on consoles) and you'll throw a rock. While you probably won't hit the nests on your first try, you don't need to worry about running out of stones, as you have an infinite amount of them when in stealth. While trying to hit the target, the stone's trajectory will initially be a bit off. To ensure your accuracy, aim slightly towards the left of the bird shelter.

You should also ensure that the nest falls on flat ground since if it hits an uneven surface, it will roll off into the distance like a tumbleweed on an old empty Texan road.

If the nest starts tumbling away, you'll need to quickly catch up to it and mash the examine button to access the items or give chase until it stops.

These nests will usually be found scattered across the map (Image via Deep Silver)

Sometimes, however, if the branch with the nest is within your standing range, then you can directly look at it and press the interact button to acquire its contents.

What items do the nests hold?

Bird shelters can hold a variety of items and eatables (Image via Deep Silver)

The birdhouses will usually hold these items:

Lockpicks

Eggs

Bandages

Groschen

Lockpicks will help you open up locked doors or chests. Eggs are a quick source of health and energy but you need to make sure it isn't spoiled before consuming. Bandages can help stop bleeding. Groschen is the currency in the game, which you can use to buy things.

Aside from these items, bird nests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 also hold articles like jewelry, spectacles, and badges, which you can wear yourself or sell for cash.

