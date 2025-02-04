Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to Fast Travel

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does offer a fast travel option to players, provided they meet the requirements of the mechanics (along with some caveats). The explorable map is of a significant size so you may find traveling to be tiresome at times.

This article provides a comprehensive look at how the fast travel mechanics work in KCD2.

How to Fast Travel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you can fast travel to locations with a Blue Shield (visible on the map). These are specific locations that can be fast traveled to once you have discovered them by getting close by (the discovery will appear as a notitfication on your screen).

Open your in-game map and select the Blue Shield location you want to travel to. You will get a prompt asking whether you want to go to that location. Confirm your choice and the fast travel will start, with Henry trotting to the location.

Fast Travel encounters in KCD2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you are carrying more than your current maximum carry weight capacity, you will not be able to utilize the fast travel option. As far as we can tell, certain quests will also turn off the mechanic.

FAQs about KCD2 Fast Travel

Is Fast Travel quicker than normal traveling in in-game time in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Fast Travel in KCD2 takes longer when we are considering in-game time as Henry takes well-defined roads instead of going directly towards the location. From a player's perspective, fast travel is obviously quicker when you are considering real-life time.

Can you travel to previously undiscovered locations in KCD2?

No, you will need to discover the Fast Travel locations (which will show up on the in-game map as a Blue Shield icon) to make use of the mechanics in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Is Fast Travel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 instantaneous?

Fast Travel in KCD2 takes time as Henry makes his way to the selected location. The travel can be interrupted by different encounters in which you will be forced to either engage or escape. If you have Mutt, the canine companion, it will alert you of such encounters beforehand.

