Stealth in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

Stealth in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is slightly different from similar mechanics in other RPG games. While titles like Metal Gear Solid or Assassin’s Creed mostly revolve around crouching, hiding, or hitting enemies from behind, the feature is fleshed out in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

This guide discusses everything you need to know about stealth in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How stealth in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 works

Distract them to take them out silently (Image via Deep Silver)

Stealth in KCD2 revolves around three primary factors:

Visibility: Determines how easily enemies can spot you. Wearing darker clothing and staying in shadows improve stealth.

Determines how easily enemies can spot you. Wearing darker clothing and staying in shadows improve stealth. Conspicuousness: Reflects how much attention your character draws. Flashy or unique outfits increase conspicuousness, making you easier to notice.

Reflects how much attention your character draws. Flashy or unique outfits increase conspicuousness, making you easier to notice. Noise: Measures how much sound you generate. Light armor and soft footwear reduce noise, while heavy armor makes you more detectable.

Moving slowly, crouching, and sticking to darker areas reduce your chances of being spotted. Running, jumping, or making sudden movements will attract attention. Mastering these mechanics allows for a successful stealth-focused playstyle.

How to enhance stealth in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

At the beginning of the game, you can choose a background for your character. The Scout playstyle provides a slight advantage to stealth by increasing initial related stats. However, regardless of starting choices, you can refine your stealth skills over time.

Dressing for stealth

Wear dark, inconspicuous clothing to blend into the environment.

to blend into the environment. Avoid heavy armor , as it generates noise and hinders stealth movement.

, as it generates noise and hinders stealth movement. Equip soft footwear to reduce sound when sneaking.

to reduce sound when sneaking. Use enemy faction clothing to increase disguise effectiveness and reduce suspicion.

Using environmental distractions

Throwing Stones: A great way to divert enemy attention without violence.

A great way to divert enemy attention without violence. Whistling: Can lure enemies to a specific location, allowing for easier bypass or ambush.

Can lure enemies to a specific location, allowing for easier bypass or ambush. Closing Doors: Guards and NPCs notice open doors. Closing them behind you prevents unwanted investigations.

Committing crimes discreetly

Stealth is essential when engaging in criminal activities such as burglary, pickpocketing, and lockpicking.

Pickpocketing: Approach from behind, crouch, and initiate the pickpocket mini-game. Higher stealth and pickpocketing skills increase success rates.

Approach from behind, crouch, and initiate the pickpocket mini-game. Higher stealth and pickpocketing skills increase success rates. Lockpicking: Ensure no NPCs are nearby before attempting to pick a lock. Stealth perks like Quickhand improve efficiency.

Ensure no NPCs are nearby before attempting to pick a lock. Stealth perks like Quickhand improve efficiency. Hiding Evidence: If you break into a location, make sure to leave no traces. Close doors and move stolen items carefully to avoid suspicion.

How to perform stealth kills in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Sneak in the shadows and wait for your chance (Image via Deep Silver)

To perform a stealth kill, follow these steps:

Unlock the Stealth Kill Ability: The skill must be activated in the Player menu’s stealth section.

Obtain a dagger:

Available early in the game at a camp southwest of Troskowitz.

Purchase from Swordsmiths, Blacksmiths, or Innkeepers for around 20 Groschen.

Approach the target:

Crouch and sneak behind the enemy.

Wait for the stealth kill prompt (L2 on PS5, LT on Xbox, F on PC).

Execute the kill:

Hold the button to kill.

Tap the button to knock them out instead.

Press R2/RT/Right Mouse Button when the blue swords icon appears to ensure a clean execution.

Hide the body:

If necessary, move the body to avoid detection.

Best stealth perks

Drunken Fool: Excuse minor crimes if caught while intoxicated.

Excuse minor crimes if caught while intoxicated. Tight Grip: Higher Strength skill improves stealth takedowns.

Higher Strength skill improves stealth takedowns. Hustler: Easier to sell stolen goods and gain experience.

Easier to sell stolen goods and gain experience. Takedown: Enables stealth knockouts via chokeholds.

Enables stealth knockouts via chokeholds. Bushman: Reduces noise by 50% when moving through bushes.

Reduces noise by 50% when moving through bushes. Fleeting Shadow: Grants stealth, agility, and vitality bonuses when wanted for a crime.

Grants stealth, agility, and vitality bonuses when wanted for a crime. Quickhand: Enhances stealth efficiency when pickpocketing or lockpicking.

Enhances stealth efficiency when pickpocketing or lockpicking. Pacifist: Increases non-combat skills and speech, but loses bonuses if a kill is made.

Leveling up stealth efficiently

Practice on Sleeping NPCs: Sneak into homes at night to practice stealth techniques.

Sneak into homes at night to practice stealth techniques. Target Drunken NPCs: They react slower, making them ideal for practice.

They react slower, making them ideal for practice. Use Stealth Kills Frequently: Eliminating enemies quietly improves skill progression.

Eliminating enemies quietly improves skill progression. Invest in Key Perks: Unlock perks that enhance stealth actions, reducing risk and increasing efficiency.

With practice and the right perks, Henry can become an expert thief, assassin, or pacifist infiltrator, depending on the player’s chosen path.

