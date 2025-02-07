Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Necessary Evil main quest

The Necessary Evil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the many important missions that will task you with an important decision. It takes place after Henry and Capon make their trip to the Nebakov fortress and report their findings to Lord Bergow. There are numerous ups and downs in the event, many of which will be influenced by your choices.

This guides shows you how to complete the Necessary Evil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete the Necessary Evil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

This quest takes place after "Back in the Saddle."

Talk with Capon

Spark a talk with Capon to progress the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Interact with Sir Hans Capon to start the Necessary Evil main quest. During the dialogue, he'll express his views on torturing. This is an early indicator that you should try not to resort to torture while interrogating the captured. Choose the option titled "Let's get to it." to move ahead in the Necessary Evil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Interrogate the prisoner

Try avoiding the slap/torture option as much as possible (Image via Deep Silver)

You'll jump into the holding cell. The first dialogue option will not affect the quest's outcome that much, so choose to your liking. After the captive insults you, the second opportunity to choose will appear. Don't pick the (slap) option, as this will lead to you losing some reputation later on. It is best if you choose the following in the Necessary Evil main quest:

Let's try the easy way

Similarly, try to keep things formal in the third dialogue choice. Choose the below-mentioned option:

I'm not a traitor!

The various checks you'll come across while interrogating (Image via Deep Silver)

From here on out, you're free to ask about any information you want from the prisoner in the Necessary Evil main quest. However, to get it out of him, you'll need to pass a skill check. While these checks have high requirements, if you've invested in a playstyle heavily, you might be able to pass the bar.

Although torturing the man will effectively force him to reveal the info, each instance of resorting to it will lead to a loss of reputation in the Necessary Evil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Also if you do go overboard with torture, you will kill the captive.

The list of questions (Image via Deep Silver)

If you've thoroughly explored all the questions with the captive, you'll get the answers to the following questions:

Is Istvan Toth with the bandits? - Yes

Where are the bandits that ambushed Lord Bergow? - In Nebakov Fortress

Who is helping the bandits? - Olda Semine

Before you exit the cell, you'll decide with Capon whether to mention Olda Semine's involvement in the ambush.

Report your findings to von Bergow

The three things you can tell to Bergow (Image via Deep Silver)

Next up, tell Bergow about what you found out while interrogating the prisoner. Here, you can manipulate many details about the ambush, some of which will drastically affect the quest. There will be a list of three dialogues to tell to Bergow:

Young Semine is in league with the bandits

Nobody helped the bandits here

Istvan Toth is with the bandits

Tell the last information regardless of your stand on the Bergow-Semine conflict. If you want to confront the Semine family and their involvement in the ambush, you should choose the first dialogue. If you want to omit Olda's name from the punishment, choose the second option in the Necessary Evil main quest.

Note that choosing the second line will immediately transition you to the next quest, titled For Victory!

Choose the third option if you feel that your charisma is high enough in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you choose to name Olda, you can then assure Bergow that the family was not involved in his ploy. Choose one of the following options:

It was just him

I don't think so (Charisma check)

Bergow will then task you, Capon, and Burgrave Hashek to travel to Semine and confront the family in the late afternoon. If you want to ready up, do it quickly. Talk with Capon once you're ready. He'll provide you with two options:

I'll wait with you (Wait)

I still have something to do (Leave)

Choose the first option to wait with Camon at the stable or select the second if you still have some business to take care of. Note that if you are late, Hashek will leave without you and the Necessary Evil main quest will take a morbid turn. You will then move into the next quest. Thus, it is recommended to choose the first option since it will directly transition into the duo meeting Hashek at the noted time.

Move out with Hashek and head toward the target location. During the ride there, you can ask him about the ambush, and he'll fill you in on the details.

Side with Semine

Hashek wants Olda Semine no matter the cost (Image via Deep Silver)

During the confrontation with Jan Semine, you'll soon realize that Hashek is in no mood to let Olda live. You can try to sort the situation peacefully but it is not long before the Burgrave loses his temper.

If you don't want to yield to Hashek's demands in the Necessary Evil main quest, choose the following options:

When Hashek mentions burning the settlement, select the below option:

You can't do that!

When Burgrave threatens Jan Semine, choose the following dialogue:

You're going too far

Hashek is now bent on killing Olda himself. Here, select this line:

I'm going to stop this!

To continue reasoning with Hashek, say the following option to him:

Olda deserves a trial

Finally, if you want to save Semine, select the below-mentioned dialogue:

Nothing is going to burn!

This will cause Burgrave Hashek to attack you. Kill him to progress the Necessary Evil main quest.

Talk with Olda

After killing Hashek, Olda Semine will appear. Here, a discussion on how to escape Bergow's wrath will take place. You can go through a checklist of three dialogues.

I have a few questions for Olda

Where are the bandits camped?

We have to cover our tracks

The third dialogue will see Henry suggesting Semine burn the place down, just like Hashek suggested, and hide for some time, faking their death, which the Semines agree with. The second line will tell you about the location where the bandits who ambushed Bergow are hiding. The first one will open up a checklist of any doubts you want to clear up with Olda.

Choose the option titled "We'll go back to Trosky" once you're done clearing your doubts to move ahead in the Necessary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

You will leave for Trosky at night. Reach the Castle and sleep for the night or wait till the morning and proceed to interact with Bergow. Capon will do the talking there, but he will shift all of the blame on the Semines.

You'll get opportunities to interrupt in between and say that Hashek became aggressive and was responsible for the massacre. But ultimately, it doesn't change much in the script. Completing this conversation will mark the end for Necesary Evil quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Side with Hashek

Siding with Hashek will spell doom for the inhabitants of Semine's fortress (Image via Deep Silver)

If you do not believe that Semine is innocent, you can agree with Hashek by selecting the following options throughout the confrontation in the Necessary Evil main quest.

Hashek is right.

Listen to him, Semine!

You're right.

Calm down

Hashek is right.

I'm on your side.

Choosing these lines will cause Hashek and the company, including you, to attack Jan Semine and his guards. After the fight, you'll continuously search for him. Ultimately, Olda Semine will reveal his location, prompting him to be executed. People of the Semine fortress will also die here. While you can chastise Hashek, the outcome of the Necessary Evil main quest will not change in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

During the meeting with von Bergow, you can reveal Hashek's aggression at Semine, and Bergow will rightfully reprimand him, but not because of morality, only because he was a good source of money to von Bergow. This marks the end of the Necessary Evil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Henry will now transition into the next main quest, titled For Victory!

Also check out other guides on Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

