Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Jaunt side quest

The Jaunt in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a captivating side quest that can be accessed during the Wedding Crashers main quest. The objective is to find information about Radovan's missing cart and the cargo. You must navigate to Semine and investigate the cart's pathway.

This article thoroughly guides you to complete The Jaunt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The Jaunt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Talk to Radovan at Tachov to start The Jaunt side quest (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest can be accessed from Radovan, the blacksmith situated in Tachov. As his cart is missing, he wants you to navigate to Semine and investigate the situation. Apart from the cart and its cargo, two laborers named Ventza and Franzi are also missing.

Trending

Semine is located southwest of Troskowitz. To reach it, you can ride a horse or simply run to the marked location on the map. As you enter the area, a cutscene will commence, and you have to fight against Jurko, one of Lord Semine's kin. In the end, Captain Gnarly will come and intervene.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trophy guide

The Jaunt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Start the investigation

Talk to Captain Gnarly the next morning to start the journey (Image via Deep Silver)

After the initial sequences, a cutscene highlights Henry talking to Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly about Radovan's missing cart. The next task is to help them find the cart by traveling with them the next morning. Captain Gnarly will suggest you purchase a horse from Semine's stable that is available at a budget-friendly price. You can also find your lost horse, Pebbles, for purchase there.

You must wait until the next morning to start the journey. If you cannot be there on time, Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly will begin the investigation without you. So the next morning, interact with them sitting in Semine's courtyard and begin the journey. You can follow them on foot if you don't have a horse.

Friendly battle against Lord Semine

Defeat Lord Semine in a friendly battle to win Gnarly's shield (Image via Deep Silver)

After covering some distance, all of you will take a stop where you have to do a friendly battle against Lord Semine. When talking to Captain Gnarly, select the prompt "Alright. What will you give me?" to obtain Gnarly's club weapon.

Regardless of the battle's result, you can continue through the story. However, if you manage to win the fight, you will obtain Gnarly's shield as a reward. Afterward, start following Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly to the next location. After arriving at Troskowitz, interact with them to follow the next objective.

Ask the Bailiff about the missing cart

The Bailiff provides information regarding the cart (Image via Deep Silver)

Go to the marked location on the map to interact with Bailiff Thrush. Ask him about Radovan's missing cart to know where it was headed. You can also ask the Bailiff about the two laborers.

When done, return to Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly and tell them the details. Following that, you three will start traveling to the next location.

Also read: How to unlock Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Find the cart

Locate the missing cart deep inside the woods (Image via Deep Silver)

After heading east for some time (follow the map marker), you must investigate the crossroads area by the cemetery. Head northeast by following the road to find a sack of charcoal lying on the ground. Interact with the object and return to Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly to report.

Afterward, follow the left side road heading northeast. As you enter the woods, a cutscene will begin. Then, pursue the road going northwest and find the missing cart.

Defeat the bandits

Battle against several bandits alongside Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly (Image via Deep Silver)

Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly arrive at that location to investigate further what happened to the cargo. After following them for a while, you will hear other human voices nearby. When they ask you to stealthily find them, choose the "I'll get on it" prompt.

Go forward silently and to the left to find three bandits talking to each other. Report the situation to the other two and choose the following prompts:

"Of course."

"We'll just go straight at them, no?"

Then, commence the attack with Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly to defeat three bandits. The battle is quite easy as the enemies are relatively weak. Afterward, while talking to Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly, another cutscene shows more bandits oppressing Ventza.

Then, the three of you must defeat the four bandits there. Wear a decent armor set and use a strong weapon to make the fight easier. Notably, Ventza will flee the scene while the fight occurs.

Also read: How to increase reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Find Ventza

Defeat or convince Ventza (Image via Deep Silver)

Next, talk to Captain Gnarly, who will ask you to go and find Ventza. You can then choose to loot the camp for supplies. Subsequently, go to the previous bandit camp (towards the southeast) to loot more chests and supplies. From there, go uphill north to find Ventza, who fled earlier.

Progress further by convincing him to surrender and make him return with you. Or, you can also defeat and kill him in a one-on-one battle. When done, return to Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly to report the situation.

Also read: How to obtain a crossbow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Return to Radovan

Interact with Radovan to complete the quest and earn a reward (Image via Deep Silver)

Select the prompt "I could use a ride" to travel to Troskowitz. Then, fast-travel to Tachov and tell Radovan everything. In return, he will grant you a Rusted plate as a reward. With this, The Jaunt side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 concludes.

Check out more KCD 2 guides below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.