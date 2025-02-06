Early-game armor plays a major role in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, since you will need as much protection as possible during the early game. In the initial stages, you will also be very green to the title’s in-depth combat mechanics, like the highly effective stealth combat and more.

In this list, we look at five strong early-game armor sets in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that can carry you to the mid-game.

Disclaimer: This is not a ranked list.

5 best early-game armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that you need to have

1) Legendary Brunswick's Armor (Pre-Order Bonus)

One of the best early-game armor sets (Image via Deep Silver)

If you pre-ordered the title, you can unlock the exclusive Legendary Armor Brunswick's Set through "The Lion’s Quest" side quest. You can start this quest by speaking to the Scribe in Troskowitz. That said, even if you didn’t pre-order, you can obtain the armor by collecting its pieces from various hidden locations in the Trosky region.

If you complete the quest or get the armor as a reward, then equip it in the initial stretches of the game, because it is one of the strongest defensive gear in the early game. However, this armor is not the greatest in terms of stealth.

2) The stolen militia armor

Find and kill this bandit to get the armor (Image via Deep Silver)

If you didn’t pre-order and don’t want to steal armor from the militia barracks, you can still acquire a great armor set by defeating a specific bandit who wears it. This bandit regularly ambushes travelers in the north of Troskowitz, on the road to Tachov Village in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Read more: Is there a romance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

As the bandit is accompanied by another enemy, the fight may not be very easy. The armor, however, is worth the effort. If you manage to defeat him, you can loot:

Chainmail Gauntlets

A strong pair of arm guards

Half-plate armor

Repairing this armor will be cheaper than buying it outright from a blacksmith.

3) Best stealth armor

Complete the quest to get the stealth armor (Image via Deep Silver)

Stealth is incredibly important in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and obtaining the stealth outfit early on will make fights easier. To get the armor, start the Wedding Crashers questline by working with Miller Kreyzl in the Lower Semine Region.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All stats explained

During the first mission, you will need to retrieve some documents for him. If you inquire about how to sneak in, he’ll talk about his stealth attire hidden at the bathhouse in Zhelejov. Travel to the bathhouse and speak with the owner. You have three ways to obtain the outfit:

Buy it from the owner.

from the owner. Convince her using high Charisma.

using high Steal her key and open the chest on the top floor.

If you have high Charisma gear, you can persuade her to give you the key for free. Inside the chest, you’ll find a dark-colored stealth outfit with low noise, reduced visibility, and high inconspicuousness.

4) Grinding the archery mini-game for armor

Talk to Radovan to start the archery mini-game (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you reach Tachov and start working for Blacksmith Radovan, you can participate in the archery mini-game near Vidak Pond. On your way to Tachov, there’s a small camp in the trees with an archery target, arrows, and a bow that you can loot.

For just 5 to 15 Groschen, you can enter the archery competition and start winning small prizes. With consistent wins, you can save up a considerable amount of gold to purchase armor from Radovan’s shop.

Some of the best early-game purchases include:

Italian Hauberk (180 Groschen)

(180 Groschen) Smooth Cuirass (440 Groschen)

(440 Groschen) Various head, arm, and leg armor pieces

By using this mini-game, you can quickly amass wealth and upgrade your armor without relying on looting or combat.

5) Quest rewards: Rusty Sheet Cuirass & Patched Cuirass

Complete these quests to get good early-game armor (Image via Deep Silver)

Certain early-game quests provide strong armor rewards.

The Jaunt (Blacksmith Radovan’s Questline)

If you follow The Jaunt side quest from Blacksmith Radovan , you’ll eventually help Lord Semine and Captain Gnarly take down bandits.

side quest from , you’ll eventually take down bandits. With their assistance, you can easily defeat the enemies and loot them for armor.

and At the end of the quest, Radovan rewards you with a Rusty Sheet Cuirass, an excellent early-game torso piece.

Finding Mutt (Side Quest Reward)

If you complete the Mutt quest , you’ll discover a wolf den containing a Patched Cuirass and a Broadsword.

, you’ll discover a containing a This armor provides good protection, and the broadsword is a reliable early weapon.

Both of these sets will last through your first major story quests until you find stronger alternatives in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

