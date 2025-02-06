How to unlock Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Master Strike is one of the most powerful abilities in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It gives you an unblockable counterattack that can turn the tide of a battle. However, getting this skill isn't that easy as unlocking requires you to complete specialized combat training. In this guide, we share everything you need to know about the Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

What is Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 how to unlock it?

Find Master Tomcat to learn the ability (Image via Deep Silver)

Master Strike is a combat maneuver that lets you perform a devastating counterattack immediately after a successful Perfect Block. Unlike standard ripostes, this move is completely unavoidable by opponents. The technique can only be learned through direct training and cannot be unlocked via experience points or skill trees.

To unlock Master Strike, seek out an expert trainer who can teach you this technique. The instructor you need to find is Master Tomcat, a seasoned combat mentor residing in the Nomads’ Camp.

This secluded settlement is situated northwest of Semine and deep within the forests west of Zhelejov, nestled in a ravine near a river. Once acquired, Master Strike is triggered by performing a Perfect Block and launching a counterattack within a narrow timing window. As your swordsmanship improves, the reaction time for executing this maneuver slightly increases

Steps to unlocking Master Strike

Take training from him to master the ability (Image via Deep Silver)

Find Master Tomcat: Travel to the Nomads’ Camp and locate Master Tomcat in the training grounds. He offers multiple combat tutorials that will refine your fighting skills. Complete Combat Training 1: Before challenging Master Tomcat to a real duel, complete the first training mission, Combat Training 1. This lesson covers essential techniques such as Natural Combos, which will help you improve your overall combat proficiency. Unlock Combat Training 2: After finishing the first training session, Master Tomcat will offer you the second training quest, Combat Training 2. This is a full-fledged duel rather than a practice session. Defeat Master Tomcat in a duel: To acquire Master Strike, win a one-on-one battle against Master Tomcat. Unlike sparring matches, this fight is serious—he will use all his skills and attempt to defeat you with real force. Your best chance of victory is to return later in the game with improved armor, better weapons, and upgraded combat skills. Spare Master Tomcat: After besting him in combat, ensure you do not kill Master Tomcat. If he dies, you will lose the opportunity to learn Master Strike permanently.

Once you've defeated him and spared his life, he will acknowledge your strength and formally teach you the Master Strike technique, allowing you to perform this unstoppable counterattack in any battle.

