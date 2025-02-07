Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: How to complete For Victory! main quest

The For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the many important missions you'll need to complete to progress in the campaign. In this quest, you get involved in a plan to attack the Nebakov fortress and eliminate all the bandits hiding inside it. It also consists of a variety of optional objectives that offer some additional rewards.

This article guides you on how to complete the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The For Victory! main quest begins immediately after completing the previous one, titled 'Necessary Evil.' Thus, you'll be occupied with progressing the main storyline of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for some time. As such, it's better to complete any side quests you want beforehand. It is recommended that you complete the following:

Speak with Hans

You'll need to speak with Hans in the evening to complete the first objective of the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. If needed, you can fast-forward the time to the desired hour.

During the conversation with Hans, if you helped the Semines escape, you must select one of the following options:

We prevented the worst possible outcome.

We shouldn't have gotten involved.

Once the exchange ends, you'll find yourself in a feast featuring many noblemen, including Lord Otto von Bergow and Chamberlain Ulrich. You'll enter into a dialogue with them which will also host some skill checks. If you're confident in any one of them then select your choice, or else you can stay silent and avoid potentially lowering your reputation in the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

You then try to chat with Katherine in the guise of preparing wine for Capon. You'll need to head to the kitchen below the feasting hall. Unfortunately, you won't find her there.

Trying to find Katherine in the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

You can inquire with the cook, Manyeta, about her whereabouts (if she isn't present, search for her in the kitchen or the floor above the following morning). While she doesn't answer the question enthusiastically, she provides you wine for Sir Hans Capon, but not before asking you to open the herbs chest. Select the following option here:

I'll look at it.

Open the chest present in the kitchen and she'll hand you the wine.

Black Bartosch romance (optional)

Back at the feast, you can start another optional objective of romancing the Black Bartosch in the For Victory! main quest of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Aside from gathering info about the various men in the room, you can spend a passionate night with him if you ask the following:

What about the local girls?

Later on, when he mentions about having a drink with you, respond with the following:

I reckon I know what you're getting at (Charisma check)

If it's a success, follow up with:

Alright, but maybe later?

Finally, if you want to pursue a night of romance with him, choose this dialogue:

Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?

A dice game against Hanko Goathead (optional)

You can engage in an optional conversation with Bailiff Hanko Goathead in the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. During the conversation with him, do not select the following:

It wasn't Capon's fault

Choosing the above option will lead to you losing some reputation. Either way, Hanko will invite you to play a game of dice for 110 groschen. You can choose to accept his offer, however, it will not lead to uncovering anything important lore-wise.

Other talks in the feast (optional)

You can enter into a dialogue with Knights Olbram of Aujezd and Jehzek of Bor. It starts with Henry introducing himself to the duo and they later talk about war and the politics related to it. You can also interact with Father Nicodemus if you want to discuss the topic of religion.

Stealing Florian's Ring (optional)

Help in executing a brutal yet humorous prank in the For Victory! main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

If you stay at the feast for long enough, Knight Hermann Littlehead will approach you, or you can talk with him. If you want to start an amusing optional side mission in the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, then select the following when Littlehead expresses his intent to teach Florian a lesson:

Tell me more. I'll be glad to help you.

You'll need to listen to his story to understand the context of the prank. Thus, choose the first option:

What did he do to you?

To accept the quest, pick the following dialogue:

How do you want to get your revenge?

The Ring

Engaging in Littlehead's prank is an optional objective (Image via Deep Silver)

The quest marker will be indicated by the letter G. Follow it to reach the location. It will lead you to the west wing of the castle where you'll need to go to the highest floor, just above the alchemy bench. The room's door will be on your right side. Note that the floor is a restricted area. Thus, you'll need to carry out your objective without getting noticed.

Once inside the room, you'll need to lockpick the chest opposite the bed. You can loot everything else along with the ring from the chest. Then, head back to the feast hall and continue the dialogue with Littlehead.

To continue with the prank, choose the following option:

Right, here I go.

Interact with the woman in the red dress called Adleta. When she asks who gave her the ring, you can choose one of the three options:

Hermann Littlehead

From me

A shy friend

Selecting one from the first two lines will result in Adleta's husband challenging you to a duel. If you defeat him, you'll receive 100 groschen and no reward from Littlehead. If you choose the third option, you'll have completed Littlehead's prank on Florian in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. He will reward you with Weak Saviour Schnapps and a Strength of the Knight III book.

Talk to Capon

Next up in the For Victory! quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, interact with Capon at the feast and he'll inform you that he's going to bed, but not before reminding you to prepare his armor and wine by morning. Choose the following dialogue options to gain reputation in this quest:

Chamberlain is a fool

You have to keep your word

Get the Equipment

Head over to Blacksmith Osina in the courtyard. Interact with him and he'll tell you that he's out of good equipment. This conversation will host three skill checks:

I don't want a quarrel (Speech)

I'll tell the chamberlain (Charisma)

You're trying to fleece me (Dread)

I'll pay you (Price can be haggled)

If you have high charisma, the second option will be outright successful. You can also haggle the price to around 260 with charisma. As for the third option, choosing it will cause Osina to fight with you. If you win, he'll give you a cheaper alternative.

However, if nothing works, you'll need to spend some groschen to acquire the armor. This will complete an important objective of the For Victory! main quest.

Get a good night's sleep

Choose the correct options for a story well told (Image via Deep Silver)

You can go straight to bed to complete this objective, but spending the night with the Widow of Johanka of Zhernov will net you the "time well spent" buff.

When you interact with Johanka, accept her request. You'll need to complete three different skill checks to tell the story perfectly. In the first one, select the below-mentioned line:

Margrave Jobst wants to end the war

Then choose:

We escaped

Followed by:

The Bailiff was right to punish us

The Widow will then ask you to escort her, you must accept the request. In the following conversation, if you want to spend the night with her, choose the first option:

I think I can convince you.

Note that choosing to spend the night with anyone or going to bed yourself will speed up the night and transition into the next day. This will complete another objective in the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Give the armor and wine to Capon

Provide the armor and wine to Capon in the For Victory! main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

At this point, you should prepare for the upcoming fight in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as it will not be easy. Buy some Marigold decoction from the apothecary in Troskowitz and weapons or armor if required from a blacksmith. Be sure to take a bow or any other ranged weapon with you.

In the morning speak with Hans to hand over the wine and weapons. It is better that you equip the bascinet given by Osina yourself if you don't have better helmets, and give the rest to Capon. If for some reason he doesn't accept it, try putting on any other helmet from your inventory. If that doesn't work either, hand him the bascinet.

Select the dialogue confirming you're ready and jump onto your horse to move forward in the For Victory! main quest.

The Ambush

Your company will be ambushed by foes in this quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Next up in the For Victory! main quest, you'll get ambushed by bandits in the forest during your march. Deal with the enemies after reuniting with Capon. Try to attack them from behind to get a quicker kill. It is important you stay close to Hans and protect him.

Afterward, you will eventually find the Chamberlain trapped under a tree. Capon will try to rescue him while you must defend them both. You can shoot arrows at the archers stationed on the top right, but it is recommended that you don't, as they will continue to appear to trigger a particular event.

Survive through the ambush to progress in the For Victory! main quest (Image via Deep Silver)

After Hans removes Chamberlain, you'll need to escort him out of there. However, before you do that, he will be killed by said archers. This is a scripted event. afterward, keep following Hans while fighting the bandits until you come across a barricade.

There will be some potions lying inside a cart on the left side of the road. Here, use the bow to deal with the archers operating on the high ground to your right. When Capon blocks his body with the shield, move ahead on the straight path. You'll encounter two bandits. Defeat them to follow ahead in the For Victory! main quest. Drop down the heights and follow Hans.

Here, you'll face some shooters located beside a wagon and behind a barricade. However, do not engage them alone, instead wait for your allies to arrive and then try to kill them amid the chaos. After defeating them, follow Sir Hans Capon and enter the village to trigger the For Victory! main quest cutscene in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The Duel

This will not be a fight to the death, which you'll realize when it comes to an abrupt end (Image via Deep Silver)

After the cutscene ends, you'll enter a duel with Captain Zizka. This fight will not be much different from the other regular encounters. The best way to damage him is to utilize the master strike technique. Keep your sword on the opposite side from his and attack when a green shield symbol appears on his lock-on star, as this will result in a counterattack.

Keep repeating the process and you'll survive the duel. This will mark the end of the For Victory! quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

