Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 serves as a window to medieval times, and Warhorse Studios has managed to deliver an authentic and immersive experience. One of the game's more realistic aspects is the combat and Henry's development in becoming a knight, which is why you must perform combo attacks.

This guide covers everything you need to know about performing combo attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, where to look for combat trainers, techniques, and more. Combat is a crucial aspect of the game, and you must get the gist of it right away to better your odds of surviving the harsh world of Bohemia.

How to perform combos in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

It wouldn't be a bad idea to learn a few tricks if you get caught up in a fight (Image via Deep Silver)

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's story, Henry is the son of a simple blacksmith, but that doesn't necessarily mean he is capable of defending himself from seasoned combatants.

Perhaps he knows the basics of swinging a sword and using a shield, but it is up to you to seek out combat trainers to guide you through the proper way of the sword. The combat can be tricky but not impossible to learn after a few tries.

Warhorse Studios was renowned for the detailed and immersive directional combat inputs from the first game. However, the developer diminished it to four in order to streamline the mechanics. Regardless of which weapon you are using, you can manually direct each swing through the right joystick on any console controller.

You can pull the joystick upwards to strike high; the same goes for the left and right directions on the rosette, while the bottom part is used for stab attacks.

At one point during the Easy Riders' main questline, Hans Capon invites you to a sparring lesson with wooden swords. This is a good exercise to teach Henry the basics of each swing, and the game will give directions on how to perform attacks in rapid succession. Hans will also teach you how to block. It is worth noting that each block costs stamina.

Seek out combat trainers in Bohemia

There are a handful of expert swordsmen in Bohemia, primarily in the Trosky region. You can find Master Tomcat at Nomad's Camp, where he will teach you the Master Strike technique in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This move can come in handy to perform a powerful counterattack after parrying incoming swings.

Here are a few quick combos to master for a longsword before getting into a fight:

Mittelhaw: Swing upwards, then left, and right

Knee strike: Swing left, then up, and close it with a left swing

Lower left strike: Swing left, right, left

Lower right strike: the opposite of the lower left strike

Zorn Ort: triple right swings and close with a left

Kurzhaw: double up and then left

Oben Abnehmen: start with a left swing, followed by a stabbing attack downwards, and a right swing

Essentially, you must time each directional swing to perform the perfect combo. While it may seem like a chore to memorize all these combos, this is meant to keep you alive against raiders, ruffians, and bandits, who are waiting on the roadsides for an ambush.

One-handed swords have a few identical combo attacks, such as Mittelhaw, lower left and right strikes, and knee strikes.

The main difference between the two swords is that longswords are designed to be held with both hands and are much longer. One-handed swords have a shorter reach, but you can carry a shield, which can be used to perform other combo attacks.

Shield deflect: Aim right with the joystick, followed by two lefts, and close with a right

Crushing blow: Swing up, then follow with a left and right

You must not hesitate to take a swing, especially if the target is wide open after successfully evading, blocking, or parrying incoming attacks. Henry's stats will increase after extensive training and combat encounters.

No weapons? No problem

While fighting with a blade is much more ideal and efficient, there are occasions when you might need to lighten the load and sacrifice a few weapons. This could be a problem if a hostile comes at you while you are unarmed. Fortunately, Warhorse Studios included a few hand-to-hand combos.

Direct Strike: Aim low, then go right and close with a left

Elbow uppercut: Start with a double left and close with a right

Shoulder throw: Double down and right

There is an art to performing combo attacks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and you can't win a fight by randomly swinging. Each directional swing must be timed accordingly for Henry to get an edge against his opponent and deal serious damage with a series of combo attacks.

