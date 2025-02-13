Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch drops: How to get the Cutpurse Armour Set

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has been out for a few days, and Warhorse Studios has released new gifts for players to use during their playthrough. The developer wants to ensure that the player base is looked after, and distributing free post-launch items, such as cosmetics, is an admirable effort. If you have a Twitch account, you should tune in to the company's stream to get some free gear.

This article explains how to obtain the Cutpurse Armour Set and when you can get it. While cosmetic items may not appeal to everyone, this armor set has real gameplay benefits, especially if you intend to improve your stealth skills.

Getting the Cutpurse Armour Set in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Cutpurse Armour Set could give you an edge against your enemies in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

Gaming has come a long way since the early days, and developers are taking full advantage of well-known platforms, such as Twitch, to interact with their player base and give them free stuff in exchange. Warhorse Studios has teamed up with Twitch to gift Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players free gear by watching a specific livestream.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 publisher Deep Silver has implemented a new program called PROS, and players can create an account on it to receive the latest news about the game. It is worth noting that this program is not mandatory, but you will be missing out on cool items, like the Curtpurse Armour Set, if you do not sign up.

Players with Twitch accounts should first link their accounts and tune in to streams with drops enabled. The Cutpurse Armour Set will be available from February 12, 2025, to February 19, 2025. If you miss the chance to acquire the set, it will be lost forever.

Warhorse Studios has also revealed that the Flowered Wreath will be available from February 18, 2025, to February 24, 2025, to replace the previous Twitch drop.

It is worth noting that you will not receive the Cutpurse Armour Set in its entirety, which is a clever move to keep the viewership up and to encourage players to stick to the end. This is an impressive incentive system that works both ways, and you must watch the stream for a certain amount of time to get one piece.

Here is a breakdown of which pieces you will get while watching the stream:

The Cutpurse Hood can be redeemed after watching for 30 minutes.

can be redeemed after watching for The Cutpurse Gambeson can be redeemed after watching for one hour .

can be redeemed after watching for . The Cutpurse Hose can be redeemed after watching for one hour and 30 minutes .

can be redeemed after watching for . The Cutpurse Shoes can be redeemed after watching for two hours .

can be redeemed after watching for . The Curpurse Gloves can be redeemed after watching for two hours and 30 minutes.

You can't watch multiple streams to get these items, so you should tune in to one broadcast. This method of catching more eyes while driving up engagement on social media platforms is effective, and players will reap the benefits.

Is the Cutpurse Armour Set worth grabbing?

Most players will likely skip the Cutpurse Armour Set if they already have a decent stealth build and outfit. However, if you want to add more cosmetic items to your inventory and have a few hours to spare, you might as well tune in to the Twitch streams. The set's design is quite sleek, minimalistic, and straightforward. Players can live out their fantasy of becoming a thief in 1403.

Where to find your Twitch drops in-game

The process of acquiring and equipping new cosmetic items is not as difficult as one might think (Image via Deep Silver)

If you have gone through a decent chunk of the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel's campaign, you will likely have access to your inventory through chests. These containers can be found next to beds in rented rooms.

Collaborating with an active social media platform like Twitch is a genius move to gain more publicity. While other content creators feature the game on their respective channels, Warhorse Studios can market its title and introduce it to more players.

