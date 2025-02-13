Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a few male and female charactrers whose good side you can get on as friends and even more. Warhorse Studios realized it would be too unrealistic if players couldn't engage in romantic relationships during a crisis. This guide takes a closer look at how to successfully take your relationship with Widow Johanka to the next level.

Widow Johanka is one of the more missable romantic candidates, but she isn't the hardest to convince. With the right strategy and game plan, Henry can entertain her with his tall tales and heroic adventures. Then, watch the magic unravel before your eyes at nightfall.

How to romance Widow Johanka in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Widow Johanka can be easily impressed with the right looks and dialogue options (Image via Deep Silver)

You will first encounter Widow Johanka after completing the Necessary Evil main quest. At Trosky, you can wait until nightfall and attend a social gathering with Sir Hans. There, you and Hans will be greeted by a handful of people, and if you look harder, you can find Widow Johanka next to the priest. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is full of side quests, and you may want to do these before getting your groove on.

Before speaking to Widow Johanka, you may want to freshen up. Other Bohemians will judge you for your physical appearance, and it would be best to take a bath before attending the banquet and wear your best clothes for a good first impression. The key to Widow Johanka's heart is through words, and a high level in speech would do the trick.

At the banquet, Henry can speak to other guests, and some even offer him odd jobs. It would be best to do these quickly because after a night of fine dining and good company, the game will skip to the next morning and prevent you from doing any more side quests. Consider this part of the game as a point of no return and as a reminder to do as many side quests for worthwhile rewards.

Courting Widow Johanka

Once you've accomplished everything in the banquet and have cleaned up Henry, try to slide into Widow Johanka's table and initiate a conversation. At this point in the story, Henry would have accomplished many great feats, and people could view him as a hero from a folk tale, and this will be your greatest weapon to gain Widow Johanka's trust and favor.

Sometimes it is best to think before you speak, especially in a video game (Image via Deep Silver)

To successfully romance Widow Johanka, first set your story straight and have the right tone. It would be wise to have the Liberal Arts Scholarship perk to get through this conversation, especially since it allows you to see the difficulty of each possible response. There are essentially four opportunities for Henry to get the fine lady interested in his story, and here are all the correct dialogue choices:

First response

After introducing yourself, Widow Johanka will not waste any time and directly ask you about your story and past adventures. Be sure to not brush her off and entertain her by selecting "I'll be glad to tell you what happened." Then, work your way into the second dialogue option.

Second and third responses

You will have two options to go for, and either one can keep her interested in your story:

" It was a lovely day for bathing."

"Lord Hanush entrusted us with delivering a message."

Any of the two will keep her teed up, and the third response will allow you to show your goofy side, which is famous with the ladies, or respond grimly with a serious answer:

"They almost killed us."

"They chased us into the rocks."

Avoid the final choice at all costs, since it does not offer much information, and she can take it as a way for you to brush her off. The final response has something to do with the bailiff, and either of these two will work in your favor.

Lastly, Widow Johanka will invite you outside, and you must select "I think I can convince you." with a heart sign on the side. A brief cutscene will play, and you will regain control of Henry in the morning.

