Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Exodus main quest

The Exodus mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a quest where Henry and his companions must defend the Jewish Quarter of Kuttenberg from an impending attack. This is one of the time-sensitive missions in the game; so when you initiate this quest, try to put your side mission on hold.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about completing the Exodus mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to complete Exodus main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can go with the boys by road or fast travel (Image via Deep Silver)

Traveling to Kuttenberg

After completing the Feast main quest, you will get to start the Exodus mission in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You’ll need to make your way to Kuttenberg to stop the attack. The mission kicks off when you get into a wagon with your allies. Though you can engage in conversations with your companions, you can speed things up by selecting the “Enough, can't we go faster?” option to fast-travel directly to Kuttenberg in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Securing the inn

Go inside through the secret passage (Image via Deep Silver)

Once you reach Kuttenberg, you and your allies — Liechtenstein, Samuel, Rabbi, and the Dry Devil — arrive outside the city walls. Instead of charging in recklessly, you must take a stealthy approach via a hidden mine shaft.

Follow Liechtenstein through the shaft, which leads you to King Solomon’s Inn. Once inside, you’ll notice the door is ajar — someone’s already been here. Liechtenstein instructs you to search the inn for intruders.

Kill 4 intruders

Start by heading to the basement and making your way upstairs. You’ll find an enemy standing over a woman's corpse — sneak up behind him and perform a stealth kill with your dagger. Continue upstairs to the attic, where you’ll find another intruder looting a body. Again, stealth-kill him — but be ready for a fight, as two more enemies will approach you once he’s dead.

After dealing with the last two enemies, meet Liechtenstein and Samuel in the courtyard. The door to the courtyard is at the bottom of the stairs leading to the attic.

Saving Samuel's mother

With King Solomon's Inn secured, Liechtenstein stays behind to seal the mine shaft to ensure no more enemies enter. Meanwhile, you and Samuel rush into the city to find Samuel’s mother, Sara.

Follow Samuel to the first alley and then turn left into the building. You’ll find Sara in the bedroom on the first floor. While speaking with her, Samuel warns that more enemies are approaching.

Escape with Sara

You’ll need to flee with Sara through the backyards for safety. As soon as you step outside, a pair of archers will start shooting at the two of you. Take care of these archers before Sara moves again. If you have a bow, you can use it to deal with them from a distance; but I recommend taking the alley to the left, climbing the stairs, and eliminating them up close.

Once the archers are down, follow Sara as she leads you through the backyard area. You’ll eventually come to a house where Samuel is fighting a pair of soldiers. Help him defeat them, then watch the cutscene.

Stand your ground

Survive the massive fight to complete the quest (Image via Deep Silver)

Now comes one of the most intense battles of the game. After the cutscene, you and your allies will face off against a wave of enemy soldiers.

Your goal isn’t to kill every soldier but to survive for a set amount of time (roughly five minutes). The best strategy here is to hang back and allow your allies to engage the enemies while you assist when necessary. Don’t rush into the center of the fight, as you’ll quickly find yourself surrounded and overwhelmed.

Use Master Strikes and stab attacks when enemies focus on you. Block and counterattack with stabs for the best results. Be careful — if you allow enemies to get behind you, Henry will soon meet his maker.

Once the onslaught is over, you’ll see a cutscene where Liechtenstein opens the synagogue door, and you all escape through the mine shaft.

After you’ve escaped the danger, speak to Sara about Martin, Henry’s father, to wrap up the Exodus quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

