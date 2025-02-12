How to find Wormwood in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world experience full of activities that were common in 1403. Naturally, the game allows you to dabble in alchemy, and there are a handful of herbs that can be used to brew potions and concoctions. Wormwood is one such herb that can come in handy due to its medicinal and poisonous properties.

This article covers everything you should know about wormwood, including its harvesting spots and the concoctions or potions that can be brewed with it. Do note that wormwood also has a few uses outside of brewing potions, which can come in handy for long adventures.

Finding Wormwood in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

This herb is not that challenging to find (Image via Deep Silver)

Alchemy items can be acquired either by exploring the world or by purchasing them from vendors and local traders using your hard-earned Groschen. Although both these options are feasible, it wouldn't be a bad idea to pick them for free instead of paying a fee.

Wormwood is a medicinal herb, and it grows almost everywhere across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions. The image above shows that wormwood has some unique features and physical characteristics, allowing it to stand out from other herbs nearby. It has yellow fronds, stands upright, and can be easily mistaken for sage. The likelihood of seeing this herb on the roadsides is extremely high, but you'll never find it in large quantities.

Here are a few notable areas where you can get a decent load of wormwood:

Herbalist Barnaby's garden: Barnaby is shaping up to be everyone's favorite herbalist, especially since he has almost every herb in the game. If you don't feel like spending your money, you can always sneak into his garden and use the night as cover to steal fresh wormwood. His house is located on the north side of Trosky Castle .

Barnaby is shaping up to be everyone's favorite herbalist, especially since he has almost every herb in the game. If you don't feel like spending your money, you can always sneak into his garden and use the night as cover to steal fresh wormwood. His house is located on . Troskowitz: Once you are in town, head for the local trade center, and you can spot a small garden full of fresh herbs. It can be tricky to steal from this garden, considering it is located in a highly populated area.

Herbalist Barnaby is your go-to guy if you are ever short on herbs. His garden has a boatload of herbs, ranging from Herb Paris, St. John's wort, and many more. Although there is a risk of being spotted when stealing from his garden, it wouldn't be a problem if you remain quiet and sneaky. This is a good option if you want to fill up your inventory quickly.

If you have enough money to spare, you should know that merchants sell fresh wormwood for 2.2 Groschen. You can try to get a hefty discount if Henry has an extremely high speech skill to swindle and convince sellers to drop their price to your liking.

Where to find Wormwood for free

You don't have to spend money to get wormwood, but it will cost you time (Image via Deep Silver)

If you prefer to explore the world to get the herbs you need, wormwood is on the easier side since it has unique physical characteristics and grows everywhere. The only problem is that there are not a lot of spots that drop a decent supply, meaning you will have to keep revisiting these spots to acquire more.

This problem also applies to private gardens owned by herbalists and merchants, which is a nice attention to detail by Warhorse Studios. The roadsides of Troskowitz are known to be a good farming ground for this herb, or then again, you can go into town and pay for freshly picked ones without the hassle of getting your hands dirty.

The other downside of picking herbs is that the game will show a brief cutscene of Henry picking it up from the ground, which is a good effort for realism but can get old quickly. Nevertheless, the roadsides are your best bet if you refuse to pay up or commit a heinous crime.

Wormwood has a variety of uses

If you are traveling and have a good supply of wormwood, you can craft moonshine for Henry. While having extra booze on the trip is a compelling reason to acquire this herb, it has more uses in alchemy.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on wormwood (Image via Deep Silver)

Here are a few potions and concoctions that can be brewed with wormwood:

Artemisia

Bane poison

Lethean Water

It is worth noting that a higher dose of wormwood can lead to more harrowing effects. It makes it a good weapon to use against certain NPCs without physically interacting with them. You can quietly slip the poison into their food or drink and enjoy the show.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

