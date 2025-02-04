Charisma in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, explained

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, charisma is more than just a stat — it defines how NPCs perceive Henry, influencing dialogue outcomes, trade deals, and even his reputation in different towns. This stat is entirely based on appearance, meaning that dirty, torn, or bloody clothes will tank charm, while well-kept, high-quality outfits will boost it.

Taking regular baths, wearing noble clothing, and even using perfume can significantly improve Henry’s ability to persuade or impress others.

How Charisma works in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A still from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Charisma in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is calculated as the average of the charisma values of Henry’s visible clothing pieces. This means that only the outer layers count (fancy garments hidden under ragged coats won’t do anything). Damaged, stained, or blood-covered clothes significantly lower allure, making regular upkeep essential.

Bathing at a bathhouse or using a washing vat can restore cleanliness, while perfumes offer an extra temporary boost. Charisma isn’t just a social stat — it works alongside Speech and Strength during dialogue checks. Some conversations allow persuasion through allure alone, indicated by a crown symbol next to dialogue options.

However, certain NPCs might prioritize other factors, like intimidation or reasoning. The effectiveness of charisma also depends on Henry’s reputation in a given town or faction, meaning that even with the best outfit, past actions still matter.

How to maintain high Charisma

Bathhouse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

1) Dress to impress

The quickest way to improve charm is by wearing well-maintained, high-value clothing. Ripped or damaged outfits won’t do, so visiting a tailor regularly for repairs is crucial. Noble garments, often found on wealthy NPCs or in locked chests, offer the best charisma boosts. Bandit leaders also wear expensive doublets that can be looted.

2) Stay clean and presentable

Henry’s clothes won’t stay spotless forever. Bathhouses provide full cleaning services for a fee while washing vats or laundry stations offer cheaper alternatives. Keeping clothes clean prevents charm from dropping, ensuring smoother interactions with NPCs.

3) Use perks to your advantage

Certain perks enhance allure, especially in specific situations:

Heracles – Every 5 Strength levels add +1 Charisma.

– Every 5 Strength levels add +1 Charisma. Flower Power – Carrying 30+ fresh herbs increases charisma by +2.

– Carrying 30+ fresh herbs increases charisma by +2. Fundamentals of Law – Increases charisma and speech when dealing with guards, while also reducing fines.

4) Apply perfumes for an extra boost

Perfumes serve as temporary charm enhancers, ideal for important conversations. These can be crafted through alchemy or purchased from traders. However, stacking different perfumes reduces their effectiveness.

Mintha perfume

Lion perfume

Why it matters

Charisma plays a vital role in negotiations, persuasion, and reputation management. It affects:

Speech Checks – Certain dialogue options rely purely on allure, indicated by a crown symbol .

– Certain dialogue options rely purely on allure, indicated by a . Merchant Prices – Traders offer better deals when Henry has high allure.

– Traders offer when Henry has high allure. Conflict Avoidance – Guards and bandits may reconsider attacking if Henry looks intimidating or noble.

– Guards and bandits may reconsider attacking if Henry looks intimidating or noble. Faction Standing – Townsfolk react better to a well-dressed, clean Henry compared to a filthy, battle-worn version.

Maintaining high charisma in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn’t just about looking good — it’s a tactical choice that can save money, open up new quest paths, and prevent unnecessary fights.

