How to pickpocket in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

During the very first chapter, you will learn many essential skills to survive the war-torn medieval lands of Bohemia, including the ability to pickpocket in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This skill allows you to lift essential items from NPCs, but you will need to be very quick else they will notice and probably catch you in your thievery.

This article will explore this particular system and will try to explain the various mechanics of how you can pickpocket in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Pickpocket in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Explained

The game gives you a basic rundown on pickpocketing (Image via Warhorse Studio)

The pickpocket system in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is extremely similar to the first game, as you will get a small window to lift essential items from your target's pockets. This is indicated by a timer, and you will need to be very careful of how you approach the person you want to pickpocket.

To initiate a pickpocket in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you will need to sneak behind the person from whom you are trying to steal. Then, hold the respective button that will start the pickpocket timer. The dial will show how much of time you have left to successfully steal items.

Once the bar passes the yellow marker on the dial, you can initiate your pickpocketing. Head in and quickly grab the items you need. Then, hover back to the Door icon to leave. Keep in mind that if you fail a pickpocket attempt the first time, it is better to leave unnoticed and attempt your theft again. If you are caught, you will face severe repercussions. As such, it's important to be careful.

Keep an eye on the timer as it not only shows the time you have to successfully pickpocket, but also how safe it is. The redder the center of the timer gets, the higher the chance of you getting caught red-handed. You need to also ensure that neither your target, or any other guard notice you as you attempt to steal.

Certain skills based around this ability will also determine how successful you are in your attempt to pickpocket in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Make sure to invest and unlock various skills if you want to take the stealth route and avoid confrontations as the combat is extremely difficult and oftentimes will not be in your favor.

