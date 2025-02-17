Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Hermit side quest

The Hermit quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the final part of Radavon's questline. In the Trosky region, you can take on side quests from Blacksmith Radavon in Tachov. The Hermit is one of these side quests. Completing sidequests is a great way to gain gold and other important resources.

Ad

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know to complete the Hermit quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Hermit quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

It is one of the Blacksmith's side quests (Image via Deep Silver)

To begin The Hermit quest, you must first complete Blacksmith's Son and The Jaunt quests for Blacksmith Radavon in Tachov. However, if you have already completed Miller's questline in Lower Semine Mill, you can skip Jaunt and proceed directly to The Hermit. Upon accepting the quest, the first objective is to speak with Innkeeper Betty in Troskowitz.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 review: A Bohemian adventure that's "absolute cinema"

Talk to Betty

When talking to Innkeeper Betty, you will receive multiple dialogue options regarding the Hermit’s whereabouts. While these are optional, completing them ensures additional objectives are unlocked. After exhausting all dialogue options, you will have the following tasks: talk to the villagers, speak with Witness Gerda, investigate the Cross, and speak with Witness Stanislav.

Talk to the villagers

Ad

Speaking with locals around the Tavern can provide information about the Hermit. Most villagers will ignore your questions, but talking to the Alehouse Maid will complete this objective.

Talk to witness Gerda

Gerda is found near Apothecary Emerich’s yard in the center of Troskowitz. She is sometimes absent, so you may need to wait. You can pass an easy Speech check or pay 12 Groschen to get information from her in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Ad

Investigate The Cross

Travel west of Troskowitz to locate a marked cross. A grave beneath the cross needs to be dug up, and a Spade is required, which can be bought for 6-7 Groschen from Merchant Jurg Thomel, or if you don't have the money, you can steal it from the shop. Just try not to get caught.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Last Rites main quest

Ad

Upon digging, you will get the Crusaders of the Red Star Waffenrock, Chronicle of the Knights of the Cross, Seneschal Ambrose’s Decree, Old Letter About the Order’s Commandery Fire, 30 Groschen, and a Crusader Cloak. Beware of wolves in the area. Avoid killing them if aiming for the "Lent" Trophy/Achievement.

Talk to witness Stanislav

Travel east of Troskowitz to find Shepherd Stanislav. You can either pass a Speech check, pay him for information, or offer Schnapps to get him to talk.

Ad

Locating the Hermit

Locate the Hermit in the woods (Image via Deep Silver)

With the objectives complete, head to Apollonia. Find a black horse near a fence that can be jumped. Investigate the horse, then head west to locate the Hermit. If the Hermit is not present, wait a few hours. Save before talking to him, as he may become hostile. Waiting a few hours can resolve this issue in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Ad

A Sinful Soul Task

Speak with the Hermit and select "I learnt some strange things about you…" This triggers the "A Sinful Soul" task. The Hermit asks you to deliver Ambrose’s Cross to Widow Margaret in Troskowitz.

Completing A Sinful Soul

Talk to Widow Margaret and accept her request to bury Jan in the Graveyard. Dig a grave and find Old Bones near red flowers. Pluck the flowers to reveal another grave, dig it up, and bury the bones. Choosing the first dialogue option earns 40 Groschen.

Ad

Should you save or kill the Hermit?

Upon returning to the Hermit’s location, you will meet knights who believe the Hermit is an imposter. The knights ask for help, instructing you to burn hay as a signal. Approaching the Hermit triggers a dialogue option: choose "Try to get answers" followed by "I’m not your enemy!" to allow the Hermit to reveal Ambrose’s Broken Sword location.

Choices & Rewards

If you help the knights kill the Hermit, you earn 85 Groschen. However, the knights will occupy his house, making retrieving Knight Conrad’s Diary harder. If you side with the Hermit, you must fight three knights, with the Hermit assisting in battle.

Ad

Looting the knights provides extra gear and Groschen, and speaking to the Hermit afterward earns another 85 Groschen. If the Hermit does not reveal the sword’s location, you can search upstairs in his house. Picking up three sacks reveals Knight Conrad’s Diary, which provides clues to the sword’s location.

Finding & forging the Sword

Find the diary to get the sword (Image via Deep Silver)

Follow the map marker to two entangled birch trees. Retrieve Ambrose’s Broken Sword from beneath the trees and return to Tachov to talk to Blacksmith Radavon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Ad

Forging the Hermit’s Sword

Forging the sword requires 1 Frankfurt Steel and 2 Scrap Metal. Heat the sword evenly and hammer it at the anvil, moving the blade slightly after each strike. Follow Henry’s verbal cues to ensure proper forging. Upon completion, the sword transforms into Toledo Steel Sword.

Using the Sword

You can deliver the sword to Radavon to earn 25 Groschen and gain entry to the wedding. If you complete Miller’s questline, you can give the sword to Tomcat in Nomad’s Camp instead. This triggers a fight, and winning rewards you with Groschen in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.