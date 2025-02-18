Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Melee at the Mill task

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has an in-depth combat system — from swordplay to fist fights — that allows you to experience medieval brawls. The Melee at the Mill task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the first introductions to hand-to-hand melee combat in the game. To complete it, you must defeat some of the best brawlers in the Kingdom.

This guide explains how to complete the Melee in the Mill task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to start and complete the Melee at the Mill task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Hansel will be your first opponent (Image via Deep Silver)

To start the quest, head to the Lower Semine Mill and locate Hensel, a shirtless hired hand standing in a fenced arena on the northwestern side of the village. His position will be marked on your map with a "quest tipster" icon represented by a blue exclamation mark.

Converse with Hensel, who will inform you about the local fighting league. Before you can participate, you must seek approval from Miller Kreyzl, the overseer of the mill and the man in charge of the fights.

Speak with Miller Kreyzl, who will permit you to join the competition but remains skeptical of your ability to overcome his champion fighter, Vira. Return to Hensel to begin your first fight.

Once back at the arena, inform Hensel that you are ready to fight. You have the option to place a 10 Groschen wager on the match, which is a good investment because you can complete this mission quite easily.

Hensel is not a formidable opponent, and his defense is weak. A few well-placed strikes to the head — typically between three and five — will bring him down quickly. Even if you have no prior experience with unarmed combat in the game, using blocks and conserving stamina should be enough to secure an easy victory.

Upon defeating Hensel, you will earn an additional 10 Groschen if you place a bet. Speak to him again, and he will direct you to your next opponent, Malik.

Second fight: Malik

Beat Malik next (Image via Deep Silver)

Approach Malik and challenge him to a fight. Like the previous battle, you can place a wager before the match begins.

Malik is significantly tougher than Hensel — it takes around seven to eight strong punches to take him down. He uses kicks while fighting, which can disrupt your stance.

After beating Malik, you will be rewarded with your wager winnings. Additionally, Malik can teach you new skills, including unarmed combat techniques, Stealth, Thievery, and Drinking. To refine your brawling abilities before the final fight, take advantage of this opportunity.

Third Fight: Vira

Vira is the last opponent (Image via Deep Silver)

The final opponent in the Melee at the Mill challenge is Vira. Locate him, initiate a conversation, and place your wager before the fight begins.

Vira is the most aggressive fighter of the trio, frequently attempting to grapple. However, his overall endurance is lower than Malik’s, meaning that landing six or seven well-timed hits can end the fight quickly.

If you have prior experience with unarmed combat — perhaps from defeating Tibor in the Miri Fajta side quest — Vira should not pose much of a threat. Exploit his aggressive tendencies by countering effectively and attacking when he leaves himself open.

After securing victory over Vira, return to Miller Kreyzl. He will express his surprise at your success and explain that the former was his chosen fighter for larger tournaments in Zhelejov. Now that you have proven yourself superior, he offers you the chance to take Vira’s place in future competitions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

