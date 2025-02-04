How to improve at combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Combat is the main attraction of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. While the game has in-depth NPC interactions and RPG elements, fans like us know quite well that we keep coming back to this series for its medieval combat. Whether you prefer to fight with brute force, finesse, or a blend of both, mastering the combat system is one of the most important aspects of the game.

This in-depth guide will help you improve your combat prowess in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How does combat work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

The first-person perspective makes combat very immersive (Image via Deep Silver)

Combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 differs from that of a traditional action RPG. This franchise is known for featuring realistic first-person swordplay, stamina management, and strategic positioning. In every battle, you will need to anticipate the enemy's movements, precise attacks, and well-timed defenses.

Unlike other RPGs where you can simply spam attacks, this system requires a mix of offense, defense, and counterattacks. Enemies are skilled in blocking and countering, so being recklessly aggressive may have fatal consequences.

Instead, you must be patient, study your opponent's movements, and strike only when opportunities arise. To improve your combat effectiveness, you must learn combat mechanics, manage stamina wisely, and use the right perks and potions to gain an edge in battle.

Here are the primary combat actions:

Basic combat controls

Weapon Draw – Press the corresponding button to unsheathe your weapon.

– Press the corresponding button to unsheathe your weapon. Attack – Press the attack button (e.g., R2 on PS5) while using the right stick to adjust the angle of your attack.

– Press the attack button (e.g., R2 on PS5) while using the right stick to adjust the angle of your attack. Chain Attacks – Repeatedly press the attack button for consecutive strikes (but be mindful of stamina consumption).

– Repeatedly press the attack button for consecutive strikes (but be mindful of stamina consumption). Blocking – Hold the block button (L2 on PS5) to defend against incoming attacks, consuming stamina with each successful block.

– Hold the block button (L2 on PS5) to defend against incoming attacks, consuming stamina with each successful block. Parry/Perfect Block – Time your block correctly when the green shield icon appears to deflect an attack without losing stamina.

– Time your block correctly when the green shield icon appears to deflect an attack without losing stamina. Riposte/Counterattack – After a perfect block, press the attack button when the blue sword icon appears to immediately strike back.

– After a perfect block, press the attack button when the blue sword icon appears to immediately strike back. Changing Attack Zones – Use the right stick to target different areas of an enemy’s body. Attacking unguarded zones increases the chance of landing a hit.

– Use the right stick to target different areas of an enemy’s body. Attacking unguarded zones increases the chance of landing a hit. Dodging – Move quickly to the side to avoid attacks entirely, reducing the need to block or parry.

Stamina management in combat

Stamina plays a critical role in combat. Every action, from attacking to blocking, depletes stamina. Running out of it will leave you wide open to enemy attacks.

Tips for stamina conservation:

Avoid aggressive strategies; instead, wait for openings and time your attacks.

Block only when necessary.

Step back and give yourself some time to restore stamina when the screen takes on a bluish tint, signaling exhaustion.

Use potions like Buck’s Blood for a stamina boost before fights.

Weapon techniques and combos

The extensive customization options let you curate your playstyle (Image via Deep Silver)

Each weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has unique combos that can overwhelm enemies. Learning a few key combinations can turn the tide in battle.

Weapon Categories:

Swords – Balanced weapons offering speed and precision. Heavy Weapons – Maces, axes, and war hammers excel at breaking armor. Polearms – Long-range melee weapons effective against mounted enemies. Ranged Weapons – Bows and crossbows provide distance-based combat options.

How to Learn Combos:

Visit Tomcat at Nomad Camp to train in sword combos.

to train in sword combos. Additional lessons for heavy weapons, polearms, and unarmed combat are available for a fee.

Practicing against training dummies and sparring partners can improve execution.

What is Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

One of the most powerful abilities in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the Master Strike, a counterattack move that nullifies enemy attacks and delivers a devastating blow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to unlock Master Strike:

Complete the Combat Training Part 1 quest.

quest. Duel and defeat Tomcat to learn the technique.

Wear armor before challenging Tomcat to avoid being defeated in just a few hits.

How to use Master Strike:

When an enemy attacks, press the attack button from the opposite side of their weapon stance when the Green Shield icon appears.

icon appears. Instead of blocking, Henry will automatically counter the attack, making it one of the most effective moves in the game.

Combat playstyles (builds) in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can either play as a close-range or a long-range character (Image via Deep Silver)

Your weapon choice will influence your overall playstyle. Two primary combat styles are:

1. Soldier (Aggressive Fighter)

Uses heavy armor and powerful melee weapons.

and powerful melee weapons. Engages enemies in direct combat.

Relies on blocking, countering, and weapon combos .

. Best for players who enjoy brutal and colse-range battles.

2. Stealth Marksman (Ranged & Silent Takedowns)

Prefers bows, crossbows, and stealth takedowns .

. Avoids direct confrontation when possible.

Requires precision and patience to land accurate shots .

. Effective for ambush tactics but struggles in melee combat.

Regardless of your primary playstyle, learning basic melee combat is essential, as some fights in the main story are unavoidable.

Best perks for each weapon type

Investing in the right perks can drastically improve combat performance. Below are the best perks for each weapon type:

Swords

Opening Strike – First attack in combat deals extra damage.

– First attack in combat deals extra damage. Tendon Slicer – Lowers enemy agility after a successful sword combo.

– Lowers enemy agility after a successful sword combo. Showtime – Regains stamina after executing a combo.

Heavy Weapons

Bonebreaker – Reduces enemy stamina recovery after being hit with maces or war hammers.

– Reduces enemy stamina recovery after being hit with maces or war hammers. Shieldbreaker – Makes it harder for enemies to block heavy weapon attacks.

– Makes it harder for enemies to block heavy weapon attacks. Blunt Force Trauma – Increases damage for fully charged attacks.

Polearms

Impaler – Increases piercing damage on stabs.

– Increases piercing damage on stabs. Long Reach – Reduces stamina cost when using polearms.

– Reduces stamina cost when using polearms. Keeping a Distance – Blocks enemy attacks while striking simultaneously.

Ranged Weapons

Sagittarius – Reduces stamina drain while aiming from horseback.

– Reduces stamina drain while aiming from horseback. Crippling Shot – Slows down an enemy’s stamina regeneration after being shot.

– Slows down an enemy’s stamina regeneration after being shot. Steady Aim – Increases damage when standing still for two seconds.

Armor’s role in combat

Wearing armor significantly improves survivability, reducing incoming damage and preventing bleeding effects.

Armor Categories:

Headgear – Helmets with visors provide maximum protection.

– Helmets with visors provide maximum protection. Torso Armor – Chainmail and plate armor offer balanced defense.

– Chainmail and plate armor offer balanced defense. Arm & Hand Armor – Helps block strikes and prevent disarmament.

– Helps block strikes and prevent disarmament. Leg Armor – Reduces damage from low attacks and enemy kicks.

If money is tight, check guard chests in Troskowitz for free armor.

Best potions for combat

Using potions before and during battle provides significant advantages in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Must-have combat potions:

Strong Aqua Vitalis – Reduces health loss and slows bleeding.

– Reduces health loss and slows bleeding. Strong Artemisia – Enhances strength and reduces stamina cost.

– Enhances strength and reduces stamina cost. Strong Marigold Decoction – Restores health over time.

– Restores health over time. Painkiller Brew – Reduces injury effects and stamina loss from wounds.

– Reduces injury effects and stamina loss from wounds. Bowman’s Brew – Enhances archery and lowers stamina drain while aiming.

Assign potions to a quick slot using a pouch from a tailor for fast access.

Combat tips

Always attack unguarded zones to land the first strike. Bait enemies into attacking and counter with a riposte. Master weapon combos early to increase damage output. Learn the Master Strike to handle tougher opponents with ease. Use potions like Bowman’s Brew and Strong Artemisia before battles. Keep weapons and armor repaired to ensure peak performance. Carry healing potions to recover health mid-fight.

Combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a deep system that rewards patience, strategy, and mastery. By learning the fundamentals, managing stamina, using the best perks, and practicing advanced techniques like the Master Strike, you can conquer even the most challenging encounters in the game.

