As you journey across the medieval kingdom of Bohemia, you are bound to run into several characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, some of whom will play a major role in the story. A narrative-driven game is incomplete without a stellar cast of remarkable characters, and Warhorse Studios' latest endeavor features a few such individuals.

Let's look at all the major characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 who are bound to play a major role during your journey.

List of all major characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Key players in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will be the driving factor behind the narrative (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Henry of Skalitz

Trending

Henry, the protagonist of the first game, returns as the main character in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You will play as this warrior as he travels the land.

Hans Capon

Hans is one of many recurring characters from the first title and is one of Henry's closest allies and friends. He is an exceptional archer but lives his life in a rather carefree manner.

Catherine

Katherine is one of the helpers of Jan Zizka of Trocnov. She is a skilled spy who will provide you with valuable intelligence throughout the story.

Father Godwin

Father Godwin also returns from the first game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The former mercenary turned priest will be one of your key allies as you fight against Sigismund of Hungary.

Markvart von Aulitz

Markvart von Aulitz is the man responsible for the death of Henry's parents. He returns as one of the main villains of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Istvan Toth

The nobleman Istvan Toth is one of the primary antagonists of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. He escapes from Henry's clutches in the first game, and it is now up to you to track him down and exact your vengeance.

Also read: 9 best beginner tips for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

All characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Besides the key players in the story, you will also meet several other remarkable individuals. Here is a list of every known character you will encounter on your journey across the medieval land of Bohemia:

Sir Hans Capon

Father Godwin

Sir Markvart von Aulitz

Sir Istvan Toth

Margrave Jobst of Moravia

Menhard of Frankfurt

Sir Hanush of Leipa

King Sigismund of Hungary and Croatia

Erik

Mutt

Pebbles

Theresa

Otto von Bergow

Thomas of Trosky

Katherine

Jan Žižka

Adder

Dry Devil

Konrad

Oats

Tankard

This list does not include the minor NPCs and characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.