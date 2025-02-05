As you journey across the medieval kingdom of Bohemia, you are bound to run into several characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, some of whom will play a major role in the story. A narrative-driven game is incomplete without a stellar cast of remarkable characters, and Warhorse Studios' latest endeavor features a few such individuals.
Let's look at all the major characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 who are bound to play a major role during your journey.
List of all major characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Henry of Skalitz
Henry, the protagonist of the first game, returns as the main character in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You will play as this warrior as he travels the land.
Hans Capon
Hans is one of many recurring characters from the first title and is one of Henry's closest allies and friends. He is an exceptional archer but lives his life in a rather carefree manner.
Catherine
Katherine is one of the helpers of Jan Zizka of Trocnov. She is a skilled spy who will provide you with valuable intelligence throughout the story.
Father Godwin
Father Godwin also returns from the first game in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The former mercenary turned priest will be one of your key allies as you fight against Sigismund of Hungary.
Markvart von Aulitz
Markvart von Aulitz is the man responsible for the death of Henry's parents. He returns as one of the main villains of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
Istvan Toth
The nobleman Istvan Toth is one of the primary antagonists of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. He escapes from Henry's clutches in the first game, and it is now up to you to track him down and exact your vengeance.
All characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Besides the key players in the story, you will also meet several other remarkable individuals. Here is a list of every known character you will encounter on your journey across the medieval land of Bohemia:
- Sir Hans Capon
- Father Godwin
- Sir Markvart von Aulitz
- Sir Istvan Toth
- Margrave Jobst of Moravia
- Menhard of Frankfurt
- Sir Hanush of Leipa
- King Sigismund of Hungary and Croatia
- Erik
- Mutt
- Pebbles
- Theresa
- Otto von Bergow
- Thomas of Trosky
- Katherine
- Jan Žižka
- Adder
- Dry Devil
- Konrad
- Oats
- Tankard
This list does not include the minor NPCs and characters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.
