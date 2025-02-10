How to obtain a pouch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A pouch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a small storage accessory designed to hold essential consumables such as potions and food items. Its main use is to allow you quick access to these items without needing to open the main inventory. Naturally, such a storage accessory is quite useful in the game, especially during combat situations.

In this guide, we have shared how you can get a pouch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and put it to good use.

Where can you get a pouch in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Manage your inventory and pouches wisely (Image via Deep Silver)

At the start of the game, you will get a basic pouch that offers a single slot. As you progress, you can obtain upgraded versions that provide additional capacity, with the maximum slot limit being four. The more slots you have in your pouch, the more items you can store inside it.

Purchasing pouches from tailors

Tailors are the primary vendors who sell pouches in the game. These merchants not only offer pouches but also repair clothing and other wearable gear. Since early-game pouches are relatively affordable, it is advisable to purchase one as soon as possible.

Follow the steps below to buy a pouch:

Locate a tailor in any major settlement. Interact with the vendor to browse their inventory. Select a pouch and confirm the purchase. If needed, negotiate for a better price using the haggling mechanic.

Looting pouches from enemies

Pouches can also be acquired as loot from defeated enemies. Higher-level enemies are more likely to carry pouches with multiple slots, making combat a viable alternative to purchasing them. Hence, engaging in battles against well-equipped foes can yield valuable rewards, including enhanced pouches that offer increased storage capacity.

Essential items to store

Since pouches have limited space, prioritizing the right consumables is key. The following options are highly recommended for storing in pouches:

Saviour Schnapps – Allows players to save the game manually while also providing minor stat boosts.

– Allows players to save the game manually while also providing minor stat boosts. Strong Chamomile Brew – Speeds up health recovery and restores energy more efficiently for a day.

– Speeds up health recovery and restores energy more efficiently for a day. Lullaby Potion – Can be applied to bladed weapons to inflict poison on enemies.

– Can be applied to bladed weapons to inflict poison on enemies. Nighthawk Potion – Enhances vision in dark environments and slows energy depletion.

– Enhances vision in dark environments and slows energy depletion. Painkiller Brew – Reduces the effects of injuries and mitigates stamina loss due to health depletion.

How do pouches work in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Pouches can keep you alive during fights (Image via Deep Silver)

Pouches serve as a quick-access inventory for consumables. Unlike the standard inventory, which cannot be accessed in combat, pouches let you use stored food and potions instantly. Neglecting hunger can lead to severe consequences, including debuffs or even death, so always keep some food in your pouch.

Additionally, potions stored in a pouch can be consumed on the go, allowing for quick healing or buffs without interruptions. Since different pouches come with varying slot capacities, upgrading to a larger pouch allows for more flexibility when selecting useful items to carry.

