How to obtain a bow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The bow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a ranged weapon that you can find and use in the game. It allows you to stealthily take down targets, which makes it one of the best weapons for those who want to complete missions covertly. The bow is undoubtedly one of the most versatile weapons in the game and can be a great addition to your arsenal.

This article will cover various methods to obtain a bow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to get a bow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Here are a few sources to obtain various bows in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Carpenters

Early on in the game, you can find carpenters who will sell you weapons like bows and crossbows in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You can buy these items using Groschens. However, considering you will likely not have much money early on, it is wise to do a few quests to obtain a bit of cash before you attempt to purchase the weapon.

The first carpenter you are likely to encounter will be in Troskowiz. He will sell you the Dogwood Village Bow, Village Elm Bow, and Village Hazel Bow alongside crude arrows.

Winning the Archery Competition

Location of the gamekeeper for the Archery Competition in the Trosky region of the map (Image via Deep Silver)

On the eastern side of the Trosky region, you will come across a gamekeeper who hosts the Archery Competition. Partaking in and beating the challenge is another way to obtain ranged weapons like crossbows and bows in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The challenge is divided into three parts, and beating it will reward you with not only weapons but also with Groschens or money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You will need to complete the Archery Competition in the following three difficulties:

Beginners

Experienced Archers

Masters

Trosky Castle

You can obtain a bow from the Trosky Castle in exchange for a few Groschens. Head over to the archery range in the castle and talk with the NPC there. You will get an option to trade, which will allow you to buy a bow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Keep in mind that you will be able to haggle prices with the vendor; however, do not offer a price too low, as it will negatively affect your reputation in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

