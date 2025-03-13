When is Alolan Raichu coming to Pokemon Unite?

Pokemon Unite continues to expand its roster, with one of the upcoming additions being Alolan Raichu, a beloved regional variant known for its unique Electric/Psychic typing. Players have waited long enough since its announcement on Pokemon Day about its arrival, and now, the wait is almost over.
The game’s official X account recently confirmed its debut, generating excitement within the community. With a distinct playstyle and smooth surfing animation, this Pokemon is set to bring a fresh dynamic to battles. Here’s everything we know so far about its release and potential role in the game.
Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite: Release date revealed
Alolan Raichu is officially scheduled to arrive in Pokemon Unite on April 17. Although exact information regarding its abilities and stats is not yet known, the brief teaser shared on X provides some information on what to anticipate.
From the video, it seems to be classified as an Attacker, a class that excels at causing massive damage while staying at a distance and completing a glass-cannon playstyle.
One of Alolan Raichu's most characteristic features in the mainline titles is that it can surf (or levitate) by itself on its own tail, and it looks like Unite is bringing that aspect into play with its animations.
The clip features the Pokemon gliding seamlessly through the battlefield, which probably indicates a mobility-based kit. This might imply that it will possess skills that make it go faster or enable it to move around quickly in battles.
With its upcoming release, Alolan Raichu is set to bring a fast-paced and electrifying playstyle to Pokemon Unite. As more information becomes available, fans will eagerly analyze its move set and how it stacks up against other Attackers in the game.
