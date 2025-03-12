Pokemon Unite update (March 12, 2025): patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.3)

  • home icon
By Aashish Victor
Modified Mar 12, 2025 09:45 GMT
The latest Pokemon Unite patch update is out (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite has received a fresh update, introducing various balance changes, bug fixes, and event adjustments. Version 1.18.1.3 aims to refine the competitive landscape by tweaking select Pokemon’s stats following unintended power shifts in previous patches. Players should update the game to access the latest features and ensure smooth gameplay.

If the update isn’t applied automatically, restarting the app should resolve the issue. Temporary server connection disruptions may occur during the update process. Players are advised to try again later if they experience connectivity problems.

Pokemon Unite patch notes update (Ver.1.18.1.3) details

Update date and time: March 13, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC)

Post-update version: Ver.1.18.1.3

Shop updates

New items and adjustments have been made to the in-game shop. Players can explore fresh content, including event-based offerings and potential additions to Holowear, licenses, or battle items.

Event updates

New events have been introduced or updated in alignment with this patch. Players can participate in these limited-time events to earn rewards and enhance their experience in Unite Battles.

Pokemon Unite patch notes update (Ver.1.18.1.3): Balance adjustments

Several Pokemon have undergone stat and move adjustments to refine the battle environment:

Absol, Gengar, Talonflame, Meowscarada, Snorlax

These Pokemon received buffs in the February 27, 2025, update to enhance their early-game viability. However, their win rates increased significantly, leading to imbalance in competitive matches. To address this, their stat growth per level has been reverted to its pre-February 27, 2025, state.

Bug fixes

  • Darkrai: Fixed an issue where Nasty Plot had a longer cooldown than intended following the February 27, 2025, patch.
  • Meowscarada: Fixed a bug where Meowscarada became immune to hindrances while using its Unite Move – Blooming Showtime.

To ensure a smooth transition, players experiencing update issues should restart their game. During the update period, server instability may occur, but connectivity should return to normal shortly. Watch out for additional updates as Pokemon Unite continues to evolve and improve the player experience.

