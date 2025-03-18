  • home icon
  Pokemon Unite update (March 19, 2025) Assault Break Part 2: Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.4)

Pokemon Unite update (March 19, 2025) Assault Break Part 2: Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.4)

By Aashish Victor
Modified Mar 18, 2025 10:32 GMT
Pokemon Unite update (March 19, 2025) Assault Break Part 2: Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.4)
New Pokemon Unite patch update: Assault Break Part 2 - Ver.1.18.1.4 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The latest Pokemon Unite update, Version 1.18.1.4, is set to go live on March 19, 2025, at 07:00 UTC. This update introduces a variety of balance changes, bug fixes, and event updates as part of the ongoing Assault Break Part 2 event. Players will also get a glimpse of new held items - Accel Bracer and Drive Lens - that will arrive in the shop on April 3, 2025.

As always, players are advised to restart the app after updating to ensure all changes take effect.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Unite patch note update Assault Break Part 2 (Ver.1.18.1.4): Balance updates

Licenses that recieved changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Licenses that recieved changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The update brings adjustments to multiple Pokemon to refine the balance of Unite Battles. Several Pokemon have received buffs to enhance their effectiveness, while others have been slightly toned down to maintain a fair competitive environment.

1) Gyarados

Bounce

  • Shield: 30% increase

Unite Move: Dragon Current

  • Movement speed increase: 30%/45%/65% → 45%/55%/65%

Bounce often left Gyarados vulnerable while charging, making it difficult to execute effectively without catching opponents off guard. To improve its survivability in such situations, the shield amount has been increased.

Additionally, Dragon Current frequently failed to hit due to opponents escaping during the charge phase. To address this, its movement speed while charging has been increased, making it easier to close the gap and land the attack.

2) Leafeon

Stats

  • Defense Penetration: Added 0 → 60 (Lv.1–15)

Razor Leaf

  • Damage while returning: 10% increase

Leaf Blade

  • Movement speed reduction effect: 30% → 40%

To emphasize the Speedster role, Leafeon has gained the ability to ignore a portion of the opponent’s Defense.

Both move sets had a low win rate, so Razor Leaf's damage has been increased for better damage output, and Leaf Blade’s movement speed reduction effect has been buffed to make it easier to follow up with Solar Blade.

3) Zeraora

Stats

  • Basic attack speed: 0-7.7% increase (Lv.1-15)

Wild Charge

  • Cooldown: 9s → 8s

Both of Zeraora’s move sets had low win rates, so its attack speed has been increased to make normal attacks smoother after Spark and allow for higher damage output after Volt Switch. Wild Charge was difficult to use due to its high risk when missed, so its cooldown has been reduced.

Note: Zeraora already had Defense Penetration (0 → 80, Lv.1–15), and no changes have been made in this update.

4) Pikachu

Stats

  • Defense: 35-175 → 35-240 (Lv.1–15)
  • Special Defense: 27-135 → 27-200 (Lv.1–15)

Volt Tackle

  • Movement speed increase after landing: 30% for 2s → 60%, decreases by 10% every 0.5s (minimum 30%)

Compared to other Attackers, Pikachu had lower durability, so its Defense and Special Defense have been buffed. Volt Tackle's movement speed boost has been buffed to allow safer 1v1 engagements.

5) Comfey

Sweet Kiss

  • Shield amount when attached to an ally: 20% increase

Sweet Kiss+

  • Movement speed increase: 30% → 40%

Sweet Kiss had a low win rate and usage rate, so its shield effect and movement speed increase have been buffed to enhance Comfey’s support capabilities.

6) Greninja

Stats

  • HP: 3000-5152 → 3000-5420 (Lv.1–15)

Water Shuriken

  • Healing: 25% decrease

Double Team

  • Copy damage: 8% increase

Greninja had a lower durability than other Attackers, so its HP has been increased to align with the general durability level of other Attackers. Water Shuriken’s healing was strong, allowing Greninja to sustain through fights too easily, so the healing amount has been reduced.

In exchange, Double Team’s copy damage has been increased to make Greninja’s evasive playstyle more effective.

7) Suicune

Whirlpool

  • Cooldown: 6.5s → 7.5s

Ice Beam

  • Move recovery cooldown: 5s → 6s

The hindrance effects of Whirlpool and Ice Beam were too strong, allowing Suicune to frequently freeze opponents and disrupt battles. To reduce the frequency of these effects, the cooldowns of both moves have been increased.

8) Aegislash

Wide Guard

  • Shield: 15% decrease

Wide Guard’s shield value was too high, allowing it to negate damage from most attacks. The shield amount has been reduced to make it more important to time and position Wide Guard effectively.

9) Psyduck

Surf

  • Cooldown: 6s → 7s

Bubble Beam

  • Cooldown: 6s → 6.5s

Psyduck’s hindrance abilities were too strong, so the cooldowns of Surf and Bubble Beam have been increased to reduce consecutive hindrance effects in battle.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Miraidon’s Parabolic Charge incorrectly displayed cooldown timers for Charge Beam and Electro Drift.
The Pokemon Unite Ver.1.18.1.4 update brings much-needed balance adjustments, reinforcing the competitive integrity of Unite Battles. With buffs to underperforming Pokemon and nerfs to dominant hindrance effects, this patch aims to create a more dynamic and fair playing field. As players adapt to these changes, all eyes will be on how the meta shifts in the coming weeks.

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
