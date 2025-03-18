Pokemon Unite update (March 19, 2025) Assault Break Part 2: Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.4)

The latest Pokemon Unite update, Version 1.18.1.4, is set to go live on March 19, 2025, at 07:00 UTC. This update introduces a variety of balance changes, bug fixes, and event updates as part of the ongoing Assault Break Part 2 event. Players will also get a glimpse of new held items - Accel Bracer and Drive Lens - that will arrive in the shop on April 3, 2025.

Ad

As always, players are advised to restart the app after updating to ensure all changes take effect.

Pokemon Unite patch note update Assault Break Part 2 (Ver.1.18.1.4): Balance updates

Licenses that recieved changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The update brings adjustments to multiple Pokemon to refine the balance of Unite Battles. Several Pokemon have received buffs to enhance their effectiveness, while others have been slightly toned down to maintain a fair competitive environment.

Ad

Trending

1) Gyarados

Bounce

Shield: 30% increase

Unite Move: Dragon Current

Movement speed increase: 30%/45%/65% → 45%/55%/65%

Bounce often left Gyarados vulnerable while charging, making it difficult to execute effectively without catching opponents off guard. To improve its survivability in such situations, the shield amount has been increased.

Additionally, Dragon Current frequently failed to hit due to opponents escaping during the charge phase. To address this, its movement speed while charging has been increased, making it easier to close the gap and land the attack.

Ad

Also read: When is Alolan Raichu coming to Pokemon Unite?

2) Leafeon

Stats

Defense Penetration: Added 0 → 60 (Lv.1–15)

Razor Leaf

Damage while returning: 10% increase

Leaf Blade

Movement speed reduction effect: 30% → 40%

To emphasize the Speedster role, Leafeon has gained the ability to ignore a portion of the opponent’s Defense.

Both move sets had a low win rate, so Razor Leaf's damage has been increased for better damage output, and Leaf Blade’s movement speed reduction effect has been buffed to make it easier to follow up with Solar Blade.

Ad

Also read: All new licenses coming to Pokemon Unite

3) Zeraora

Stats

Basic attack speed: 0-7.7% increase (Lv.1-15)

Wild Charge

Cooldown: 9s → 8s

Both of Zeraora’s move sets had low win rates, so its attack speed has been increased to make normal attacks smoother after Spark and allow for higher damage output after Volt Switch. Wild Charge was difficult to use due to its high risk when missed, so its cooldown has been reduced.

Ad

Note: Zeraora already had Defense Penetration (0 → 80, Lv.1–15), and no changes have been made in this update.

Also read: Unite update (March 12, 2025): Patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.3)

4) Pikachu

Stats

Defense: 35-175 → 35-240 (Lv.1–15)

Special Defense: 27-135 → 27-200 (Lv.1–15)

Volt Tackle

Movement speed increase after landing: 30% for 2s → 60%, decreases by 10% every 0.5s (minimum 30%)

Compared to other Attackers, Pikachu had lower durability, so its Defense and Special Defense have been buffed. Volt Tackle's movement speed boost has been buffed to allow safer 1v1 engagements.

Ad

Also read: New Pokemon Unite battle mode First to 500, explained

5) Comfey

Sweet Kiss

Shield amount when attached to an ally: 20% increase

Sweet Kiss+

Movement speed increase: 30% → 40%

Sweet Kiss had a low win rate and usage rate, so its shield effect and movement speed increase have been buffed to enhance Comfey’s support capabilities.

Also read: Unite update (February 27, 2025): Assault Break patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.2)

6) Greninja

Stats

HP: 3000-5152 → 3000-5420 (Lv.1–15)

Water Shuriken

Ad

Healing: 25% decrease

Double Team

Copy damage: 8% increase

Greninja had a lower durability than other Attackers, so its HP has been increased to align with the general durability level of other Attackers. Water Shuriken’s healing was strong, allowing Greninja to sustain through fights too easily, so the healing amount has been reduced.

In exchange, Double Team’s copy damage has been increased to make Greninja’s evasive playstyle more effective.

Also read: All Pokemon Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained

Ad

7) Suicune

Whirlpool

Cooldown: 6.5s → 7.5s

Ice Beam

Move recovery cooldown: 5s → 6s

The hindrance effects of Whirlpool and Ice Beam were too strong, allowing Suicune to frequently freeze opponents and disrupt battles. To reduce the frequency of these effects, the cooldowns of both moves have been increased.

Also read: Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

8) Aegislash

Wide Guard

Shield: 15% decrease

Wide Guard’s shield value was too high, allowing it to negate damage from most attacks. The shield amount has been reduced to make it more important to time and position Wide Guard effectively.

Ad

Also read: Unite v1.18.1.2 Assault Break: Winners and losers

9) Psyduck

Surf

Cooldown: 6s → 7s

Bubble Beam

Cooldown: 6s → 6.5s

Psyduck’s hindrance abilities were too strong, so the cooldowns of Surf and Bubble Beam have been increased to reduce consecutive hindrance effects in battle.

Also read: Pokemon Unite license tier list

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Miraidon’s Parabolic Charge incorrectly displayed cooldown timers for Charge Beam and Electro Drift.

Ad

The Pokemon Unite Ver.1.18.1.4 update brings much-needed balance adjustments, reinforcing the competitive integrity of Unite Battles. With buffs to underperforming Pokemon and nerfs to dominant hindrance effects, this patch aims to create a more dynamic and fair playing field. As players adapt to these changes, all eyes will be on how the meta shifts in the coming weeks.

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨