When is Alcremie coming to Pokemon Unite? 

Alcremie is going to make its entry in Pokemon Unite’s Aeos Island, introducing a new face to the game's huge list as a Supporter. To be released on Thursday, June 12, Alcremie is going to increase the game's strategic richness with its healing ability. Sweet and accommodating by nature, this Pokemon will introduce a new dynamic in battles, allowing players to keep their allies in battle for a longer time.

Alcremie in Pokemon Unite: Release date revealed

Entrering the Pokemon Unite fray on June 12 as a Supporter, Alcremie is expected to play as a healer, a role that it has seen playing in the mainline Pokemon titles as well. The recent trailer teased Alcremie sitting on top of a massive cake, emitting healing pulses that hint at its position as an interesting healer.

While the move didn’t reveal the name, it could likely be either Heal Pulse or Life Dew. The move also showed the healing stayed active for some time, which might be a prominent aspect for Alcremie's gameplay in Pokemon Unite.

One observation about the teaser is that Alcremie appeared not to move while executing the move. This is an indication that Alcremie might be a support Pokemon that is best at team execution and positioning, and thus it is important for players to utilize strategy in placing it on the field.

Furthermore, the well-known various forms of Alcremie can provide numerous Holowear possibilities, further personalizing this sweet and supportive Pokemon.

