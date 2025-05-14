Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Release date, balance updates, and more

With the newest update, Breath of Evolution Part 2, Pokemon Unite welcomes new changes to gameplay mechanics overall. Releasing on May 15, 2025, this update features version 1.18.2.7, including balance changes, bug fixes, and item overhauls designed to improve competitive and casual play.

With the new Attacker Special Challenge event live, players can gain special rewards while putting their skills to the test. A few Pokemon have received significant changes, and a number of held items have been rebalanced to change the metagame. Let's get into all the details this mid-season patch has in store.

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Balance updates

Changes have been made to Pokemon stats, moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

1) Zacian

Ability: Intrepid Sword

The effect that caused extra Aeos energy to drop from KO'd opponents has been removed.

Play Rough

Stun duration: 0.7s → 0.25s

Play Rough+

Stun duration: 1s → 0.75s

Sacred Sword

Damage: 25% decrease

Zacian had an overwhelming influence from the early to late game due to its high-damage moves enhanced by its ability. To balance this, its energy acquisition, hindrance capabilities, and damage have been reduced overall.

2) Alolan Raichu

Stored Power

Bonus damage: 10% decrease

Cooldown: 4.5s → 6s

Attack speed increase: 50% → 35%

Stored Power had strong burst potential due to the synergy between bonus damage and attack speed boost. Its damage and usage frequency have been nerfed.

3) Gyarados

Ability: Rattled

Effort Gauge increase: 10% decrease

Dragon Breath

Damage: 12% decrease

Waterfall

Damage: 12% decrease

Magikarp can dominate the lane by evolving into Gyarados early. Currently, it evolves slightly too quickly, so the Effort Gauge gain has been reduced. Gyarados’ main damage moves have also been adjusted to reduce their power.

4) Clefable

Stats

HP: 3300-8000 → 3300-9000

Defense: 40-260 → 40-300

Special Defense: 30-200 → 30-330

Draining Kiss

Damage: 31%–22% decrease

Sp. Atk-based healing: 40%–33% increase

Moonlight

Healing amount: 5% increase

Clefable’s durability and healing have been increased to improve its stability as a supporter, especially in the late game. Draining Kiss has been adjusted to better emphasize its healing utility.

5) Blastoise

Stats

HP: 3225-9800 → 3225-10300

Water Spout

Movement speed reduction: 35% for 1s → 20% for 2s

When used during Rapid Spin: Now applies movement speed reduction once

Hydro Pump

When used during Rapid Spin: Incapacitation duration: 0.5s → 0.75s

Blastoise’s durability and hindrance power have been improved to strengthen its role as a defender in late-game teamfights.

6) Garchomp

Boosted Attack

Healing based on damage dealt: 50% increase

Dig

Defense & Sp. Def buff duration: 3s → 4s

Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s

Earthquake

Cooldown: 7s → 6.5s

Garchomp’s healing on boosted attacks has been increased to improve its ability to sustain in prolonged fights. The cooldowns of Dig and Earthquake have been shortened to enhance their usability.

7) Blaziken

Focus Blast

Movement speed reduction: 1.5s → 2s

Unite Move: Spinning Flame Kick

Shield amount: 5% → 12% of max HP

Cooldown: 5s → 4.7s

Blaziken’s Unite Move has been adjusted to provide greater impact and flexibility when switching battle styles.

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Held Item adjustments

Items that recieved adjustments (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Accel Bracer

KO count to max effect: 5 → 10

Attack increase per KO: 50% decrease

2) Drive Lens

KO count to max effect: 5 → 10

Sp. Atk increase per KO: 50% decrease

3) Rocky Helmet

Cooldown: 2s → 0.6s

Damage activation condition: 10% → 3% of HP

Damage dealt: 4%/5%/6% → 1.2%/1.5%/1.8% of opponent's max HP

4) Shell Bell

Healing cooldown: 10s → 8s

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Bug Fixes

Fixed Alolan Raichu moving during stuns due to Surge Surfer

Resolved issues with Zacian’s Intrepid Sword not charging during Darkrai's Unite

Corrected Zacian using another move during enhanced Play Rough

Fixed Gyarados's Aqua Tail not activating after the second hit of Waterfall

This Breath of Evolution update is improving Pokemon Unite by introducing essential balance adjustments that both casual and competitive gamers feel.

By tweaking the power of Pokemon, the behavior of items, and the correction of fundamental bugs, the update helps to establish a more balanced, diverse gameplay landscape.

Through regular updates and events such as the Attacker Special Challenge, the game continues to be interesting for long-time players and fresh players.

