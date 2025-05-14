  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Release date, balance updates, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified May 14, 2025 07:33 GMT
Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Release date, balance updates, and more
Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the newest update, Breath of Evolution Part 2, Pokemon Unite welcomes new changes to gameplay mechanics overall. Releasing on May 15, 2025, this update features version 1.18.2.7, including balance changes, bug fixes, and item overhauls designed to improve competitive and casual play.

Ad

With the new Attacker Special Challenge event live, players can gain special rewards while putting their skills to the test. A few Pokemon have received significant changes, and a number of held items have been rebalanced to change the metagame. Let's get into all the details this mid-season patch has in store.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Balance updates

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Changes have been made to Pokemon stats, moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.

1) Zacian

Ability: Intrepid Sword

  • The effect that caused extra Aeos energy to drop from KO'd opponents has been removed.

Play Rough

  • Stun duration: 0.7s → 0.25s

Play Rough+

  • Stun duration: 1s → 0.75s

Sacred Sword

  • Damage: 25% decrease

Zacian had an overwhelming influence from the early to late game due to its high-damage moves enhanced by its ability. To balance this, its energy acquisition, hindrance capabilities, and damage have been reduced overall.

Ad

2) Alolan Raichu

Stored Power

  • Bonus damage: 10% decrease
  • Cooldown: 4.5s → 6s
  • Attack speed increase: 50% → 35%

Stored Power had strong burst potential due to the synergy between bonus damage and attack speed boost. Its damage and usage frequency have been nerfed.

3) Gyarados

Ability: Rattled

  • Effort Gauge increase: 10% decrease

Dragon Breath

  • Damage: 12% decrease

Waterfall

  • Damage: 12% decrease

Magikarp can dominate the lane by evolving into Gyarados early. Currently, it evolves slightly too quickly, so the Effort Gauge gain has been reduced. Gyarados’ main damage moves have also been adjusted to reduce their power.

Ad

4) Clefable

Stats

  • HP: 3300-8000 → 3300-9000
  • Defense: 40-260 → 40-300
  • Special Defense: 30-200 → 30-330

Draining Kiss

  • Damage: 31%–22% decrease
  • Sp. Atk-based healing: 40%–33% increase

Moonlight

  • Healing amount: 5% increase

Clefable’s durability and healing have been increased to improve its stability as a supporter, especially in the late game. Draining Kiss has been adjusted to better emphasize its healing utility.

5) Blastoise

Stats

  • HP: 3225-9800 → 3225-10300

Water Spout

  • Movement speed reduction: 35% for 1s → 20% for 2s
  • When used during Rapid Spin: Now applies movement speed reduction once
Ad

Hydro Pump

  • When used during Rapid Spin: Incapacitation duration: 0.5s → 0.75s

Blastoise’s durability and hindrance power have been improved to strengthen its role as a defender in late-game teamfights.

6) Garchomp

Boosted Attack

  • Healing based on damage dealt: 50% increase

Dig

  • Defense & Sp. Def buff duration: 3s → 4s
  • Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s
  • Earthquake
  • Cooldown: 7s → 6.5s

Garchomp’s healing on boosted attacks has been increased to improve its ability to sustain in prolonged fights. The cooldowns of Dig and Earthquake have been shortened to enhance their usability.

Ad

7) Blaziken

Focus Blast

  • Movement speed reduction: 1.5s → 2s
  • Unite Move: Spinning Flame Kick
  • Shield amount: 5% → 12% of max HP
  • Cooldown: 5s → 4.7s

Blaziken’s Unite Move has been adjusted to provide greater impact and flexibility when switching battle styles.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Held Item adjustments

Items that recieved adjustments (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Items that recieved adjustments (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Accel Bracer

Ad
  • KO count to max effect: 5 → 10
  • Attack increase per KO: 50% decrease

2) Drive Lens

  • KO count to max effect: 5 → 10
  • Sp. Atk increase per KO: 50% decrease

3) Rocky Helmet

  • Cooldown: 2s → 0.6s
  • Damage activation condition: 10% → 3% of HP
  • Damage dealt: 4%/5%/6% → 1.2%/1.5%/1.8% of opponent's max HP

4) Shell Bell

  • Healing cooldown: 10s → 8s

Also read: Pokemon Unite will introduce two new Items

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Alolan Raichu moving during stuns due to Surge Surfer
  • Resolved issues with Zacian’s Intrepid Sword not charging during Darkrai's Unite
  • Corrected Zacian using another move during enhanced Play Rough
  • Fixed Gyarados's Aqua Tail not activating after the second hit of Waterfall
Ad

Also read: Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

This Breath of Evolution update is improving Pokemon Unite by introducing essential balance adjustments that both casual and competitive gamers feel.

By tweaking the power of Pokemon, the behavior of items, and the correction of fundamental bugs, the update helps to establish a more balanced, diverse gameplay landscape.

Through regular updates and events such as the Attacker Special Challenge, the game continues to be interesting for long-time players and fresh players.

Ad

Also read: How to counter Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite

If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications