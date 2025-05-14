Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Release date, balance updates, and more

With the newest update, Breath of Evolution Part 2, Pokemon Unite welcomes new changes to gameplay mechanics overall. Releasing on May 15, 2025, this update features version 1.18.2.7, including balance changes, bug fixes, and item overhauls designed to improve competitive and casual play.
With the new Attacker Special Challenge event live, players can gain special rewards while putting their skills to the test. A few Pokemon have received significant changes, and a number of held items have been rebalanced to change the metagame. Let's get into all the details this mid-season patch has in store.
Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Balance updates
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Changes have been made to Pokemon stats, moves to adjust the balance of Unite Battles.
1) Zacian
Ability: Intrepid Sword
- The effect that caused extra Aeos energy to drop from KO'd opponents has been removed.
Play Rough
- Stun duration: 0.7s → 0.25s
Play Rough+
- Stun duration: 1s → 0.75s
Sacred Sword
- Damage: 25% decrease
Zacian had an overwhelming influence from the early to late game due to its high-damage moves enhanced by its ability. To balance this, its energy acquisition, hindrance capabilities, and damage have been reduced overall.
2) Alolan Raichu
Stored Power
- Bonus damage: 10% decrease
- Cooldown: 4.5s → 6s
- Attack speed increase: 50% → 35%
Stored Power had strong burst potential due to the synergy between bonus damage and attack speed boost. Its damage and usage frequency have been nerfed.
3) Gyarados
Ability: Rattled
- Effort Gauge increase: 10% decrease
Dragon Breath
- Damage: 12% decrease
Waterfall
- Damage: 12% decrease
Magikarp can dominate the lane by evolving into Gyarados early. Currently, it evolves slightly too quickly, so the Effort Gauge gain has been reduced. Gyarados’ main damage moves have also been adjusted to reduce their power.
4) Clefable
Stats
- HP: 3300-8000 → 3300-9000
- Defense: 40-260 → 40-300
- Special Defense: 30-200 → 30-330
Draining Kiss
- Damage: 31%–22% decrease
- Sp. Atk-based healing: 40%–33% increase
Moonlight
- Healing amount: 5% increase
Clefable’s durability and healing have been increased to improve its stability as a supporter, especially in the late game. Draining Kiss has been adjusted to better emphasize its healing utility.
5) Blastoise
Stats
- HP: 3225-9800 → 3225-10300
Water Spout
- Movement speed reduction: 35% for 1s → 20% for 2s
- When used during Rapid Spin: Now applies movement speed reduction once
Hydro Pump
- When used during Rapid Spin: Incapacitation duration: 0.5s → 0.75s
Blastoise’s durability and hindrance power have been improved to strengthen its role as a defender in late-game teamfights.
6) Garchomp
Boosted Attack
- Healing based on damage dealt: 50% increase
Dig
- Defense & Sp. Def buff duration: 3s → 4s
- Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s
- Earthquake
- Cooldown: 7s → 6.5s
Garchomp’s healing on boosted attacks has been increased to improve its ability to sustain in prolonged fights. The cooldowns of Dig and Earthquake have been shortened to enhance their usability.
7) Blaziken
Focus Blast
- Movement speed reduction: 1.5s → 2s
- Unite Move: Spinning Flame Kick
- Shield amount: 5% → 12% of max HP
- Cooldown: 5s → 4.7s
Blaziken’s Unite Move has been adjusted to provide greater impact and flexibility when switching battle styles.
Also read: Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution: Release date, balance updates, and more
Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Held Item adjustments
1) Accel Bracer
- KO count to max effect: 5 → 10
- Attack increase per KO: 50% decrease
2) Drive Lens
- KO count to max effect: 5 → 10
- Sp. Atk increase per KO: 50% decrease
3) Rocky Helmet
- Cooldown: 2s → 0.6s
- Damage activation condition: 10% → 3% of HP
- Damage dealt: 4%/5%/6% → 1.2%/1.5%/1.8% of opponent's max HP
4) Shell Bell
- Healing cooldown: 10s → 8s
Also read: Pokemon Unite will introduce two new Items
Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Part 2: Bug Fixes
- Fixed Alolan Raichu moving during stuns due to Surge Surfer
- Resolved issues with Zacian’s Intrepid Sword not charging during Darkrai's Unite
- Corrected Zacian using another move during enhanced Play Rough
- Fixed Gyarados's Aqua Tail not activating after the second hit of Waterfall
Also read: Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best moveset, builds, items, and more
This Breath of Evolution update is improving Pokemon Unite by introducing essential balance adjustments that both casual and competitive gamers feel.
By tweaking the power of Pokemon, the behavior of items, and the correction of fundamental bugs, the update helps to establish a more balanced, diverse gameplay landscape.
Through regular updates and events such as the Attacker Special Challenge, the game continues to be interesting for long-time players and fresh players.
Also read: How to counter Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite
If you are interested in other topics related to the game, check out these articles:
- All Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained
- Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices
- Pokemon Unite license tier list
- Unite Solo Queue licenses tier list
- Best Build for every Unite license
- Best Boost Emblems in the game
- Held Item tier list
- Battle Item tier list
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨