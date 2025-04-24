Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Release date, balance updates, and more

With the latest patch update: Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution now live, the title continues to evolve with fresh updates and exciting changes. With each new version, players can expect tweaks to gameplay, balance improvements, and updates to both events and the in-game shop.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a curious newcomer, this patch brings significant changes to how battles will unfold on Aeos Island.

Here's everything you need to know about the release timing, new features, and major balance adjustments introduced in Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution Version 1.18.2.6.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution: Release date, time, and version information

Update Version : Ver. 1.18.2.6

: Ver. 1.18.2.6 Release Date : April 24, 2025

: April 24, 2025 Release Time: 07:00 (local server time)

If you haven’t received the update yet, restarting your game should apply the changes. During the update process, temporary server disconnections may occur.

The Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution patch includes:

Shop Updates

Event Updates

Balance Adjustments

Bug Fixes

But the most impactful changes lie in the Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution’s balance updates, where several Pokemon have been reworked to improve fairness and gameplay dynamics.

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution: Major balance adjustments

Pokemon that recieved balance changes in the Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Dragapult

Stats

HP: 3000-5500 → 3000-6000

Dragon Dance

Cooldown: 12s → 11s

Phantom Force

Attack increase per KO: 6 → 8

Dragapult had a low win rate due to its disadvantage against fast-approaching Speedsters. To help it perform better in the latter stages of a battle, its durability and benefits from scoring KOs have been enhanced.

2) Dragonite

Hyper Beam

Cooldown: 11.5s → 10.5s

Outrage

Attack speed increase: 30% → 35%

Despite having powerful moves, Dragonite had low pick rates. To help highlight the strength of each move path, its main offensive abilities have been buffed.

3) Venusaur

Giga Drain

Healing amount: 10% increase

Petal Dance

Movement speed increase: 90-9% → 90-27%

The combination of Petal Dance and Giga Drain requires close combat, which increases risk. To improve survivability and mobility, Giga Drain and Petal Dance have been buffed.

4) Galarian Rapidash

Ability: Pastel Veil

Psychic gauge increase speed: 43% increase

Fairy Wind

Base damage: 10% increase

Smart Horn

Damage: 30% increase

Unite Move: Triad Blitz

Energy required: 17% decrease

After its ability was heavily nerfed in the previous update, Galarian Rapidash’s influence in battles dropped significantly. This adjustment partially reverts those changes and boosts its offensive power.

5) Buzzwole

Ability: Beast Boost

Gauge depletion delay: 5s → 10s

Boosted Attack

Healing: 30% increase

Leech Life

Now grants hindrance resistance

Lunge

Cooldown: 7.5s → 6.5s

Buzzwole excels in close combat, but its muscle gauge depleted too quickly after disengaging from battle. By delaying gauge depletion, it can return to the frontline more effectively.

6) Trevenant

Wood Hammer

Damage: 29%–19% decrease

Curse

Damage: 29%–24% decrease

Horn Leech

Throw duration: 1s → 0.75s

Despite being a Defender, Trevenant had high damage output and strong crowd control. The damage of its main offensive moves has been reduced, and Horn Leech’s final throw duration has been shortened to reduce excessive crowd control.

7) Goodra

Stats

HP: 3225-9800 → 3225-10300

Boosted Attack

Bonus damage: 5% → 3% of opponent’s max HP

Muddy Water

Damage: 28%–20% decrease

Acid Spray

Throw duration: 1s → 0.75s

Goodra had high durability while dealing considerable damage, especially in the Veteran to Ultra ranks. Its offensive capabilities have been adjusted accordingly.

8) Suicune

Ability: Pressure

Shield stacking limit: 3 times → 2 times (Bug fix)

Boosted Attack

Damage: 15% decrease

Ice Beam

Move recovery cooldown: 6s → 7s

Icy Wind

Icicle explosion damage: 98% increase

A bug that allowed Suicune’s shield to stack up to three times instead of the intended two has been fixed. Ice Beam’s cooldown was too short, enabling frequent freeze effects, so it has been extended. On the other hand, Icy Wind’s pillar explosion damage has been increased to improve its combo potential.

9) Alolan Raichu

Stored Power

Bonus damage: 18% decrease

Psychic

Hit damage: 20% decrease

Cooldown: 7.5s → 9s

Psychic+

Hit damage: 20% decrease

Damage over time: 20% decrease

Shortly after its debut, the combination of Stored Power and Psychic proved too powerful, resulting in a high win rate. These moves have been adjusted accordingly.

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution: Speedsters rebalanced - removal of Defense Penetration

Speedster that recieved removal of Defense Penetration in the Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A major update in this patch is the complete removal of Defense and Special Defense Penetration stats from Speedsters. This affects:

Talonflame

Meowscarada

Leafeon

Gengar

Absol

Zeraora

These changes aim to tone down Speedsters’ overall impact, which had been disrupting the game's balance. Additional nerfs were made to Absol (e.g., Night Slash cooldown increased) and Zeraora (Discharge damage and shield reduced).

Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution: Bug fixes

Alolan Raichu : Fixed an unintended interaction with Muscle Band.

: Fixed an unintended interaction with Muscle Band. Zacian: Fixed an issue where its boosted Play Rough didn’t properly reduce incoming damage.

This update marks a significant shift in how certain Pokemon function, especially those in the Speedster role.

With a mix of buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes, Pokemon Unite Breath of Evolution aims to refine gameplay and ensure a more balanced competitive environment.

Whether your favorite pick just got stronger or took a hit, now’s the perfect time to adapt and experiment on Aeos Island.

