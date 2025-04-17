Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

A new season of Pokemon Unite has arrived, and with it comes a fresh Battle Pass packed with stylish Holowear, valuable in-game items, and themed cosmetics. Running from April 17 to June 5, 2025, Season 31 offers players another opportunity to dive into weekly missions and level up for exclusive rewards. Whether you're a casual battler or a ranked warrior, this season has something for everyone.
Two new Holowear sets headline the Battle Pass, both leaning into a royal fantasy theme that blends elegance with flair. As always, players can choose between the Free and Premium tracks, with even more perks for those opting into the Premium Plus upgrade. Here's everything you need to know about Season 31's offerings.
Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass highlights: Noble and Sacred Style Holowear
At the heart of this season’s Battle Pass are two standout Holowear designs:
Noble Style: Leafeon - Channeling the image of a gallant knight, Leafeon dons a silver cape, regal crown, and armor-like details. The design radiates strength and elegance, perfectly suited for a fantasy-themed battlefield. This Holowear unlocks at Level 50 for Premium Pass holders.
Sacred Style: Eldegoss - Embracing ceremonial grace, Eldegoss’s new look features golden coin accents and leafy embellishments. The design accentuates its natural charm while adding a festive, almost divine air. This Holowear is available immediately upon purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.
Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: Rewards structure
Season 31's Battle Pass includes two progression paths: Free and Premium. Here’s a breakdown of what each track offers:
Free Tier rewards
- Aeos Coins: 120
- Item Enhancers: 230
- Aeos Tickets: 460
- Rank Protection Card: 1
Premium Tier rewards (You get these and the free rewards together)
- Aeos Coins: 600
- Item Enhancers: 110
- Aeos Tickets: 950
- Noble Style: Leafeon
- Sacred Style: Eldegoss
- Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) – 14 Days
- Silver Emblem Box × 5
- 1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card
- 1-Day Battle Point Boost Card
- Extra Energy Tank
- Battle Pass Prize Boxes × 37
After reaching Level 52, Premium Pass holders can continue earning Battle Pass Prize Boxes, which contain the following mystery items.
Premium Plus Battle Pass:
For those eager to fast-track their progress, the Premium Plus Pass offers a convenient boost:
- Instantly unlocks 25 Battle Pass levels
- Comes with a Noble Style: Leafeon sticker
This option is perfect for players who want to get a head start and access key rewards right away.
Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards
Beyond Holowear, Premium players also unlock themed cosmetics from the Noble Set (Leafeon), available in multiple colorways:
- Standard Noble Set: Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom
- Pink Variant Noble Set: Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom
- Royal Blue Variant Noble Set: Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom
- Colored Contact Lenses: Cobalt Green
- Hair Color: Emerald Green
- Sticker, Frame, and Background
These extras allow for greater customization and let players match their avatars to their favorite Holowear styles.
All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 31 prices
Two purchase options are available for players looking to access Premium content:
- Standard Premium Pass – 690 Aeos Gems: Unlocks all Premium-tier earnable rewards.
- Premium Plus Pass – 1190 Aeos Gems: Includes all Premium earnable rewards and boosts your Battle Pass by 25 levels instantly.
Whether you're aiming to unlock every reward or just want to battle in style, Pokemon Unite Season 31’s Battle Pass delivers a variety of content to keep you engaged throughout the season.
