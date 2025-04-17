Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

A new season of Pokemon Unite has arrived, and with it comes a fresh Battle Pass packed with stylish Holowear, valuable in-game items, and themed cosmetics. Running from April 17 to June 5, 2025, Season 31 offers players another opportunity to dive into weekly missions and level up for exclusive rewards. Whether you're a casual battler or a ranked warrior, this season has something for everyone.

Two new Holowear sets headline the Battle Pass, both leaning into a royal fantasy theme that blends elegance with flair. As always, players can choose between the Free and Premium tracks, with even more perks for those opting into the Premium Plus upgrade. Here's everything you need to know about Season 31's offerings.

Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass highlights: Noble and Sacred Style Holowear

Noble Style: Leafeon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the heart of this season’s Battle Pass are two standout Holowear designs:

Noble Style: Leafeon - Channeling the image of a gallant knight, Leafeon dons a silver cape, regal crown, and armor-like details. The design radiates strength and elegance, perfectly suited for a fantasy-themed battlefield. This Holowear unlocks at Level 50 for Premium Pass holders.

Sacred Style: Eldegoss - Embracing ceremonial grace, Eldegoss’s new look features golden coin accents and leafy embellishments. The design accentuates its natural charm while adding a festive, almost divine air. This Holowear is available immediately upon purchasing the Premium Battle Pass.

Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: Rewards structure

Sacred Style: Eldegoss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Season 31's Battle Pass includes two progression paths: Free and Premium. Here’s a breakdown of what each track offers:

Free Tier rewards

Aeos Coins: 120

Item Enhancers: 230

Aeos Tickets: 460

Rank Protection Card: 1

Premium Tier rewards (You get these and the free rewards together)

Aeos Coins: 600

Item Enhancers: 110

Aeos Tickets: 950

Noble Style: Leafeon

Sacred Style: Eldegoss

Holowear Effect Spray (Sparkling) – 14 Days

Silver Emblem Box × 5

1-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card

1-Day Battle Point Boost Card

Extra Energy Tank

Battle Pass Prize Boxes × 37

After reaching Level 52, Premium Pass holders can continue earning Battle Pass Prize Boxes, which contain the following mystery items.

Reward Quantity Chances Aeos Tickets 50 40% Aeos Tickets 100 20% Item Enhancers 10 20% Item Enhancers 20 10% Aeos Coins 200 3% Fashion Tickets 10 4% Holowear Tickets 10 2% A Random Sticker 1 0.20%

Premium Plus Battle Pass:

For those eager to fast-track their progress, the Premium Plus Pass offers a convenient boost:

Instantly unlocks 25 Battle Pass levels

Comes with a Noble Style: Leafeon sticker

This option is perfect for players who want to get a head start and access key rewards right away.

Pokemon Unite Season 31 Battle Pass: Additional Premium rewards

Player costumes for season 31 Battle Pass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beyond Holowear, Premium players also unlock themed cosmetics from the Noble Set (Leafeon), available in multiple colorways:

Standard Noble Set: Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom

Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom Pink Variant Noble Set: Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom

Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom Royal Blue Variant Noble Set: Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom

Headwear, Shoes, Top, Bottom Colored Contact Lenses: Cobalt Green

Hair Color: Emerald Green

Sticker, Frame, and Background

These extras allow for greater customization and let players match their avatars to their favorite Holowear styles.

All Pokemon Unite Battle Pass Season 31 prices

All Battle Pass prices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two purchase options are available for players looking to access Premium content:

Standard Premium Pass – 690 Aeos Gems: Unlocks all Premium-tier earnable rewards.

– 690 Aeos Gems: Unlocks all Premium-tier earnable rewards. Premium Plus Pass – 1190 Aeos Gems: Includes all Premium earnable rewards and boosts your Battle Pass by 25 levels instantly.

Whether you're aiming to unlock every reward or just want to battle in style, Pokemon Unite Season 31’s Battle Pass delivers a variety of content to keep you engaged throughout the season.

