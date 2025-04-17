Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite has sparked excitement across Aeos Island with its unique playstyle and tropical flair. Whether you're a veteran player or just diving into the game, adding this speedy Attacker to your roster is a tempting move. But before you take it into battle, you'll need to unlock it.

Ad

Luckily, Pokemon Unite makes this process straightforward — if you know where to look. From in-game purchases to time-gated coin options, there are multiple paths to snag this Electric/Psychic-type Pokemon. Let’s walk through how to get Alolan Raichu and what it’ll cost you.

How to get Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite

You can find Alolan Raichu in the in-game Shop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

To get Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite, follow these steps;

Ad

Trending

Head to the main menu in Pokemon Unite and select the " Shop" icon located on the right-hand side of the screen.

icon located on the right-hand side of the screen. Once you're inside the Shop, look for the " Unite Battle Committee" section. This is where all Pokemon licenses are listed for purchase.

section. This is where all Pokemon licenses are listed for purchase. Enter this section to view available Pokemon. Alolan Raichu should be clearly visible near the top, especially since it’s a newer release.

If by any chance it’s not immediately displayed, filter the options by "Attacker" to locate it more easily among the lineup.

Ad

Click on Alolan Raichu to view its details, pricing, and purchase options.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Alolan Raichu: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

How much does Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite cost?

Alolan Raichu's price (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are two ways to unlock Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite — either by using premium currency or by grinding through regular gameplay.

Ad

1) Immediate purchase: 790 Aeos Gems

Aeos Gems are the game’s premium currency, which can be bought with real money. If you want instant access, this is the fastest method.

2) Free-to-play option: 13,000 Aeos Coins

Aeos Coins are earned through playing matches, completing missions, and other daily or weekly objectives.

However, this option becomes available seven days after Alolan Raichu’s initial release, so there’s a short wait if you’re going the free route.

Ad

Also read: How to counter Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite: Special skins and bundle deals

Beach Style: Alolan Raichu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite isn’t just joining the roster with its base form — it’s also arriving in style.

Ad

1) Beach Style — Alolan Raichu: Available for 1290 Aeos Gems, this exclusive skin adds a summer-themed look that enhances the Pokemon's visual flair during battles.

2) Discounted bundle offer

Includes both the Alolan Raichu license and the Beach Style outfit.

Total bundle cost: 1768 Aeos Gems , reduced from the full price of 2080 Aeos Gems .

, reduced from the full price of . This is a limited-time offer, so if you're interested in both the Pokemon and the outfit, it's a great way to save.

Ad

Also read: Everything to know about Pokemon Unite Drive Lens

Getting Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite is simple, whether you're ready to spend premium currency or prefer to earn your way there.

For instant access, Aeos Gems are your quickest route. If patience is your game, the Aeos Coin option will get you there eventually — without spending a dime.

And for those looking to stand out, the limited-time costume bundle adds an extra layer of flair.

Ad

No matter how you choose to unlock it, Alolan Raichu in Pokemon Unite is a dynamic addition to any player’s lineup.

Also read: Everything to know about Pokemon Unite Accel Bracer

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨