Best solo carries for each role in Pokemon Unite

As the dynamic realm of Pokemon Unite unveils Season 16, a tapestry of strategic shifts and new additions emerges. The introduction of Meowscarada augments the meta landscape, while the imminent debut of Metagross looms on the horizon. However, amidst this flux of changes and fresh releases, a pivotal inquiry arises: which Pokemon assert themselves as the foremost carries across distinct roles?

While there are 59 playable creatures, some stand out as absolute game-changers just by their presence. This article delves into the intricacies of these formidable Pokemon, unraveling their tactical prowess and unrivaled strategies for dominance within the game.

Best Pokemon Unite Season 16 solo carries for each role

All-Rounders

Best All-Rounder carries for Pokemon Unite Season 16 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian: Despite anticipated bans at the Master Rank, Zacian has been a consistent powerhouse. Sacred Sword, Agility, and Metal Claw define its build. Rusted Sword paired with Scope Lens and Razor Claw amplifies Zacian's damage output. Intrepid Sword's energy requirement empowers moves, shaping key plays. Eject Button or Full Heal aid positioning and sustain, while emblem setups focus on a versatile stat spread.

Despite anticipated bans at the Master Rank, Zacian has been a consistent powerhouse. Sacred Sword, Agility, and Metal Claw define its build. Rusted Sword paired with Scope Lens and Razor Claw amplifies Zacian's damage output. Intrepid Sword's energy requirement empowers moves, shaping key plays. Eject Button or Full Heal aid positioning and sustain, while emblem setups focus on a versatile stat spread. Mewtwo X: A significant force, Mewtwo X maximizes damage with a Psystrike and Recover build. Weakness Policy and Focus Band synergize well with this build. A balanced emblem setup enhances its offensive prowess.

A significant force, Mewtwo X maximizes damage with a Psystrike and Recover build. Weakness Policy and Focus Band synergize well with this build. A balanced emblem setup enhances its offensive prowess. Buzzwole: Not your typical all-rounder, Buzzwole excels in displacing and disabling enemies. Stacking items like Attack Weight and Aeos Cookie or Focus Band drive its gameplay strategy.

Attackers

Best Attacker carries for Pokemon Unite Season 16 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo Y: Recent nerfs prompted a shift in strategy. Nonetheless, Mewtwo Y is still a great pick, favoring Teleport over Recovery. Emblem setups aim at boosting attack speed.

Recent nerfs prompted a shift in strategy. Nonetheless, Mewtwo Y is still a great pick, favoring Teleport over Recovery. Emblem setups aim at boosting attack speed. Inteleon: Despite a nerf, Inteleon’s Snipe Shot build still prevails. Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and Slick Spoon enhance its damage potential. Understanding critical hit mechanics is key to maximizing out of this Pokemon, including its Emblem setup.

Despite a nerf, Inteleon’s Snipe Shot build still prevails. Wise Glasses, Choice Specs, and Slick Spoon enhance its damage potential. Understanding critical hit mechanics is key to maximizing out of this Pokemon, including its Emblem setup. Glacon: Recent buffs have made Ice Shard a core move. Slick Spoon, Wise Glasses, and Rapid Fire Scarf amplify its special attack. Eject Button or Shedinja Doll complements its relentless attack.

Recent buffs have made Ice Shard a core move. Slick Spoon, Wise Glasses, and Rapid Fire Scarf amplify its special attack. Eject Button or Shedinja Doll complements its relentless attack. Mew: Despite adjustments, Mew remains potent. Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, and Slick Spoon, coupled with emblem setups focusing on attack optimization, unlock its potential.

Despite adjustments, Mew remains potent. Choice Specs, Wise Glasses, and Slick Spoon, coupled with emblem setups focusing on attack optimization, unlock its potential. Dragapult: Recent buffs have revitalized Dragapult. When utilized strategically with items like Muscle Band or Charging Charm, its Phantom Force stacking mechanic becomes a devastating force.

Recent buffs have revitalized Dragapult. When utilized strategically with items like Muscle Band or Charging Charm, its Phantom Force stacking mechanic becomes a devastating force. Alolan Ninetales: Adjustments have enhanced its Dazzling Gleam and Aurora Veil set, making it a formidable candidate. Muscle Band, Rapid Fire Scarf, and Slick Spoon turn it into an impactful damage dealer.

Supporters

Best Supporter carries for Pokemon Unite Season 16 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eldegoss: Despite the nerfs to Pollen Puff, it remains a potent move. Exp. Paired with X Attack, share, Muscle Band, or Rapid Fire Scarf, bolster its early game.

Despite the nerfs to Pollen Puff, it remains a potent move. Exp. Paired with X Attack, share, Muscle Band, or Rapid Fire Scarf, bolster its early game. Mr. Mime: Recent adjustments have propelled Mr. Mime into a considerable burst damage potential role. Exp. Share, Special Attack Specs, and Slick Spoon enhance its moveset.

Recent adjustments have propelled Mr. Mime into a considerable burst damage potential role. Exp. Share, Special Attack Specs, and Slick Spoon enhance its moveset. Clefable: Venturing into an unconventional carry role with its “Kiss Me” build, Clefable utilizes Draining Kiss and Follow Me for burst damage and survivability.

Defenders

Best Defenders carries for Pokemon Unite Season 16 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise: Recent buffs to its level-up evolution have spotlighted Blastoise with a Rapid Spin/Water Spout build. Items like the Energy Amplifier or Resonant Guard empower its strategy and versatility.

Recent buffs to its level-up evolution have spotlighted Blastoise with a Rapid Spin/Water Spout build. Items like the Energy Amplifier or Resonant Guard empower its strategy and versatility. Lapras: Despite nerfs, Lapras remains resilient. Holding items like Shell Bell, Slick Spoon, and Special Attack Specs are almost mandatory. Additionally, understanding its Unite Move's short cooldown is game-changing.

Despite nerfs, Lapras remains resilient. Holding items like Shell Bell, Slick Spoon, and Special Attack Specs are almost mandatory. Additionally, understanding its Unite Move's short cooldown is game-changing. Trevenant: Formerly underwhelming, Trevenant's Wood Hammer and Horn Leech build now makes it a force to be reckoned with. Items like Weakness Policy and Attack Weight complement its damage output.

Formerly underwhelming, Trevenant's Wood Hammer and Horn Leech build now makes it a force to be reckoned with. Items like Weakness Policy and Attack Weight complement its damage output. Crustle: Versatile in its moveset, Crustle finds strength in various builds like Shell Smash and X-Scissor, capitalizing on Critical Hit Rate items for surprise KOs.

Speedsters

Best Speedster carries for Pokemon Unite Season 16 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dodrio: An enduring solo Pokemon, Dodrio excels with Drill Peck and Agility. Strategic use of its Sprint Gauge dictates its combat efficiency.

An enduring solo Pokemon, Dodrio excels with Drill Peck and Agility. Strategic use of its Sprint Gauge dictates its combat efficiency. Zoroark: This Pokemon requires a lot of skill and practice but is devastating when mastered. Zoroark utilizes Faint Attack and Shadow Claw for a huge amount of damage and securing KOs.

This Pokemon requires a lot of skill and practice but is devastating when mastered. Zoroark utilizes Faint Attack and Shadow Claw for a huge amount of damage and securing KOs. Absol: Recent buffs make Absol thrive on Critical Hits, offering diverse strategies with Pursuit and Sucker Punch for securing KOs.

Recent buffs make Absol thrive on Critical Hits, offering diverse strategies with Pursuit and Sucker Punch for securing KOs. Meowscarada: Highlighted as a potent carry, Meowscarada's Double Team and Flower Trick build, along with Trailblaze combinations, prove powerful.

In this Season 16 meta, each Pokemon shines in unique ways, offering players diverse strategies to dominate the battlefield. Whether an all-rounder, attacker, supporter, defender, or speedster, these Pokemon bring their strengths to the fore, creating an ever-evolving gameplay landscape in Pokemon Unite.