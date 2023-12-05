Pokemon Unite Battle Pass 20: End date, all rewards, and more

Season 20 of Pokemon Unite is about to arrive in the game, bringing a trove of new Trainer Outfits and Holowear for players on Nintendo Switch and Mobile platforms. From the start date to the rewards and missions, here's a comprehensive breakdown of what this Battle Pass entails.

The Battle Pass 20 kicks off on December 5, 2023, marking the beginning of a 43-day run until January 16, 2024, at 12:00 AM UTC. This window offers ample time for players to progress through the tiers and claim several rewards.

Pass options and bonuses for Pokemon Unite Season 20

There are three versions of the Pokemon Unite Battle Pass in Season 20: free, paid, and the Pass Plus. Each tier offers different rewards, with the paid options naturally granting more exclusive bonuses and additional levels. The following is a list of total rewards that players will get at the end of each pass:

Pass Type Rewards Free Battle Pass - 450 Aeos Tickets- 155 Item Enhancers- 120 Aeos Coins- One Rank Protection Card Premium Pass Additional Rewards: - 1200 Aeos Tickets- 140 Item Enhancers- 600 Aeos Coins- Two Rank Protection Card- Five Silver Emblem Box - Three Gold Emblem Box- Dark Magician Style: Sableye- Dark Lord Style (X): Mega Mewtwo X- Dark Lord Style (Y): Mega Mewtwo Y Premium Pass Plus Additional Rewards: - +25 Battle Pass Levels- Sticker (Dark Lord Style: Mewtwo)

Pokemon Unite Season 20 daily and weekly missions

Holowears that Season 20 has to offer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can engage in daily missions, which reset at 5 PM PST/12:00 AM UTC every day and give them opportunities to claim additional rewards. The following prizes will be available every day:

Mission BP Points Log into the game once 20 Win one Rank or Unranked battle 20 Block one goal 20 Score a total of three goals 20 Use quick chat once (Premium) 20

Weekly missions, on the other hand, reset every Sunday at 5 PM PST/12:00 AM UTC. These will mark the completion cycle for the week's objectives and allow players to claim rewards from completed missions.

During the first week of Season 20, trainers will encounter specific mission types and corresponding rewards tailored for that period. These missions vary, offering a mix of challenges and benefits.

Is the Premium Pass worth it?

Player costumes that Season 20 has to offer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The crux of the question for many players revolves around whether investing in the Premium Pass is worthwhile. For Sableye, Mega Mewtwo X, or Mega Mewtwo Y specialists, the paid Battle Pass holds special value as it unlocks limited-edition Holowears for these Pokemon. Moreover, crossing level 100 in the paid pass grants additional rewards.

The Premium Pass is a justifiable purchase for those keen on obtaining exclusive Holowears and maximizing their rewards. However, the Premium Pass Plus, despite offering 25 free levels, may not be substantial enough to warrant the extra investment. These levels can be achieved through regular gameplay for dedicated Pokemon Unite players.

Season 20 additional accessory rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Battle Pass 20 in Pokemon Unite presents an array of exciting rewards, missions, and options for players. Determining whether the Premium Pass is worth it largely depends on individual preferences and the desire for exclusive Holowears and additional rewards beyond level 100.

As the season progresses, trainers will undoubtedly weigh their options and strategize their approach to maximize their Unite experience. With engaging challenges and exclusive rewards up for grabs, Season 20 promises an exciting journey for Pokemon Unite enthusiasts.