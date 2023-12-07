Pokemon Unite recently expanded its roster with Meowscarada. This agile Melee Speedster specializes in landing Physical Attacks on opponents. The game, known for its fast-paced multiplayer battles, has captivated players by offering a fresh take on the classic Pokemon concept. Adding Meowscarada, the Paldean grass starter, is anticipated to enhance gameplay diversity and draw more players.

Given Meowscarada's impressive Attack and Speed stats from the main series games, its inclusion as a Speedster feels like a natural fit. This article will guide you on obtaining Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite.

How to get Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite?

Meowscarada can be obtained for free by completing missions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To add the Grass/Dark-type Meowscarada to your collection, head to the Events in Pokemon Unite. From the main screen, navigate to the list of icons on the right and click on the Events icon. Within this section, locate Meowscarada's Flower Petal Challenge under the Featured Events.

You'll encounter four sets of missions: White Petal, Yellow Petal, Pink Petal, and Blue Petal. You must complete these missions and gather 100 petals of each color, totaling 400. This objective needs to be achieved by January 9, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, to unlock Meowscarada at no cost.

While some missions are available, others will be unlocked at different times during the event.

Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To swiftly unlock Meowscarada, consider these effective strategies:

Daily Mission Completion : Prioritize finishing your daily missions consistently, as these often offer a significant amount of points or rewards and contribute to quicker progress.

: Prioritize finishing your daily missions consistently, as these often offer a significant amount of points or rewards and contribute to quicker progress. Quick Match Focus : Opt for quick matches as they often allow for faster completion of certain missions compared to longer game modes. Efficiently completing objectives in shorter games can expedite your progress.

: Opt for quick matches as they often allow for faster completion of certain missions compared to longer game modes. Efficiently completing objectives in shorter games can expedite your progress. Complete All Missions: Ensure you clear all assigned missions promptly. Doing so not only earns you rewards but also triggers the arrival of additional missions upon completion, accelerating your overall advancement.

Pokemon Unite offers an enticing costume for Meowscarada

Phantom Thief Style: Meowscarada Holowear (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As an extra treat, the game currently presents a special event costume called Phantom Thief Style: Meowscarada. This exclusive attire, priced at 1,050 Aeos Gems, gives your Meowscarada a distinct and stylish appearance, ensuring it stands out from the rest.

With its unique abilities and playstyle, Meowscarada becomes an invaluable asset to any team. Armed with this guide, you're well-equipped to add this elusive and charismatic Pokemon to your collection in the latest Unite update. By the end of the mission, the effort to acquire Meowscarada is truly rewarding, allowing you to relish its in-game antics to the fullest.