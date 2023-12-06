Pokemon Unite Charging Charm & Resonant Guard: Best uses, how to get, and more

Pokemon Unite consistently endeavors to maintain a balanced and engaging gameplay experience by regularly introducing updates and alterations to the game's meta. A key aspect of this effort involves introducing new Pokemon and Held Items, ensuring the game's versatility and preventing it from falling into the monotony seen in other competitive titles. Recent additions to the game have brought forth a compelling pair of items, the Charging Charm and Resonant Guard.

These items have swiftly captured the community's attention, heralded as crucial assets due to their distinct benefits tailored to various playstyles and team configurations.

What is the Charging Charm in Pokemon Unite?

Charging Charm, the new Held Item in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Charging Charm, initially believed to suit Speedsters exclusively, surprisingly complements Auto Attack-oriented Pokemon exceptionally well by fundamentally altering gameplay dynamics. This item accumulates energy through movement and basic attacks.

When the energy gauge reaches full capacity, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon triggers additional damage. The rate of charge depends on whether the Pokemon is attacking or in motion. Opting for landing attacks will comparatively accelerate the charging process faster.

Strategic Insights:

Speedsters and Auto Attackers : Pokemon such as Cinderace and Dragapult benefit greatly from their higher Attack Speed capabilities.

: Pokemon such as Cinderace and Dragapult benefit greatly from their higher Attack Speed capabilities. Stat Dependency : Damage scales based on a percentage of the attack stat. Pokemon like Leafeon or Talonflame, boasting high attack stats, deliver substantial burst damage.

: Damage scales based on a percentage of the attack stat. Pokemon like Leafeon or Talonflame, boasting high attack stats, deliver substantial burst damage. Bonus Attributes: The item confers +15 attack and a significant +120 move speed at item level 30, an aspect highly favored by Speedsters.

Optimal Use: While suitable for Auto Attackers and Speedsters, discerning its inclusion within the limited three-item slots remains subjective. Players need to weigh its advantages against other available items. That said, it is still a great item that will encourage players to be involved in team fights, commence rotations, and have their Unite Moves ready for multiple crucial moments.

What is the Resonant Guard in Pokemon Unite?

Resonant Guard, the new Held Item in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On the other hand, the second item released with the Charging Charm is the Resonant Guard, which wields substantial influence, especially for tanky Pokemon and those inclined toward support roles. This item bestows shields upon the user and nearby allies when damaging opposing Pokemon, subsequently entering a cooldown phase.

Strategic Insights:

Shield Mechanics : At Level 30, the Resonant Guard yields a significant shield of 450 HP, supplemented by base +18 HP recovery, offering invaluable sustenance during battles.

: At Level 30, the Resonant Guard yields a significant shield of 450 HP, supplemented by base +18 HP recovery, offering invaluable sustenance during battles. Tactical Value: Particularly advantageous for tanky Defenders and support Pokemon operating in tandem with allies, where the shield's consistency proves highly beneficial.

Optimal Use: Pokemon with substantial HP pools, like Goodra, Umbreon, and Mr. Mime, thrive with this item, amplifying their ability to endure and support allies during engagements.

Both items are now available in Pokemon Unite's store (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both items are obtainable at the AOS Emporium and purchaseable through coins or tickets. Deciding between the Charging Charm and Resonant Guard necessitates a keen understanding of a Pokemon's role, its synergy within the team composition, and the preferred playstyle.

The Charging Charm and Resonant Guard introduce a new dimension of strategic depth within Pokemon Unite. Their functionalities provide opportunities for diverse gameplay styles, from aggressive Speedster tactics to supportive shielding for allies. Mastery of these items not only relies on their acquisition but also on tactical utilization tailored to each Pokemon's strengths and team dynamics.

As the Pokemon Unite meta continues to evolve, the impact and versatility of these items will undoubtedly shape the strategies and tactics adopted by trainers aiming for victory on the battlefield.