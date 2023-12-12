Pokemon Unite latest update 1.13.1.3: All major changes

The latest 1.13.1.3 patch update for Pokemon Unite will hit servers at the crack of dawn on December 12, 2023, at 7 am UTC. The latest update, which comes as a surprise, is expected to bring fresh additions to the title and promises to shake up gameplay while providing some much-needed improvements and bug fixes to the game.

In this article, we look at the standout changes expected with the 1.13.1.3 patch update.

Major changes in the latest Pokemon Unite 1.13.1.3 update

Meowscarada gets a major upgrade in the 1.13.1.3 patch update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Meowscarada's mastery enhanced in Pokemon Unite

Meowscarada takes the spotlight with significant enhancements across its move set:

Leafage

Slow effect intensifies from 30% for 1.5 seconds to a whopping 50% for 2.5 seconds.

A substantial 20% boost in damage amplifies its impact.

Trailblaze

Cooldown reduced from nine seconds to a brisk seven seconds.

Expanded range from 5.5m to a generous 7.5m.

When used from grass, the range skyrockets from 7.5m to an impressive 9m.

Night Slash

Healing prowess is elevated by an impressive 50%.

Flower Trick

Damage output sees a commendable 12% increase.

Unite move: Floral Flourish

Energy requirement receives a substantial 16% reduction, facilitating quicker access to this powerful move.

2) New battle type added: Draft pick

The update will introduce a fresh battle type to maps supporting Draft Pick in custom battles and tournaments. Players will be able to strategically ban specific Pokemon before alternating selections for their battle lineup, adding a new layer of tactical depth to matches.

3) Bug fixes for select Pokemon

Several Pokemon will receive crucial bug fixes in Pokemon Unite:

Dodrio's Standard Attack (Boosted Attack) will no longer suffer from a dash gauge increase while moving with enhanced attacks.

Hoopa's Hyperspace Hole will rectify an issue where the Pokemon recovers at double the normal speed when returning to the starting point using a move.

Zacian's Sacred Sword will now deal damage as intended, fixing an issue where the damage dealt was unexpectedly high.

For Talonflame, the game addresses an issue where it would incur extra damage from the Charging Charm upon executing a move while the item was fully charged.

4) New battle maps unveiled

Remoat Stadium (Snow and Ice)

Enjoy this new arena in standard and custom battles for a limited time, featuring the legendary Articuno and unique wild Pokemon in the central area.

A thrilling contrast of scorching Unite Battles amidst the chilling snow-covered landscape awaits.

Snowball battle in Shivre City

Quick battles and custom battles will now host this engaging snowball battle in Shivre City, accompanied by new battle items: Teleport Button, Electro Wall, and Freeze Ball.

Adjustments to battle items like Repositioner, Snowball, and Returning Smoke have been implemented for enhanced gameplay.

Enhanced movement controls for snowmen will now enable forward jumping.

5) Boost emblems and battle pass updates

An influx of 50 new Pokemon boost emblems arrives.

Accompanied by the fresh batch of emblem list comes an improved system for recommending loadouts.

The battle pass receives a refreshing update as well, introducing rewards like special fashion items. The 1.13.1.3 update should inject a new lease of life into Pokemon Unite, offering a blend of strategic gameplay alterations and exciting content additions. With these changes, expect an electrifying Pokemon Unite battle experience.