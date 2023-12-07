Pokemon Unite Meowscarada: Best builds, held items, and movesets

Meowscarada has joined the Pokemon Unite fray. This Pocket Monster is the latest speedster and the latest addition. Speedsters usually have a high skill cap. This means that you must be skilled at this game to make the most out of this new Unite license. Even though Meowscarada’s level is listed as Intermediate, most speedsters require a lot of skill to play with.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to master Meowscarada in Unite, including the best moveset, held items, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Everything you need to know about Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite

Meowscarada in Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowscarada, along with all of its pre-evolutions, has this unique ability where the attack gets boosted once the timer gauge under their health bar maxes out.

Once this happens, this Pocket Monster will leap towards its enemies and deal more damage while attacking.

Passive ability of Meowscarada in Unite

Meowscarada’s passive ability is interesting. It is similar to those you would see in monsters like Charizard and Blastoise, but this one comes with a twist.

When Meowscarada reaches 50% health, it will get a bonus, but it will also become invisible for a short period of time. This means you can deal boosted damage and become invisible, making it an impossible target for enemies on the battlefield.

Right after you become invisible, your movement speed will increase, and you will deal more damage with Meowscarada. During this time, your HP will get restored as you deal damage to your enemies.

What are all the moves that Meowscarada can use in Pokemon Unite?

Meowscarada can use the following moves in Unite:

Leafage: This is a ranged Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of seven seconds.

This is a ranged Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of seven seconds. Flower Trick: This is a Sure Hit Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of five seconds.

This is a Sure Hit Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of five seconds. Night Slash: This is a Physical attack that can deal damage to enemies over an area. It has a cooldown time of 7.5 seconds.

This is a Physical attack that can deal damage to enemies over an area. It has a cooldown time of 7.5 seconds. Hone Claws: This is a Dash attack with a cooldown time of eight seconds.

This is a Dash attack with a cooldown time of eight seconds. Double Team: This is a Dash Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of nine seconds.

This is a Dash Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of nine seconds. Trailblaze: This is a Melee Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of nine seconds.

This is a Melee Physical attack. It has a cooldown time of nine seconds. Floral Flourish: This is Meowscarada’s Unite Move.

What is the best moveset for Mewoscarada in Pokemon Unite?

Meowscarada can run one of the following two combinations of moves:

Night Slash and Trailblaze

Flower Trick and Double Team

Both these combinations work in a way where you have to get close to the enemy, do an insane amount of damage, and then reset your abilities quickly.

You can switch up the combinations, and Meowscarada will still work fine. However, Night Slash’s increased damage output will gel well with Trailblaze’s increased attack speed.

What is the best Held Item for Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite?

Meowscarada in Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a lot of Held Items that go well with this Pocket Monster. However, the best ones are those that help boost your critical hit damage if you are running the Night Slash build. Razor Claw, Attack Weight, and Muscle Band are some items that can work well with Meowscarada in Unite.

What is the best Battle Item for Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite?

Your best option is an item that will help you get in and out of fights smoothly. For instance, Shedinja Doll will be one of the best Battle Items for Meowscarada as it times up well with the cooldown times of some of your moves.

That said, you can also run X-Speed and Eject Button with Meowscarada. You can run X-Attack if you rely on auto-attacks.

What are the best emblems for Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite?

Meowscarada family (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Running six brown and six white emblems will be the best option for you. This is unlikely to change unless we get new emblems in this game.

You can also try a black and brown build. But since this Pocket Monster has a lot of resets, you are better off with the white and brown emblem build.

What is the best build for Meowscarada in Pokemon Unite?

If we club all of the aforementioned information under one roof, we get the following build for Meowscarada in Unite:

Best moveset: Night Slash and Trailblaze

Night Slash and Trailblaze Best Held Items: Muscle Band, Razor Claw, and Float Stone

Muscle Band, Razor Claw, and Float Stone Best Battle Item: Shedinja Doll

Shedinja Doll Best Path: Central Area or Bottom Path

Central Area or Bottom Path Best Emblems: Six brown and six white

This is a decent build for Meowscarada. However, you can make alterations in our build for this Pokemon if you feel something else fits your play style better.