Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

With the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2] patch update, the action continues giving players the opportunity to earn new content, updates, and festivities to mark the game's fourth anniversary. This update has something for everyone, regardless of whether you're a casual player or a competitive battler.New game modes, substantial log-in rewards, and temporary shop items are all part of the anniversary celebrations. Meanwhile, strategic balance updates aim to fine-tune gameplay for a more competitive environment. Here's everything that is in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2] patch update.Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Release date and Anniversary events1) Update release date: The Version 1.19.2.8 update rolls out on July 31, 2025, at 07:00, bringing a host of new features and tweaks to the game.2) WCS Hype Builds: Preparations for the Pokemon Unite World Championships are underway, promising exciting competition ahead.3) 4th Anniversary Celebrations Begin: Players can now join a range of time-limited events offering exclusive rewards. These include:14-Day Log-In Bonus: Sign in daily to claim valuable items and bonuses.Electrode Volleyball: A new battle mode with themed rewards.Anniversary Prize Machine &amp; Bargain Shop: Unlock discounts on Unite Licenses, Holowear, and fashion gear.Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Balance adjustmentsLicences that got balance adjustments in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2] update (Image via The Pokemon Company)To keep gameplay fair and dynamic, several Pokemon have received stat changes and move adjustments in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2] update:1) DragoniteStatsDefense: 78–415 → 78–465Sp. Def: 60–315 → 60–360Dragonite was sometimes knocked out too easily for an All-Rounder. By improving Dragonite's durability, Dragonite can now engage more aggressively and fight more consistently.2) LaprasBoosted AttackHP recovery: 3% → 3.5% of max HPPerish SongCooldown: 7.5s → 6.5sTo further enhance Lapras's ability as a Defender that absorbs enemy attacks, the healing from its boosted attack has been buffed. Additionally, allowing Perish Song to be used more frequently makes it easier to create opportunities to break the opposing team's formation.3) GoodraStatsDefense: 100–600 → 100–620Sp. Def: 100–500 → 100–590Muddy WaterDefense and Sp. Def increase upon use: 20% increasePower WhipCooldown: 7.5s → 7sDamage: 12% increaseTo help Goodra perform its role as a Defender more effectively, its overall durability has been improved. The performance of its moves has also been enhanced, reducing cooldowns and increasing damage, to allow Goodra to maintain frontline combat for longer.4) GyaradosStatsHP: 3100–8200 → 3250–8350FlailDamage: 10% increaseTo further emphasize Magikarp's strength in adverse situations—becoming stronger as its HP gets lower—the damage of Flail has been increased. Additionally, by slightly raising its max HP, it is now easier for Magikarp to maintain the HP range where Flail is most effective, making this high-risk playstyle more rewarding.5) Ho-OhSacred FireDamage: 30% decreaseAttack increase on self: 30% → 15%Attack decrease on opponents: 15% → 10%Sacred Fire+Attack decrease on opponents: 30% → 20%Fire SpinDamage: 10% decreaseAfter the last adjustment, Ho-Oh's offensive and defensive performance exceeded expectations, creating too many situations where it was overly advantageous against other Pokemon. Therefore, the damage of its main moves and the effects that strengthen itself and weaken opponents have been nerfed to create opportunities for opponents to counter.6) Galarian RapidashDazzling GleamDamage: 10% decreaseGalarian Rapidash's high mobility allowed Dazzling Gleam to deal a level of damage that was difficult for opponents to counter. The move's damage has been slightly reduced to give opponents a better chance to fight back.Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Bug FixesSeveral bugs that impacted gameplay have been resolved in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 2] update:Fixed Ho-Oh's Sacred Fire gaining unintended effects when combined with Flamethrower+Resolved an issue with Garchomp's Dragon Claw+ incorrectly triggering during specific combosAddressed Latios's Dragon Pulse hitting unintended targetsCorrected Gengar's Hex cooldown not decreasing when hitting paralyzed foesMew's Electroweb now properly reduces attack speedFixed Slowbro's Scald damage bug post-July 18 updateResolved Inteleon's Fell Stinger failing to gain critical counters on wall impact