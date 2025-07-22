New Quick Mode Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite, explained

Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite is a brand new quick play mode added to the title. At the Pokemon Presents presentation on July 22, a number of exciting news were revealed — including upcoming introductions for Unite. One of the bigger reveals was the reassurance of Latias’ Unite debut on August 8, with Pawmot also coming to the game later, without specifying when. But one of the more light-hearted sides of the reveal is a completely new quick battle mode, the Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite, that's live now for a limited time. This quick and casual mode introduces a uniquely fun surprise to Unite's standard format.Pokemon Unite revealed new Quick Mode: Electrode Volleyball Electrode Volleyball is the newest limited-time mode in Pokemon Unite, which will be active from July 22 through September 4. This fast-paced and relaxed battle mode is a 3v3 set-up in which teams face each other in a volleyball-themed competition, swapping the standard scoring mechanics with timing volleys.Also read: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Pokemon UniteHow to play Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite?Where to find Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)In this mode, Electrode becomes the ball — literally. When Electrode is flung into your side, your job is to move to the targeted landing spot and intercept it before it touches the ground. If successful, the Electrode will be bounced back toward the opposing side. However, if it hits the floor on your side, your opponents earn a point.The general play revolves more around coordination and fast movement, and less of the typical Unite fighting. Being in the correct position to volley the Electrode is the primary mechanic. Each successful volley also heals some HP on your team, providing it with defensive and healing utility.But it's not all about reaction time. You can also use your Pokemon's abilities to disrupt or hinder the opposing team, making it more difficult for them to volley the Electrode. This introduces an interesting layer of strategic interference, blending traditional Pokemon Unite strategy with an arcade-like relaxed mini-game.The first group to obtain three points wins. With its mix of sabotage, speed, and trickery, Electrode Volleyball is a competitive but light-hearted addition to the game — ideal for players longing for something fresh.Remember, the Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite will only be active till September 4, so make the best of it.Also read: Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and moreIf you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:Unite U-Impact: Release date, balance updates, and moreUnite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Pokemon Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier list