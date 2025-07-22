  • home icon
New Quick Mode Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite, explained

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 22, 2025 18:43 GMT
New Quick Mode Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite, explained
New Pokemon Unite Quick Mode Electrode Volleyball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite is a brand new quick play mode added to the title. At the Pokemon Presents presentation on July 22, a number of exciting news were revealed — including upcoming introductions for Unite.

One of the bigger reveals was the reassurance of Latias’ Unite debut on August 8, with Pawmot also coming to the game later, without specifying when.

But one of the more light-hearted sides of the reveal is a completely new quick battle mode, the Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite, that's live now for a limited time. This quick and casual mode introduces a uniquely fun surprise to Unite's standard format.

Pokemon Unite revealed new Quick Mode: Electrode Volleyball

Electrode Volleyball is the newest limited-time mode in Pokemon Unite, which will be active from July 22 through September 4. This fast-paced and relaxed battle mode is a 3v3 set-up in which teams face each other in a volleyball-themed competition, swapping the standard scoring mechanics with timing volleys.

How to play Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite?

Where to find Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Where to find Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In this mode, Electrode becomes the ball — literally. When Electrode is flung into your side, your job is to move to the targeted landing spot and intercept it before it touches the ground. If successful, the Electrode will be bounced back toward the opposing side. However, if it hits the floor on your side, your opponents earn a point.

The general play revolves more around coordination and fast movement, and less of the typical Unite fighting. Being in the correct position to volley the Electrode is the primary mechanic. Each successful volley also heals some HP on your team, providing it with defensive and healing utility.

But it's not all about reaction time. You can also use your Pokemon's abilities to disrupt or hinder the opposing team, making it more difficult for them to volley the Electrode. This introduces an interesting layer of strategic interference, blending traditional Pokemon Unite strategy with an arcade-like relaxed mini-game.

The first group to obtain three points wins. With its mix of sabotage, speed, and trickery, Electrode Volleyball is a competitive but light-hearted addition to the game — ideal for players longing for something fresh.

Remember, the Electrode Volleyball in Pokemon Unite will only be active till September 4, so make the best of it.

Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
bell-icon Manage notifications