Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Pokemon Unite

The latest Pokemon Presents showcase on July 22 delivered plenty of exciting updates across the franchise, and Pokemon Unite was no exception. The broadcast gave fans new information on upcoming content to celebrate the game’s fourth anniversary. While most eyes were on the expected arrival of Latias, it was a final tease at the end of the Unite segment that left fans surprised.

Ad

Pawmot is confirmed to arrive in Pokemon Unite

Pawmot will arrive in Aeos Islands (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Following Latios, which debuted on July 18, Latias will officially be arriving in Pokemon Unite on August 8. The arrival of this pair is included in the anniversary celebration, marking four years of this tactical team fighting game.

Ad

Trending

Yet, just as it appeared to be a wrap with the announcement, Unite surprised everyone with a small frame revealing Pawmot captioned “coming soon”. Though no release date or additional information was given, the quick reveal was all it took to have players understand what they can look forward to.

Intriguingly, the teaser highlighted all three forms of Pawmot's evolutionary line - Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot. This assures that the Electric/Fighting-type Pokemon will be having a three-stage evolution pattern within the game.

Ad

Also read: Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Speculations around Pawmot in Pokemon Unite

Pawmot as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Based on Unite's design philosophy as it stands, this implies that players will start matches as Pawmi and progress towards increasingly powerful versions until they reach the final evolution, Pawmot, during the battle.

Ad

Though details regarding the Pokemon's function or playstyle were not mentioned, its main series attributes give us a faint indication. Given its stats and movesets in Scarlet and Violet, it is to be expected that Pawmot will be a close-range melee battler. This would place it into the All-Rounder role.

While there has been no official release date confirmation, past patterns in Unite's character releases point toward a September debut as a possibility. This would be in line with the game's usual monthly release schedule.

Ad

Also read: Unite U-Impact: Release date, balance updates, and more

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨