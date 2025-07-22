Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Pokemon Unite

The latest Pokemon Presents showcase on July 22 delivered plenty of exciting updates across the franchise, and Pokemon Unite was no exception. The broadcast gave fans new information on upcoming content to celebrate the game’s fourth anniversary. While most eyes were on the expected arrival of Latias, it was a final tease at the end of the Unite segment that left fans surprised.
Pawmot is confirmed to arrive in Pokemon Unite
Following Latios, which debuted on July 18, Latias will officially be arriving in Pokemon Unite on August 8. The arrival of this pair is included in the anniversary celebration, marking four years of this tactical team fighting game.
Yet, just as it appeared to be a wrap with the announcement, Unite surprised everyone with a small frame revealing Pawmot captioned “coming soon”. Though no release date or additional information was given, the quick reveal was all it took to have players understand what they can look forward to.
Intriguingly, the teaser highlighted all three forms of Pawmot's evolutionary line - Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot. This assures that the Electric/Fighting-type Pokemon will be having a three-stage evolution pattern within the game.
Speculations around Pawmot in Pokemon Unite
Based on Unite's design philosophy as it stands, this implies that players will start matches as Pawmi and progress towards increasingly powerful versions until they reach the final evolution, Pawmot, during the battle.
Though details regarding the Pokemon's function or playstyle were not mentioned, its main series attributes give us a faint indication. Given its stats and movesets in Scarlet and Violet, it is to be expected that Pawmot will be a close-range melee battler. This would place it into the All-Rounder role.
While there has been no official release date confirmation, past patterns in Unite's character releases point toward a September debut as a possibility. This would be in line with the game's usual monthly release schedule.
